This is a shorter list of bills that will have a hearing on Wednesday, 3/19. Phew! However, we have some really important items for you today including bills that impact the CCA (2 pro and one very BAD Con), the Rent Control Bill and the Reparations bill. Plus a bill that could really hurt small rural hospitals using an abortion mandate.

PRO Bills

E2SHB 1912 - Concerning the exemption for fuels used for agricultural purposes in the climate commitment act. (Remote Testimony Available). - Testify PRO

Support agriculture

2SHB 1975 - Amending the climate commitment act by adjusting auction price containment mechanisms and ceiling prices, addressing the department of ecology's authority to amend rules to facilitate linkage with other jurisdictions, and providing for market dynamic analysis. - Testify PRO

A modest fix to the CCA

CON Morning Bills

SHB 1081 - Establishing consumer protections for owners of solicited real estate. - Testify CON

2SHB 1516 - Conducting a study of insurance coverage options for permanently affordable homeownership units. - Testify CON

Very Bad Bill 2SHB 1409 - Concerning the clean fuels program. - Testify CON

Amends the carbon intensity reduction requirements for transportation fuels under the Clean Fuels Program (CFP). • Establishes penalties and other enforcement powers specific to the CFP program requirements, and eliminates Clean Air Act criminal and civil penalties for violations of the CFP.

Very Bad Bill E2SHB 1232 - Concerning private detention facilities. - Testify CON

Very Bad Bill ESHB 1815 - Concerning prison riot offenses. Testify CON

ESSB 5459 - Concerning call center retention. - Testify CON

SSB 5528 - Concerning the installation of transportation electrification infrastructure. - Testify CON

Very Bad Bill ESSB 5719 - Concerning local government hearing examiners. - Testify CON

Sets up a system of hearing examiners in each county regarding planning under the GMA. Would likely eliminate local control.

CON Bills (Afternoon Group 1)

Very Bad Bill SSB 5331 - Strengthening consumer protection through increased insurer accountability for violations of the insurance code. - Testify CON

SSB 5758 - Supporting social equity in the cannabis industry by establishing distance requirements for certain licensees. Testify CON

ESHB 1651 - Concerning teacher residency and apprenticeship programs. Testify CON

Trusted Rs Opposed. They’ve attended the hearings, consulted with legal advice and participated in floor debate. They’ve got background knowledge here that I do not.

Very Bad Bill ESSB 5557 - Codifying emergency rules to protect the right of a pregnant person to access treatment for emergency medical conditions in hospital emergency departments. - Testify CON

Very Bad Bill EHB 1217 - Improving Housing Stability Testify CON

Rent Control Bill

Very Bad Bill 2SHB 1696 - Modifying the covenant homeownership program. Testify CON

Reparations Bill

Very Bad Bill SB 5414 - Requiring social equity impact analysis in performance audits and legislative public hearings thereon. Testify CON

“Social equity impact in audits”

E2SSB 5083 - Ensuring access to primary care, behavioral health, and affordable hospital services. (Remote Testimony Available). - Testify CON

Health Carrier Reimbursement

