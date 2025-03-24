Monday Public Hearings!

Welcome to Week 11! The beginning of the week is especially busy! Let’s dive in. Below is the list of bills that will have a hearing on Monday, 3/24.

We have some important Education bills to testify on tomorrow, including the "School Board Non-compliance” Bill (5179) and 5181, which would repeal the Parents Bill of Rights.

Other topics having public hearings include bills impacting employment, increasing liquor and cannabus fees, the paid family medical leave program, public safety and law enforcement, substance abuse and school funding.



Some of these bills are brand new, and some of them have been added to our list because of the floor vote was strictly partisan—always a sign of a bad bill.

Remember, BACKGROUND INFORMATION ON THESE BILLS IS IN THE MASTER SPREADSHEET… Go there for the “rest of the story.” Directions on getting to the Master spreadsheet are at the bottom of this email.

Remember, to submit your testimony, click on the "testify" links below, then choose the third option on the committee sign up page and "note my position."

No PRO bills for Monday!

CON Bills AM

SHB 1308 - Concerning access to personnel records. Testify CON

Bill Summary: Requires a private employer to provide an employee or former employee with a copy of the employee's personnel file within 21 calendar days of a request, and a public employer to do so in accordance with the Public Records Act.

EHB 1747 - Expanding protections for applicants and employees under the Washington fair chance act. Testify CON

Bill Summary: Modifies the circumstances under which an employer is prohibited from obtaining information about an applicant's criminal history record under the Washington Fair Chance Act. • Limits an employer's ability to pursue a tangible adverse employment action against an employee or applicant based on criminal history information. • Changes enforcement procedures and monetary penalties under the Washington Fair Chance Act

NEW BILL. SB 5786 - Increasing license, permit, and endorsement fees. Testify CON

From Fiscal Note: LCB (Liquor & Cannabus Board ) must increase each fee for any liquor license, permit, or endorsement by 50%

E2SHB 1213 - Expanding protections for workers in the state paid family and medical leave program. Testify CON

Skagit Team: HB1213 This bill extends employment protection rights in the Paid Family and Medical Leave (PFML) Program to any employee who began employment with their current employer at least 90 calendar days before taking leave, regardless of the size of the employer. Expands health care coverage protection during any period in which an employee receives PFML Program benefits and is also entitled to employment protection. Expands access to grants for small employers to offset the costs of employees' use of leave in the PFML Program.

ESHB 1113 - Concerning accountability and access to services for individuals charged with a misdemeanor. Testify CON

Authorizes the court to dismiss a defendant's misdemeanor or gross misdemeanor charge upon the defendant's substantial compliance with court-ordered conditions, subject to certain requirements and exceptions.

ESHB 1829 - Concerning tribal warrants. Testify CON

Makes multiple modifications to procedures for certified and noncertified tribes under the Tribal Warrants Act.

EHB 1574 - Protecting access to life-saving care and substance use services. Testify CON

Bill Summary: Expands protections for a person seeking medical assistance for someone experiencing a drug-related overdose or who experiences a drug-related overdose and needs medical assistance. • Adds health care facilities to the list of entities that are permitted to distribute and use public health supplies such as drug testing equipment through public health programs.

CON Bills PM

Very Bad Bill 2SSB 5179 - Establishing a complaint process to address willful noncompliance with certain state education laws. Testify CON

From CLW: ➡️ SB 5179: Targets school boards opposing federal Title IX changes and mandates LGBTQ curriculum, allowing the state to investigate and penalize noncompliance.

Very Bad Bill ESSB 5181 - Amending the parents rights initiative to bring it into alignment with existing law. Testify CON

Washington Parents Network: Senate Bill 5181 completely guts parents rights here in Washington state. Sadly, this bill is likely to pass along a party line vote. The only good news is that passing this bill will once and for all expose the fact that leaders of the Washington State Democratic Party are completely against Parents Rights.

SSB 5412 - Providing temporary interfund loans for school districts. Testify CON

Skagit Team: SB5412 A school district that is in binding conditions pursuant to 9 RCW 28A.505.110 or under enhanced financial oversight pursuant to RCW 10 28A.315.221 may take a temporary interfund loan from its capital projects fund, with approval from the school board, as long as the loan is repaid with a year, interest is not charged and there’s no detriment to a project that would be using the money from the capital projects fund.

E2SHB 1232 - Concerning private detention facilities. Testify CON

Summary of Engrossed Second Substitute Bill. Expands the definition of private detention facility to include certain non-profit detention facilities. • Modifies certain regulations related to operational standards for private detention facilities, inspections of such facilities, civil penalties for violations involving such facilities, and exemptions for certain types of facilities. • Authorizes the Department of Health to inspect private detention facilities at any time for compliance with applicable state or federal law, and take enforcement action against noncompliant facilities.

SHB 1390 - Repealing the community protection program. Testify CON

AI Analysis: This bill repeals the community protection program by amending two existing statutes and completely eliminating several related legal provisions.

ESHB 1946 - Clarifying tribal membership on local boards of health. Testify CON

Bill Summary: Modifies how tribal representatives are selected for local boards of health and health district boards. Requires a tribal representative from each tribe and each Urban Indian Organization be allowed on a local board of health or health district board. Requires the tribal representative be selected by the tribe or organization

ESHB 1562 - Increasing the availability of baby diaper changing stations. Testify CON

ESB Summary: Requires any newly constructed building required to have a public restroom, or any existing building permitted for a remodel or renovation of a public restroom with an estimated cost of $15,000 or more, to provide baby diaper changing stations and applicable signage in such restrooms. • Specifies penalties for violations and provides exemptions from the requirement.

FIRST HEARING: HB 2012 - Funding the transition to kindergarten program. Testify CON

Skagit Team: HB 2012 This is the first public hearing for this bill, and it’s being heard in the House Appropriations Committee, which deals with finances. It provides money to fund the additional 2024-25 school year enrollment of the Transition to Kindergarten (TTK) Program not already funded in the budget. It limits TTK program enrollment for each school district, charter school, or state-tribal education compact school to its 2024-25 school year enrollment, beginning in the 2025-26 school year.

The sum of $20.9 million is appropriated from the State General Fund as payment during the 2024-2025 school year. This funding is just for that one school year; this bill may, however, set up a long-term expense the state will need to keep funding in future budgets.

HB 1858 - Eliminating the exemption for assignments or substitutions of previously recorded deeds of trust from the document recording fee and the covenant homeownership program assessment. Testify CON

Bill Summary: Removes the exemption for assignments or substitutions of previously recorded deeds of trust from the $183 housing and homelessness document recording surcharge. • Removes the exemption for assignments or substitutions of previously recorded deeds of trust from the $100 Covenant Homeownership Program assessment.

FIRST HEARING: SB 5790 - Concerning cost-of-living adjustments for community and technical college employees. Testify CON

From the Bill: each college district shall receive a cost-of-living allocation sufficient to increase academic employee salaries, including mandatory salary-related benefits, by the rate of the yearly increase in the cost-of-living index.

FIRST HEARING: SB 5785 - Modifying students' share of the education costs at institutions of higher education. Testify CON

From the bill: (b) In the 2026-27 academic year, the tuition operating fees for 6 resident undergraduates at the community and technical colleges may 7 increase by no more than five percent above the tuition growth factor 8 calculated by the office of financial management in (a) of this 9 subsection.

📣 Call to Action! Testify! GO click the "testify" links above, then choose the third option on the committee sign up page and "note my position."

