The only meaningful public hearing this week is in the House Agriculture Committee tomorrow (March 6) at 8 am, where they will be hearing two bills.

These two bills are VERY strange and I believe are going to be rammed through the process as “Necessary to the budget.” There is no other reason to hold a public hearing on them at this point in the session.



They both are trying to use DNR (Dept. of Natural Resources) as a new kind of piggy-bank to fund special Democrat projects, under the guise of “environmentalism.”

I don’t know about you, but I’m tired of the leftist shell game of using the environment to cover up their obvious power grabs.



As has been said many times this session, Washington doesn’t have a revenue problem, it has a spending problem!

It’s very important for you to testify on these two bills before 7am (CON), or submit written testimony if you are late. TESTIFY CON!!

HB 1508 - Expanding revenue generation and economic opportunities from natural climate solutions and ecosystem services. Testify CON

Additional thoughts: This bill represents a significant shift in how Washington State manages public lands, introducing a new revenue model based on ecosystem services. While this approach may sound innovative, it raises several concerns from a conservative perspective, particularly regarding property rights, government overreach, economic impact, and environmental policy.

HB 1593 - Creating the children's social equity land trust. Testify CON

AI Analysis: “This bill creates the children's social equity land trust, a novel approach to addressing child care challenges in Washington state.

The bill authorizes the Department of Natural Resources to acquire forested lands at risk of conversion to non-forest uses, specifically to generate revenue for child care grants. These lands will be managed sustainably to support carbon sequestration while providing a financial stream to support child care programs.

The bill creates a child care trust account where 70% of revenue generated from these lands will be deposited, and establishes specific criteria for grant allocation, such as supporting personnel costs, rent/mortgage payments, tuition waivers, and mental health supports for children and employees.”

My thoughts: It creates a DNR slush fund to be doled out to special interest groups. 70% of revenue goes to the slush fund. Where does the other 30% go?

📣 Call to Action! GO Hit the “testify” links above, then choose the third option on the committee sign up page and “note my position.” TESTIFY CON! 🏃🏻🏃‍♀️🏃‍♂️

Go ahead and Leave a comment on the Bill Info Page. I’m sure they will try to push this to the floor before cutoff!

