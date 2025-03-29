Monday Public Hearings!

Monday’s hearings are very important, and these proposed tax increases are significant and painful. These tax increases will hurt every Washingtonian, everywhere in the state. Taxation is a non-partisan issue!

Please let your friends, neighbors and family know they have an opportunity to tell the Senate Ways & Means Committee we’re Taxed Enough Already!

The list is below. Remember, BACKGROUND INFORMATION ON THESE BILLS IS IN THE MASTER SPREADSHEET… Go there for the “rest of the story.” Directions on getting to the Master spreadsheet are at the bottom of this email. 👇🏻

Remember, to submit your testimony, click on the “testify” links below, then choose the third option on the committee sign up page and “note my position.”

TESTIFY! 🏃🏻🏃‍♀️🏃‍♂️

PRO Bills

No pro bills Monday 3/31.

CON Bills AM

ESHB 1622 - Allowing bargaining over matters related to the use of artificial intelligence. Testify CON

This vote passed on a party line vote, trusted Republicans opposed.

ESHB 1551 - Extending the cannabis social equity program. Testify CON

This vote passed on a party line vote, trusted Republicans opposed. “Social Equity” is basically a type of reparations for minority owned businesses.

CON Bills PM

Senate Transportation Hearing

ESHB 1423 - Authorizing the use of automated vehicle noise enforcement cameras in vehicle-racing camera enforcement zones. Testify CON

This bill has several concerning components. Surveillance. Revenue generation (taxation), additional power to Ecology to set noise levels, and increased power for an unelected commission: the Washington Traffic Safety Commission. This type of traffic camera could also be implemented in most communities statewide.

SHB 1244 - Concerning training as an alternative to driver license suspension for the accumulation of certain traffic infractions. Testify CON

This vote passed on a party line vote, trusted Republicans opposed.

Bill summary: Requires the Department of Licensing (DOL) to terminate a 60-day driver's license suspension early for three or more moving violations in a one-year period, or four or more violations in a two-year period when a person completes a safe driving course approved by DOL.

Senate Ways & Means Hearing (Taxed Enough Already)

SB 5797 - Enacting a tax on stocks, bonds, and other financial intangible assets for the benefit of public schools. Testify CON



From Grok: The Washington State Business Association (WSBA) argues that taxing intangible assets could drive wealthy residents and businesses out of the state, potentially harming the economy. “This tax targets the very investments that fuel growth,” said WSBA President Mark Daniels. Some Republican lawmakers have also criticized the bill, calling it a “wealth tax in disguise” that could face legal challenges.

Also From Grok: Opposed by the Washington Technology Industry Association (WTIA). “Taxing intangible assets could discourage investment and innovation,” said WTIA CEO Laura Simmons. Some financial experts also warn that the tax might push high-net-worth individuals to relocate to states with lower tax burdens, like Texas or Nevada.

SB 5796 - Enacting an excise tax on large employers on the amount of payroll expenses above the social security wage threshold to fund programs and services to benefit Washingtonians. Testify CON

Grok analysis… it would impose a 5.2% tax on payroll amounts paid to employees above the Social Security wage cap. This has led some to label it as a "jobs tax," suggesting it could impact employers by increasing the cost of maintaining high-wage positions.



This bill will KILL JOBS!

SB 5798 - Concerning property tax reform. Testify CON

Will increase your property taxes by 3% OR MORE every year!

Read “The Hidden Tyranny of Property Taxes” to learn more about this bill!

“No Cap, No End In Sight The Senate version—SB 5798—is even worse. It doesn’t include any cap at all. Instead, it ties tax increases to inflation and population growth. In 2023, that would’ve meant a 6.74% increase without voter approval. Imagine trying to budget for that kind of hike on a fixed income.”

SB 5794 - Adopting recommendations from the tax preference performance review process, eliminating obsolete tax preferences, clarifying legislative intent, and addressing changes in constitutional law. Testify CON



Raises taxes by eliminating tax exemptions. Very subtle 🙄.

SB 5795 - Reducing the state sales and use tax rate. Testify CON

• Reduces the state sales and use tax rate from 6.5 to 6.0 percent.

• Throwing you a bone because they think you're stupid. What's 1/2 percent down, when everything else is going up by 3+% 🤷🏼‍♀️

📣 Call to Action! Testify!

GO click the "testify" links above, then choose the third option on the committee sign up page and "note my position." 🏃🏻🏃‍♀️🏃‍♂️

It's very important that you submit testimony, and then also "Leave a comment on this bill." by clicking on each bill number!

Write the Leaders of the Ways and Means Committee ✍🏻

Chair: Robinson, June

Vice Chair, Operating: Stanford, Derek

Vice Chair, Capital: Trudeau, Yasmin

Vice Chair, Finance:Frame, Noel

Ranking Member, Operating:Gildon, Chris

Assistant Ranking Member, Operating:Torres, Nikki

Ranking Member, Capital:Schoesler, Mark

Assistant Ranking Member, Capital:Dozier, Perry



Email format = first.last@leg.wa.gov

Keep it simple : Oppose Bill xxxx, no new taxes…



