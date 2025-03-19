Your testimony is vital to stop the repeal of the Parents Bill of Rights!

Tomorrow, there' will be another hearing on the repeal of the Parent’s Bill of Rights! Testify CON on HB 1296 below! 👇🏻

But first, here’s a note from Rep. Abbarno on 3/19 regarding HB 1990

(Public Hearing FRIDAY)…

“Unfortunately, there is a movement to remove natural gas from HB 1990. If natural gas is banned from HB 1990, the infrastructure that your household or business uses for heat and energy would not be rebuilt using bonding. This could cause massive increases to rate payers already vulnerable after a catastrophic event and slow the rebuilding process. We should not leave devastated communities more vulnerable.

Please consider testifying and/sharing your support for HB 1990 in the Senate Environment Committee before the hearing on March 21, 2025 at 10:30am.”

The vote split on this bill in the house was very interesting. Only 16 Democrats opposed this, ALL Republicans supported it. Please submit your testimony to help support this bill! You will make a difference!

Register to testify PRO on 1990:

2SHB 1990 - Authorizing utility companies to securitize certain costs related to disasters or emergencies to lower costs to customers. - Testify PRO.

Also Click on the Bill Number, and leave a comment for your legislators supporting the inclusion of Natural Gas.

Thursday’s Public Hearings!

Below is the list of bills that will have a hearing on Thursday, 3/20. We have some really important items for you today including bills that impact the Parent’s Bill of Rights, taxation, community planning & housing, and multiple bills that will impact your insurance coverage (and premiums).

In an effort to speed up getting this out the door, there's less background information in today's newsletter. BACKGROUND INFO IS IN THE SPREADSHEET… Go there for the "rest of the story."

Remember, to submit your testimony, click on the "testify" links below, then choose the third option on the committee sign up page and "note my position."

Today’s newsletter will be divided into sections for PRO and CON bills.

Let’s do the PRO bill first! This bill is a good bills that deserve your support. BE SURE TO CHOOSE PRO! If you accidentally choose CON (it happens) submit TWO PRO votes, so that your con testimony is cancelled out. :)

Thursday’s PRO Bill

E2SSB 5613 - Concerning the development of clear and objective standards, conditions, and procedures for residential development. Testify PRO

Substitute Bill Summary: Brief Summary of First Substitute Bill Requires the Department of Commerce (Commerce) to form a stakeholder work group to analyze development regulations that create barriers to housing types and suggest model codes that contain clear and objective standards.•Requires Commerce to develop and publish a model code that may be adopted by cities and counties.

This is a modest effort to take some practical actions to improve the housing shortage. Baby steps.

CON Morning Bills

SSB 5139 - Concerning reentry council. - Testify CON

Increases the membership of the Washington Statewide Reentry Council to 22 members and allows members to receive compensation and reimbursement as provided in state law.

NO NEW SPENDING!

ESHB 1291 - Concerning cost sharing for maternity services. - Testify CON

Bill Summary: Exempts labor and delivery services from an enrollee's deductible for health plans and health plans offered to state and school employees.

Will likely raise everyone’s insurance premiums.

EHB 1382 - Modernizing the all payers claim database. Testify CON

Bill Summary: Removes references to proprietary financial information in statutes implementing the Washington State All Payer Claims Database (APCD). • Allows the Health Care Authority to act as the lead organization for APCD. • Modifies the timing of reports from the Office of Financial Management regarding APCD.

SHB 1669 - Concerning coverage requirements for prosthetic limbs and custom orthotic braces. Testify CON

Bill Summary: Requires group health plans, except those offered to public employees, to provide expanded coverage for prosthetic limbs and custom orthotic devices.

Very Bad Bill SSB 5469 - Prohibiting algorithmic rent fixing and noncompete agreements in the rental housing market. Testify CON

Bill Summary: Prohibits a service provider from collecting or analyzing certain data to provide recommendations regarding rental prices, lease renewal terms or occupancy levels for more than one landlord, and landlords from contracting with service providers to receive the recommendations. • Authorizes the Attorney General's Office to enforce a violation of this law under the Consumer Protection Act and creates a private cause of action.

Another type of Rent Control Bill. Will reduce rental housing supply.

Very Bad Bill ESHB 1296 - Promoting a safe and supportive public education system. Testify CON

Repeals the Parents Bill of Rights

CON Afternoon Bills

NEW BILL HB 2033 - Concerning the taxation of nicotine products. Testify CON

No new taxes!

SHB 1486 - Adding a student member to the state board for community and technical colleges. Testify CON

Bill Summary: Adds a student member to the Washington State Board for Community and Technical Colleges.



ESSB 5390 - Concerning the discover pass and distributions. (REVISED FOR ENGROSSED: Concerning access to recreation sites or lands.) Testify CON

No new taxes! ES Summary: Increases the cost of a Discover Pass from $30 to $45, and increases the threshold for changes in revenue distributions from $71 million to $100 million in a biennium.



SHB 1418 - Adding two voting members that are transit users to the governing body of public transportation benefit areas. Testify CON

Bill Summary:Allows public transportation benefit areas (PTBAs) to add two voting positions for transit users to their governing boards. • Requires that of the new positions appointed, one must use transit as their primary transportation mode, and one must represent an organization primarily serving transit users. • Requires governing bodies to conduct meetings at times and places reasonably accessible by transit.

Your legislator is hoping to see someone from his or her LD show up in committee!

