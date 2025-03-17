This is a very long list of bills that will have a hearing on Tuesday, 3/18. ! There are only 2 PRO bills, but 25 (‼️) CON bills! Some of these are brand new! A few we didn’t notice before, but at least one is “NTIB,” or necessary to implement the budget.

I recommend that you do the morning group, take a break, then tackle the afternoon group. Thank you so much for your effort and dedication! We are making a difference.

Remember, to submit your testimony, click on the "testify" links below, then choose the third option on the committee sign up page and "note my position."

Today’s newsletter will be divided into sections for PRO and CON bills.

Let’s do the PRO bills first! These bills are good bills that deserve your support. BE SURE TO CHOOSE PRO! If you accidentally choose CON (it happens) submit TWO PRO votes, so that your con testimony is cancelled out. :)

PRO Bills

SSB 5170 - Concerning boundary line surveys on public lands owned or managed by the department of natural resources. - Testify PRO

CAPR Pro

SHB 1606 - Concerning state employee access to peer-reviewed journals. - Testify PRO

This helps legislative staff do better research on bills.

CON Bills (Morning Group 1)

Very Bad Bill ESSB 5576 - Providing a local government option for the funding of essential affordable housing programs. - Testify CON

Aka “Affordable housing funding” and the “AirBNB Vacation Tax.” This bill establishes a new 6% special excise tax on short-term rental lodging facilitated through rental platforms, beginning January 1, 2026.

E2SHB 1174 - Concerning court interpreters. - Testify CON

Skagit Team: The minority in the House committee issued a “do not pass” recommendation on this bill. Those opposed to this bill raise these concerns: the additional funding needed to recruit, train and compensate interpreters, new burdens on administrative responsibilities on court staff and delay of legal proceedings if interpreters are not available for less common languages.

Very Bad Bill E2SHB 1440 - Concerning seizure and forfeiture procedures and reporting. - Testify CON

Bill Summary: Establishes a new chapter governing civil asset forfeiture under laws relating to specified criminal activity and establishes standard procedures and requirements for seizure and forfeiture proceedings. Civil Asset Forfeiture is THEFT

Very Bad Bill E2SSB 5098 - Restricting the possession of weapons on the premises of state or local public buildings, parks or playground facilities where children are likely to be present, and county fairs and county fair facilities. - Testify CON

Anti 2A Bill

ESSB 5202 - Ensuring the efficacy of judicial orders as harm reduction tools that increase the safety of survivors of abuse and support law enforcement in their efforts to enforce the law. Testify CON

Bill Summary: Makes changes to civil protection orders. Expands the crime of unlawful possession of a firearm.

CON Bills (Morning Group 2)

ESHB 1875 - Allowing the use of paid sick leave to prepare for or participate in certain immigration proceedings. - Testify CON

WA lawmakers advance bill allowing paid sick leave for immigration proceedings 🔗

ESHB 1644 - Concerning the safety and health of working minors. - Testify CON

ESB Summary: Establishes minimum penalties for violations of restrictions governing the employment of minors.

Very Bad Bill ESSB 5023 - Providing labor market protections for domestic workers. - Testify CON

Protects the working conditions “domestic workers” (ie illegal aliens) including preventing employeers from working with the federal government.

Very Bad Bill ESSB 5041 - Concerning unemployment insurance benefits for striking or lockout workers. - Testify CON

Future 42: Under Senate Bill 5041, workers who choose to walk off the job could still collect unemployment checks, paid for by your tax dollars and higher business costs.

SB 5463 - Concerning the duties of industrial insurance self-insured employers and third-party administrators. - Testify CON

Summary: Extends the duty of good faith and fair dealing to all workers' compensation self-insured employers and third-party administrators. This Bill passed on a party line vote: 29-20-0-0.

CON Bills (Afternoon Group 1)

ESSB 5480 - Protecting consumers by removing barriers created by medical debt. - Testify CON

Bill Summary: Declares a medical debt void and unenforceable if it is reported to a consumer credit reporting agency or credit bureau. •. Prohibits specific entities from reporting medical debts to a consumer credit reporting agency or credit bureau, on pain of committing a violation of the Consumer Protection Act.

Very Bad Bill E2SSB 5296 - Improving outcomes for individuals adjudicated of juvenile offenses by increasing opportunities for community placement options and refining procedural requirements. - Testify CON

Skagit Team: Critics express concerns that increasing community placements could pose risks to public safety, especially if juveniles with serious offenses are placed in less secure environments.

Very Bad Bill 2SHB 1154 - Ensuring environmental and public health protection from solid waste handling facility operations. - Testify CON

SSB Summary: Requires the Department of Ecology (Ecology) to approve all permits for landfilling prior to issuance or renewal by the jurisdictional health department. • Authorizes Ecology to suspend a permit and impose civil penalties for a solid waste handling facility that is operating in violation of any solid waste management requirements. • Requires jurisdictional health districts to report to Ecology every five years information on violations at solid waste handling facilities.

Very Bad Bill 2SHB 1462 - Reducing greenhouse gas emissions associated with hydrofluorocarbons. - Testify CON

SSB Summary: Phases-in, between 2030 and 2033, global warming potential (GWP) limits for newly produced bulk hydrofluorocarbons entering commerce in Washington. • Directs the Department of Ecology (Ecology) to establish a refrigerant transition task force (task force) to complete a study by 2027 addressing the transition to low-GWP refrigerants, and requires Ecology to adopt rules after the conclusion of the task force’s work to require low-GWP or ultra-low-GWP refrigerants.

Very Bad Bill 2SHB 1497 - Improving outcomes associated with waste material management systems. - Testify CON

SSB Summary: Establishes and amends various requirements and programs related to food waste and wasted food, organic materials management, and solid waste collection and disposal.

CON Bills (Afternoon Group 2)

Very Bad Bill E2SHB 1131 - Concerning clemency and pardons. - Testify CON

E2S Summary: Expands the membership of the Clemency and Pardons Board (Board). Increases compensation, and training requirements for members of the Board. • Authorizes a person granted conditional commutation to be supervised by the Department of Corrections for a period of community custody.

Very Bad Bill ESHB 1233 - Concerning work programs for incarcerated persons. - Testify CON

ESBSummary: Makes participation in work programs at the Department of Corrections (DOC) voluntary, except when a court orders community restitution. • Prohibits DOC from issuing infractions or taking punitive, disciplinary, or retaliatory actions against a person who chooses not to participate in work programs.

Very Bad Bill SB 5077 - Concerning expansion of voter registration services by government agencies. - Testify CON

HB 5077 widens the scope of “automatic voter registration” (AVR) by extending it to ALL agencies and expanding the type of agency from only state agencies to now additionally include local, federal, and tribal agencies.

Skagit Team: With many agencies signing up new voters automatically, it will be hard to maintain voter integrity.

ESB 5065 - Prohibiting the use of certain animals in traveling animal acts. - Testify CON

Summary: Prohibits persons from allowing specified animals to perform in traveling animal acts, and establishes a gross misdemeanor for related violations.

Vote on the floor was: 30-19-0-0.

ESSB 5219 - Concerning partial confinement eligibility and alignment. - Testify CON

Prison reform bill passes state senate: Critics warn early releases threaten public safety 🔗

CON Bills (Afternoon Group 3 LAST ONE! 🙌🏻)

SB 5177 - Considering the experiences of historically marginalized and underrepresented groups when identifying professional development resources on certain topics. - Testify CON

From CLW : SB 5177: Expands teacher training on mental health, social-emotional learning, and "historically marginalized" groups — pushing identity politics into schools.

E2SSB 5686 - Expanding and funding the foreclosure mediation program.- Testify CON

From ESS Summary: Establishes an $80 fee collected on certain residential mortgage loan originations to be remitted to the foreclosure fairness account and revises the distributions to fund the program. TAX INCREASE.

SHB 1791 - Increasing the flexibility of existing funding sources to fund public safety and other facilities by modifying the local real estate excise tax. - Testify CON

Expands and modifies the possible uses of the Real Estate Excise Tax for the purpose of creating “affordable housing.”

SB 5777 - Creating a business and occupation tax deduction and increasing the rate for persons conducting payment card processing activities. . - Testify CON

NTIB FIRST HEARING. Add a new b&O tax.

SSB 5400 - Supporting local news journalism. Testify CON

Taxes social media to make grants to "news journalists.” NO NEW TAXES.

ESHB 1258 - Providing funding for municipalities participating in the regional 911 emergency communications system. - Testify CON

REQUIRES AN EXCISE TAX ON 911 Calls which are transferred between jurisdictions! Is there any part of our lives that the D’s won’t tax?

