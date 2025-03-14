It’s Crossover! Now the public hearings will primarily focus on bills that were passed on the opposite house. Tomorrow is Friday, so we only have morning public hearings! Bills that are considered “necessary to implement the budget” are exempt from the crossover deadline, so we may still see some new bills or bills that we were hoping were no longer in play.

Now that the bills have crossed over, I’ll be keeping an eye on the roll call for each bill. Politics is the art of the possible, and I want us to stay focused on the bills that got the most Republican opposition in their house of origin. Those are the ones we have the best chance of stopping.



We’ll may continue to focus on a few deserving bills that didn’t get that robust support. However, if the Republicans weren’t united or nearly united… it will be like trying to stop a freight train.

You may not agree with this strategy and that’s ok. But there are a lot of bad bills and we need to be using our time to oppose (or support) the ones that we have the greatest chance of having an impact. Time is our most valuable resource.

In the master spreadsheet for each day, ALL of the bills are included with their (testify) links, so you can always click on those to add testimony even if I didn’t add a direct link for a particular bill. In the House Bills and Senate Bills tabs, ALL of the bills are listed if you need to do your own research. This is why you need the Master Spreadsheet! (If you don’t yet have access to that yet, instructions are below.)

8 am Con Bills

The first two bills are new to us, but the Senate Republicans STRONGLY opposed them. I trust our Senators, so I’ll testify against these two bills. The Senators are the ones who have sat in hearings and had caucus discussions about these bills.

Once I had a legislator step off the floor (!!) to call me to ask about my reasons for opposing a certain bill. She listened to me, and then said “I have a lawyer sitting right next to me! It doesn’t do what you think it does.”

So, in a situation when the legislators have already done the research and I have NOT, I’m going to trust their well-informed opinions.

ESSB 5232 - Supporting economic security by updating provisions related to the home security fund and the essential needs and housing support program. - Testify CON

SB 5375 - Concerning the duty of clergy to report child abuse and neglect. - Testify CON.

SSB 5568 - Updating and modernizing the Washington state health plan. - Testify CON.

The bill updates the duties of the Office of Financial Management to create a statewide health resources strategy. It also addresses the Certificate of Need program and its impacts on health services, cost control, and equity and emphasizes planning for future health services. The bill seeks to incorporate health equity principles into strategic planning.

SSB 5017 - Adopting national standards for uniformed and overseas civilian voting, including conforming amendments to existing statute. - Testify CON.

Skagit team: It expands the category of expat voters and does an end-run around constitutional residency requirements, which will promote voter fraud. The bill is actually a small step toward making electronic voting available to everyone.

SB 5077 - Concerning expansion of voter registration services by government agencies. - Testify CON

Skagit team: 5077 This Democrat bill expands the scope of “automatic voter registration” (AVR) by extending it to ALL agencies and expanding the type of agency from only state agencies to now additionally include local, federal, and tribal agencies.

10:30 AM Con Bills

SSB 5093 - Concerning dignity in pregnancy loss. - Testify CON



Skagit Team: DELETES RCW 9.02.050, which states that anyone who conceals the birth of a child by disposing its dead body shall be guilty of a gross misdemeanor. So will now be legal to dispose of a dead baby?

SB 5122 - Enacting the uniform antitrust premerger notification act. - Testify CON

This bill adds unnecessary regulations, slows down business deals, or gives the government too much control over private companies.

3SHB 1491 - Promoting transit-oriented housing development.- Testify CON

STATE-MANDATED INCLUSIONARY ZONING REQUIREMENTS, combined with the implementation timeline, make this bill unworkable. Projects will not pencil out with the amount of low-income and workforce housing required in the bill. MANDATORY AFFORDABILITY REQUIREMENTS have been shown to decrease the feasibility of new housing and hurt renters, instead of helping them, by reducing the supply of new housing.

SSB 5040 - Expanding the definition of uniformed personnel - Testify CON

Skagit Team: 5040 In Washington state, police officers in larger cities and counties use "interest arbitration" if they can't agree with their employers on pay or work hours. This process involves a neutral third party who helps resolve disputes. This bill will give all police officers, regardless of the size of their city or county, access to interest arbitration. This means that even in smaller communities, officers could use this method to settle disagreements with their employers. Critics argue that this could lead to higher costs for smaller cities and counties. These areas might have limited budgets, and the arbitration process could result in decisions that require them to spend more money than they can afford.

SSB 5501 - Concerning employer requirements for driving. Testify CON

Skagit Team: 5501 The bill proposes that employers cannot require a valid driver's license for a job unless driving is an essential part of that job or there's a legitimate business reason. The bill limits the freedom of businesses to determine their own hiring standards based on the specific needs of their industry.

HB 1222 - Concerning public inspection and copying of proprietary financial and security information submitted to or obtained by the gambling commission. - Testify CON

Skagit Team: 1222 Currently, some financial and security information provided to the Gambling Commission by gambling businesses is protected from public disclosure to prevent misuse. This bill aims to expand the types of information that are exempt from public disclosure. This includes additional financial statements, internal procedures of gaming facilities, security details, and specific gaming equipment information.

