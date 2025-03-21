Friday Public Hearings!

Below is the list of bills that will have a hearing on Friday, 3/21. We have some really important items for you today including bills that impact public health emergencies, you local power company, collective bargaining for public employees and medicare!

Remember, BACKGROUND INFO IS IN THE MASTER SPREADSHEET… Go there for the “rest of the story.” Directions on getting to the Master spreadsheet are at the bottom of this email.

Remember, to submit your testimony, click on the “testify” links below, then choose the third option on the committee sign up page and “note my position.” TESTIFY! 🏃🏻🏃‍♀️🏃‍♂️

Today’s newsletter will be divided into sections for PRO and CON bills.

Let’s do the PRO bill first! This bill is a good bills that deserve your support. BE SURE TO CHOOSE PRO! If you accidentally choose CON (it happens) submit TWO PRO votes, so that your con testimony is cancelled out. :)

Friday’s PRO Bill

Register to testify PRO on 1990:

2SHB 1990 - Authorizing utility companies to securitize certain costs related to disasters or emergencies to lower costs to customers. - Testify PRO.

Also Click on the Bill Number, and leave a comment for your legislators supporting the inclusion of Natural Gas.

Here’s a note from Rep. Abbarno on regarding HB 1990

(Public Hearing FRIDAY)…

“Unfortunately, there is a movement to remove natural gas from HB 1990. If natural gas is banned from HB 1990, the infrastructure that your household or business uses for heat and energy would not be rebuilt using bonding. This could cause massive increases to rate payers already vulnerable after a catastrophic event and slow the rebuilding process. We should not leave devastated communities more vulnerable.”

CON Bills

Very Bad Bill ESHB 1531 - Preserving the ability of public officials to address communicable diseases. Testify CON

Expands the power of public health officials.



Very Bad Bill SB 5632 - Protecting the confidentiality of records and information that may be relevant to another state's enforcement of its laws. Testify CON

A shield law for "protected medical services"



Very Bad SSB 5503 - Concerning public employee collective bargaining processes. Testify CON

Makes changes to Public Employment Relations Commission procedures related to representation petitions, hearings, and the merging of bargaining units under the Public Employees' Collective Bargaining Act. • Prohibits public employers from requiring a worker to waive any federal or state statutory right to make a claim as a condition of settling a grievance under a collective bargaining agreement.



ESHB 1395 - Streamlining the home care worker background check process. Testify CON

ES SUMMARY: Provides conditions under which an employer may not conduct a character, competence, and sustainability review for long-term care providers. • Allows long-term care providers to have unsupervised access of children and vulnerable adults for up to 30 days while a character, competency, and sustainability review is conducted under certain circumstances. • Limits the circumstances under which a fingerprint-based background check is conducted on a long-term care provider.



ESHB 1971 - Increasing access to prescription hormone therapy. Testify CON

ES Summary: Requires health plans that cover prescription hormone therapy to reimburse a 12-month refill of prescription hormone therapy at one time.



SJM 8002 - Concerning Medicare. Testify CON

Bill Summary• Declares the Legislature's opposition to Medicare privatization. Requests the federal government to take certain action that provides a choice for Medicare beneficiaries who are deciding between original Medicare and Medicare Advantage programs.



SJM 8004 - Concerning Universal Health Care. Testify CON

Bill Summary: Requests that the federal government create a universal health care program or allow Washington State to implement a universal health system by reducing barriers or granting appropriate waivers.



E2SSB 5651 - Concerning exemptions from garnishment. Testify CON

E2S Bill Summary: Increases the amount of personal property in financial accounts and securities that is automatically protected from execution, attachment, and garnishment in nonbankruptcy proceedings for consumer debt. • Requires regular adjustments of exempt personal property amounts according to the consumer price index.



EHB 1814 - Streamlining certain decisions pertaining to the development or extension of a trail or path from the state environmental policy act. Testify CON

Bill Summary: Provides a categorical exemption from the State Environmental Policy Act for decisions pertaining to paths and trails that meet certain criteria. • Requires an applicant seeking the categorical exemption to request meaningful consultation with any federally recognized tribe that may be affected.



Share

📣 Call to Action! Testify! GO click the “testify” links above, then choose the third option on the committee sign up page and “note my position.” 🏃🏻🏃‍♀️🏃‍♂️

Influencers, you can find the 2025 Master Spreadsheet in the course. All of the supporting details about each bill are over there.

Login at Courses.influencingolympia.com

NEED TO REACH ME?

Message Nancy D Churchill

Not an Influencer yet? Be sure to join Influencing Olympia Effectively, and get access to our wonderful “Master Spreadsheet”. Only our Influencers have access to the sheet of bill research and the daily tab which helps you find the bills that you care about day-by-day during the session.



Visit InfluencingOlympia.com and “Start Today”!

What is Dangerous Rhetoric?

A weekly opinion article on Washington State Politics! This week’s article is about MAGA-Leftists. Click the button below, and let me know what you think in the comments of that article.

Visit Dangerous Rhetoric

Influencing Olympia Effectively is supported by readers and influencers like you! If you’d like to help us continue to bring you this great information please consider making a donation.

We’re grateful for your support!

Tip Jar