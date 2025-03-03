This week, there will be very few public hearings. Most of the action will be on the Floor of the house or Senate. To stay alive, a bill must be voted off the floor in its house of origin before March 12.

This can be a very discouraging time, because the Majority party is going to pass whatever they want to pass, and they can’t be easily stopped or reasoned with.

Nevertheless, we need to stay active to support our Republican legislators. We want them to drop amendments, and make passionate floor speeches in order to appeal to the interests of the voters of Washington. If we can get the voters to pay attention and protest bad legislation, the voters can put a great deal of pressure on the Democrats.

Here is the House Floor Calendar.

Here is the Senate Floor Calendar.

You will want to watch and follow the floor Calendars. That is where you will find the bills that will be debated on the floor first.

The floor calendars work differently in each chamber, with the Senate Floor calendar being the most complicated. But if you stick with the Regular Calendar for the most current date, you’ll have a pretty good grasp of what’s going on. These calendars will update daily, and sometimes multiple times a day.

Update to the Master Spreadsheet: BILLS IN RULES

The master spreadsheet has two new tabs.

There’s a tab with the bills that are in the House Rules Committee as of March 1. I’ve had a chance to mark the priority bills in this list PRO/CON.



There’s another tab with the bills that are in the Senate Rules Committee as of March 1. I’ll finish updating that list tomorrow.

So, why pay attention to the Rules Lists?



To use a sports analogy, the bills on the floor calendar are the players on the field at the start of the game.

The bills in Rules are on the bench. They’ll be called up onto the floor as soon as there’s a strategic opening.



There’s a lot of strategy involved in scheduling floor debates, and I don’t pretend to understand much of it. It seems to me that bills that are discussed during the day are mostly on bills that everyone can pretty much agree on. But after dinner, when everyone is getting tired, that’s when the difficult & contentious bills are brought up, with the worst bills getting held until after 10 pm, after the public has gone to bed. That’s when the worst bills and the biggest battles happen on the floor.

Another Email Campaign 📣

Since it will take a few days to get the bills sitting in Rules onto the floor calendar, we have some time to play with this. Let’s put that time to good use, and send some emails to the legislators in the Rules committees.



I’ve created a spreadsheet of contacts for your reference. It’s below. ⬇️



Consider these things: 🤔

Anti-spam filters may cause your emails to be throttled or blocked if you send too many emails too quickly, or to too big of a distribution list. That’s why I’m not going to send to the entire legislature, but to the smaller groups in the rules committees. 📧 My strategy is to create one draft email for each bill, and then send them one at a time. I set a timer on my computer for 10 or 15 minutes between sends. If you’re not on your computer all day, then wait at least 1 or 2 minutes between sends. ⏲️ (Some systems allow you to schedule a send in the future, so you could schedule them at intervals! Set it and forget it! ) Keep your emails very, very simple: Support or Oppose Bill# Bill Name and Thank you. Follow the format we used last week. It’s a poll submission, not a novel. We just want them to know the voters are paying attention. 📝

📣 Call to Action!

For each bill you want support or oppose, be sure to “Comment on the Bill” using the bill info page. Then send an email to the appropriate (House or Senate) committee.

HAVE FUN!

I know it might seem like a few comments won’t make much of a difference, but they do.

A flood of emails and public input from across the state creates real pressure. It encourages embattled Republicans in the minority, reminding them they have support.

And it forces the Majority party to think twice, knowing the next election is always around the corner. This session may finally be a step too far. Make your voice heard and let them know you’re paying attention.

Democrats are counting on you to feel hopeless and powerless. Don’t let them win that psychological battle. Push back—submit your comments on these bills today!

