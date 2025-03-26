Wednesday Public Hearings!

There are only two bills tomorrow that need your public testimony. It’s an easy day for a change! Thursday is also a light day, which is good, because I have all day meetings and travel on Wednesday, and will not be able to send a newsletter on Thursday’s hearings.

PRO Bills

No pro bills Wednesday 3/26.

CON Bills

SB 5319 - Establishing surface mine reclamation permit fees. Testify CON

Surface mine reclamation permit fees are increased as follows: for revision of an existing reclamation permit or reclamation plan, the fee is increased from $2,500 to $4,500; for public or private permit holders, the annual fee is increased from $2,000 to $3,500; for all public permit holders for mines used exclusively for public works projects, the annual fee is $2,500; and the fee cap and the exemption for certain smaller county mines used for public works projects are eliminated.

Skagit team: The increased fees will impose a financial burden on smaller mining operations, and affect their economic viability. Opponents testified, “This bill's impact on small producers is significant. The fee is assessed per mine regardless of quantity of rocks produced. In Eastern Washington a producer might need ten different pit locations to keep their crews working and produce 2000-3000 tons a year. That producer pays ten times more fees than a single-pit metro-area producer even if the metro area producer is moving three million tons a year. The state needs sources all across the state to keep transportation and construction costs down.”

SSB 5490 - Providing parameters for conducting searches of transgender and intersex individuals confined in a local jail in compliance with federal law. Testify CON

Bill Analysis: This bill provides comprehensive guidelines for conducting searches of transgender and intersex individuals in local jails, ensuring their dignity and privacy while maintaining security. Trusted Senators Opposed.

NEED TO REACH ME?

Message Nancy D Churchill

