Tuesday Public Hearings!

Below is the list of bills that will have a hearing on Tuesday 3/25 in the MORNING.

I’m spending some time with family this afternoon, so I want to get the morning bills out to you now, and then get the Tuesday afternoon bills out early tomorrow.

The most important bill tomorrow is the terrible Permit to Purchase Bill. We need everyone to pass this newsletter on to 10 friends so that we have a big CON turnout on that bill.

Other topics having public hearings include health care, a proposed constitutional amendment for a property tax exemption, and new tax proposals (SURPRISE! 🙄)



Some of these bills are brand new, and some of them have been added to our list because of the floor vote was strictly partisan—always a sign of a bad bill.

Remember, BACKGROUND INFORMATION ON THESE BILLS IS IN THE MASTER SPREADSHEET… Go there for the “rest of the story.” Directions on getting to the Master spreadsheet are at the bottom of this email.

Remember, to submit your testimony, click on the “testify” links below, then choose the third option on the committee sign up page and “note my position.” TESTIFY! 🏃🏻🏃‍♀️🏃‍♂️

CON Bills AM

HB 2037 - Modernizing adult use cannabis laws. Testify CON

AI Analysis: This bill modernizes adult use cannabis laws in Washington state by removing key barriers for cannabis businesses, particularly those owned by social equity applicants.



NEW BILL HB 2024 - Providing housing safety, security, and protection by creating the primary residence property tax exemption. Testify CON

Bill Summary: This bill modifies the Working Families' Tax Credit (WFTC) to provide an additional $300 refund for low-income renters starting in calendar year 2026. The new provision requires eligible individuals to have leased or rented their primary Washington residence for at least 183 days during the tax year, with the ability to aggregate rental periods across multiple lease agreements.



HJR 4204 - Amending the Constitution to allow for a property tax exemption for a principal place of residence. Testify CON

Amending the Constitution to allow for a property tax exemption for a principal place of residence.



EHB 1219 - Concerning the interbranch advisory committee. Testify CON

Skagit Team: An argument against this bill could be that making the Interbranch Advisory Committee permanent may lead to unnecessary government spending and bureaucracy. Some people might feel that the committee's work could be done without a permanent structure, or that it could be handled by existing government agencies. They may argue that the committee's tasks could be taken care of by other groups without creating a new, ongoing group, which could reduce costs and avoid extra layers of government. THIS SHOULD BE DOGED!



ESHB 2015 - Improving public safety funding by providing resources to local governments and state and local criminal justice agencies, and authorizing a local option tax. Testify CON

Skagit team: this bill is a TROJAN HORSE masquerading as a bill to support law enforcement. It creates a new 0.1% sales tax but it comes with a bunch of strings. Most notably the requirements of RCW 43.17.425 which forbids cooperation with federal immigration efforts. This is the same Anti-Trump bill that had a hearing on Feb 24 in the House Committee on Finance. We need to push back AGAIN.



VERY BAD BILL E2SHB 1163 - Enhancing requirements relating to the purchase, transfer, and possession of firearms. Testify CON

Permit to Purchase Firearms

ESHB 1430 - Concerning advanced practice registered nurse and physician assistant reimbursement. Testify CON

Requires health carriers offering private health plans to reimburse advanced practice registered nurses (APRNs) and physician assistants (PAs) at the same rate as physicians when an APRN or PA is providing primary care and behavioral health services.



E2SHB 1589 - Concerning the relationships between health carriers and contracting providers. Testify CON

Bill Summary: Requires health carriers to negotiate in good faith with providers. • Prohibits certain provisions from provider contracts. Requires the Office of the Insurance Commissioner to study allowed amounts over time for certain services



E2SHB 1432 - Improving access to appropriate mental health and substance use disorder services. Testify CON

Partial Bill Summary: Defines medically necessary for purposes of certain requirements related to a health plan's coverage of mental health services and substance use disorder (SUD) services. • Modifies the definition of mental health services and repeals and recodifies parts of the Mental Health Parity Act.



ESHB 1141 - Concerning collective bargaining for agricultural cannabis workers. Testify CON

Skagit team: Opponents argue that the bill unfairly targets the cannabis industry, potentially leading to increased operational costs and regulatory burdens that could hinder the growth of the industry.



ESHB 1332 - Concerning transportation network companies. Testify CON

Skagit Team: Opponents argue that mandating the reinstatement of vehicles that previously lost eligibility could compromise safety and quality standards, especially if the initial disqualification was due to legitimate concerns such as vehicle age or condition.



E2SSB 5061 - Requiring certain wages in public works contracts to be at least the prevailing wage in effect when the work is performed. Testify CON

Bill Summary: Requires public works contracts to adjust minimum hourly wages annually based on the latest prevailing wages.



ESSB 5525 - Concerning employment loss due to businesses closing or mass layoffs. Testify CON

Bill Summary: Requires, with some exceptions, employers with 50 or more employees to provide 60 days' notice to their employees prior to a business closing or mass layoff.

That’s it… just the MORNING BILLS for Tuesday!

Look for the afternoon bills in a newsletter early tomorrow.

📣 Call to Action! Testify! GO click the “testify” links above, then choose the third option on the committee sign up page and “note my position.” 🏃🏻🏃‍♀️🏃‍♂️

Influencers, you can find the 2025 Master Spreadsheet in the course. All of the supporting details about each bill are over there.

Login at Courses.influencingolympia.com

