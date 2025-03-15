It’s time to get a jump on Week 10 Public Hearings. Here’s the best and the worst of the bills that will have a hearing on Monday, 3/17. Grab a cup of coffee, kick your feet up and testify ON EACH ONE!

Remember, to submit your testimony, click on the “testify” links below, then choose the third option on the committee sign up page and “note my position.” TESTIFY! 🏃🏻🏃‍♀️🏃‍♂️

Today, I want to highlight a bill to SUPPORT that will help the the local Sheriffs in Ferry and Stevens counties assist WDFW to better address the management of wolves.

SB 5343 - Concerning the northeast Washington wolf-livestock management account. Be sure to Testify PRO!

Please strongly support this bill! Bill Summary: Expands the uses of the Northeast Washington Wolf-Livestock Account for wolf-livestock management and for grants to the sheriffs' offices of Stevens and Ferry counties to aid the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife in the management of wolves.

Today’s newsletter will be divided into sections for PRO and CON bills.

Let’s do the PRO bills first! These bills are good bills that deserve your support. BE SURE TO CHOOSE PRO! If you accidentally choose CON (I’ve done it! ), submit TWO PRO votes, so that your con testimony is cancelled out. :)

PRO Bills

SHB 1261 - Providing tax relief for certain incidental uses on open space land. Testify PRO

This bill allows for certain agritourism activities to take place on classified open space farm and agricultural land without classification removal. • It also reduces the penalty for removal of classified open space farm and agricultural land from the amount of tax otherwise due for the past seven years to the past four years.

E2SHB 1563 - Establishing a prescribed fire claims fund pilot program. Testify PRO

This bill makes is easier to get the prescribed fires done! A baby step towards solving the problem of decades of bad forest management.

HB 1947 - Reducing satellite management agency requirements for simple group B public water systems. Testify PRO

This bill makes it easier to share a well with a few of your neighbors. Helps remote, rural communities.

ESSB 5105 - Concerning sexually explicit depictions of minors. Testify PRO

Protects minors.

SSB 5282 - Reestablishing the advisory board for the missing and exploited children task force. Testify PRO

Protects minors.

ESHB 1385 - Concerning fingerprint background check on applicants. Testify PRO

Directs the Washington State Patrol to execute the National Crime Prevention and Privacy Compact on behalf of the state in order to facilitate the authorized interstate exchange of criminal history information for noncriminal justice purposes.

SB 5343 - Concerning the northeast Washington wolf-livestock management account. Testify PRO.

Please strongly support this bill! Bill Summary: Expands the uses of the Northeast Washington Wolf-Livestock Account for wolf-livestock management and for grants to the sheriffs' offices of Stevens and Ferry counties to aid the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife in the management of wolves.

CON Bills (Morning)

2SHB 1587 - Encouraging local government partner promise scholarship programs within the opportunity scholarship program. Testify CON

Bill Analysis: This bill encourages local governments (including municipalities, counties, and federally recognized Indian tribes) to establish promise scholarship programs within the existing Washington State Opportunity Scholarship program.

SHB 1821 - Expanding the definition of "interested party" for the purposes of prevailing wage laws. Testify CON

Bill Summary: Requires the Department of Labor and Industries to provide, upon request, a copy of an employer's certified payroll records to an interested party. • Expands the definition of interested party to include Joint Labor Management Cooperation Committees and Taft-Hartley trusts.

HB 1215 - Removing references to pregnancy from the model directive form under the natural death act. Testify CON

The bill modifies the existing health care directive form by removing the pregnancy-specific language that previously stated the directive would have no force or effect during pregnancy.

SHB 1244 - Concerning training as an alternative to driver license suspension for the accumulation of certain traffic infractions. Testify CON

CON Bills (Afternoon)

Very Bad Bill - SSB 5123 - Expanding protections for certain students to promote inclusivity in public schools. (Remote Testimony Available). - Testify CON

From CLW: SB 5123 Broadens protected classes in schools to include gender identity, gender expression, and immigration status — reinforcing Washington's stance as a sanctuary state. Creates a conflict with federal policy.

Very Bad Bill - E2SSB 5284 - Improving Washington's solid waste management outcomes. Testify CON. A hidden tax.

Skagit team: The legislature has found that Washington has committed to decarbonizing its electricity system so that it is carbon neutral by 2030 and carbon free by 2045. ACHIEVING THOSE GOALS INCLUDES RETIRING COAL AND GAS RESOURCES.

Very Bad Bill - 2SHB 1183 - Concerning building code and development regulation reform. Testify CON

The bill gives new rules to local governments that plan under the GMA [growth management act. Critics are concerned that the rules would allow more units of housing without requirements for enough parking or other services.

First Public Hearing - HB 2035 - Increasing license, permit, and endorsement fees. Testify CON.

Bill Summary: Increases the fees on almost all liquor licenses, permits, and endorsements by 50 percent. Hidden tax increase

SB 5109 - Concerning the mortgage lending fraud prosecution account. Testify CON.

Another hidden tax increase

SSB 5127 - Creating additional requirements for collector vehicle and horseless carriage license plates to improve compliance and public safety. Testify CON

Bill Summary: Requires collector vehicle owners to maintain a valid collector vehicle insurance policy. Requires collector vehicle owners have a second vehicle registered for daily use. Modifies the age requirement for horseless carriages. Another hidden tax increase.

📣 Call to Action! GO Hit the “testify” links above, then choose the third option on the committee sign up page and “note my position.” TESTIFY! 🏃🏻🏃‍♀️🏃‍♂️

Your legislator is hoping to see someone from his or her LD show up in committee!

Influencers, you can find the 2025 Master Spreadsheet in the course. All of the supporting details about each bill are over there.

Login at Courses.influencingolympia.com

NEED TO REACH ME?

Message Nancy D Churchill

Not an Influencer yet? Be sure to join Influencing Olympia Effectively, and get access to our wonderful “Master Spreadsheet”. Only our Influencers have access to the sheet of bill research and the daily tab which helps you find the bills that you care about day-by-day during the session.



Visit InfluencingOlympia.com and “Start Today”!

What is Dangerous Rhetoric?

A weekly opinion article on Washington State Politics! Please check it out!

Visit Dangerous Rhetoric

Influencing Olympia Effectively is supported by readers and influencers like you! If you’d like to help us continue to bring you this great information please consider making a donation.

We’re grateful for your support!

Tip Jar