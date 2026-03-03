Like we discussed yesterday, last minute changes are ALWAYS possible.

Happy to report that the hearing was cancelled for 2741… one of the bills we were very worried about yesterday! Good news! 🥳



However a public hearing for the Finance Committee was added at the last minute, with three bills that need your attention. 🚨

Topics covered in this list: MORE TAXES!

There are Cigarette Taxes ($5/pack!), wholesale drug taxes, AND data center taxes. My friend John Leslie notes, “Tax increases reach us all no matter how distant they may seem.” TESTIFY and push back!

Wednesday: VOTE CON 🚨 on the following bills. ⬇️

All research is in the master spreadsheet!

Don’t trust me blindly, go take a look at my reasons for a Pro/Con recommendation.



Remember, if you miss the deadline for “Note your position,” you can submit written testimony for 24 hours. Just say “please oppose/please support”

8:00 am Hearing. Testify prior to 7:00am

🚨 ESSB 6129 - REVISED FOR ENGROSSED: Concerning the taxation of cigarettes, vapor products, and other products containing tobacco or nicotine.

Testify

This bill is outrageous.

Replaces the various tax rates imposed on tobacco products with a single rate of 90 percent of the taxable sales price for all products containing nicotine except for cigarettes.

Increases the cigarette tax to $5 per package of 20 cigarettes.

The majority party claims to hate regressive taxes, but this is one of THE MOST REGRESSIVE TAXES EVER!

🚨 ESB 6228 - REVISED FOR ENGROSSED: Removing a tax exemption for the warehousing and reselling of prescription drugs and providing tax relief for critical access pharmacies.

Testify

25 D Club CON >

*** Passed the Senate with 4 Democrats joining all Republicans but still 2 Democrats shy of defeating. ***



This bill would raise taxes on drug wholesalers by adding them to the list of businesses charged a .5% B&O tax. They supply your local pharmacy and hospitals. Don’t think that cost will end up with you paying it?

🚨 ESSB 6231 - REVISED FOR ENGROSSED: Removing a tax exemption for the replacement of equipment for data centers.

Testify

You get it right? “REMOVING A TAX EXEMPTION” is the same as RAISING TAXES… which will be passed on to you, because you use data centers whether you realize it or not.

25 D Club Con > *** Note. Passed the Senate with 4 Democrats joining all Republicans but still 2 Democrats shy of defeating. This bill will be one of many designed to increase taxes again this year. It removes an exemption on data centers for servers and equipment. Tax increases reach us all no matter how distant they may seem.

🚨🚨🚨🚨

THANK YOU FOR PARTICIPATING IN THE HEARINGS!

These public hearings are powerful opportunities to make our voices heard, and if you can’t travel to Olympia you can testify online.

Remember: Session is not over until the last gavel drops.



We’ll let you know if more public hearings are scheduled at the last minute.

It’s always possible to break the rules. After all, they’re willing to ignore the constitution, so why not? 🤨

