Tuesday Public Hearings!

Below is the list of bills that will have a hearing on Tuesday 3/25 in the AFTERNOON.

The most important bills this afternoon are the 4 pm Budget Bills in the Transportation, Appropriations, and Ways & Means committees.

Other topics having public hearings include a good bill to fix the Ag Fuels problem in the CCA (PRO!), virtual currency kiosks, digital equity, and child care programs.



Some of these bills are brand new, and some of them have been added to our list because of the floor vote was strictly partisan—always a sign of a bad bill.

Remember, BACKGROUND INFORMATION ON THESE BILLS IS IN THE MASTER SPREADSHEET… Go there for the “rest of the story.” Directions on getting to the Master spreadsheet are at the bottom of this email. 👇🏻

Remember, to submit your testimony, click on the "testify" links below, then choose the third option on the committee sign up page and "note my position."

TESTIFY! 🏃🏻🏃‍♀️🏃‍♂️

PRO Bills PM

E2SHB 1912 - Concerning the exemption for fuels used for agricultural purposes in the climate commitment act. (Remote Testimony Available). - Testify PRO

WA Cattlemen's Association Supports

CON Bills PM

SB 5280 - Protecting consumers of virtual currency kiosks. Testify CON

Provides reporting and recordkeeping requirements for money transmitter licensees operating virtual currency kiosks. • Limits virtual currency kiosk daily transaction amounts per consumer to $1,000 per day.

ESSB 5752 - Modifying child care and early childhood development programs. Testify CON

Trusted Senators OPPOSE

2SHB 1503 - Furthering digital equity and opportunity in Washington state. Testify CON

Skagit team: An argument against House Bill 1503 could be that the proposed investments in broadband access and digital literacy programs may place a financial burden on taxpayers, particularly if the funding comes from state budgets or new taxes.

Trusted Representatives OPPOSE. I wonder if digital equity programs are probably mostly money laundering operations.

SHB 1321 - Concerning the governor's authority to limit outside militia activities within the state. Testify CON

From CLW: Giving the governor authority to regulate militia from out of state.

ESHB 1610 - Concerning the disclosure of critical energy infrastructure information. Testify CON

Skagit Team: Critics argue that by exempting a broad category of information from disclosure, the bill may reduce transparency in government operations and limit public participation in decision-making processes related to energy infrastructure.

BUDGET BILLS: 4pm Hearings

The Democrats in Olympia just dropped their proposed substitute budget bills Monday afternoon. There are special pages set up which are linked below with the new versions of these bills and supplemental information. This is an example of “to know what’s in the bill, you have to pass the bill.” 🙄



Unless you are a budget expert, I recommend that you stick to the very simple messages below! CUT SPENDING, NO NEW TAXES, and FIX THE ROADS!

HOUSE APPROPRIATION

CUT SPENDING / NO NEW TAXES!

House 2025-27 Biennial Operating Budget Proposals

HB 1198 - Making 2025-2027 fiscal biennium operating appropriations. TESTIFY CON

HOUSE TRANSPORTATION

CUT SPENDING / NO NEW TAXES/ FIX THE ROADS!

PSHB 1227: Biennial Transportation Budget Proposals

HB 1227 - Making transportation appropriations for the 2025-2027 fiscal biennium. (Hearing is on the Proposed Substitute.) TESTIFY CON

PSHB 2043 - Concerning transportation resources. (Hearing is on the Proposed Substitute.) TESTIFY CON

SENATE TRANSPORTATION

CUT SPENDING / NO NEW TAXES/ FIX THE ROADS!

PSSB 5161: Biennial Transportation Budget Proposals

SB 5160 - Making supplemental transportation appropriations for the 2023-2025 fiscal biennium. (Hearing is on the Proposed Substitute.) Testify

Note My Position CON

SB 5161 - Making transportation appropriations for the 2025-2027 fiscal biennium. (Hearing is on the Proposed Substitute.) Testify CON

SB 5800 - Authorizing bonds for transportation funding. Testify CON

SB 5801 - Concerning transportation resources. Testify CON

SENATE WAYS & MEANS

CUT SPENDING / NO NEW TAXES!

Biennial Omnibus Operating Budget Proposals

SB 5167 - Making 2025-2027 fiscal biennium operating appropriations. TESTIFY CON

PSSB 5167: K-12 public schools. TESTIFY CON

PSSB 5167: Higher education. TESTIFY CON

PSSB 5167: Early learning. TESTIFY CON

PSSB 5167: Employee compensation. TESTIFY CON

PSSB 5167: Mental health. TESTIFY CON

PSSB 5167: Human services. TESTIFY CON

PSSB 5167: Natural resources. TESTIFY CON

PSSB 5167: All other. TESTIFY CON

📣 Call to Action! Testify! GO click the “testify” links above, then choose the third option on the committee sign up page and “note my position.” 🏃🏻🏃‍♀️🏃‍♂️

Influencers, you can find the 2025 Master Spreadsheet in the course. All of the supporting details about each bill are over there.

