PRO: HB 2616 - Concerning agriculture.

CON: HB 2741 - Concerning the electric transmission system.

TUESDAY: VOTE PRO 🍀 on the following bill. ⬇️

From the E. WA Washington Farm Bureau:

HB 2616 – the Framework for Agriculturally Resilient Markets Act – is being called Washington’s Farm Bill and it earned that name. Here is what is in it for Ferry, Pend Oreille, and Stevens Counties.



The piece we want to highlight today is one that does not get enough attention. This bill would require state agencies to develop a strategy to expand purchasing of Washington-grown food for government entities – including corrections facilities and public schools. We have corrections facilities in our region. We have rural school districts feeding kids every day. Right now the food on those trays does not have to come from here. This bill starts changing that. It creates a direct, stable, local market for Northeast Washington producers that does not depend on freight costs, middlemen, or competing with Central Washington on volume.



Think about what that means for a small farm trying to find consistent buyers. A school district or a corrections facility does not fluctuate with the market the way a grocery chain does. It is a contract. It is predictability. It is the kind of stability that lets a family operation plan a season instead of just surviving one.



The bill also includes grant funding for orchard crop removal without burning, cold storage equipment for rural producers, a formal study on agricultural overtime relief for small farms, and a permanent fuel exemption from Washington’s carbon program. There is a lot in here worth fighting for.

My thoughts: In a perfect world, we’d have free markets. However, that’s not the world we live in right now. Federal and state rules and environmental regulations in Washington State unfairly punish and burden agriculture producers. We’re losing ag producers and acreage every day.

This bill is a step in the direction of helping to support agriculture rather than crushing and destroying it. Until that happy day when we flip the state Red, I’m willing to support government “solutions” like this one.

Wednesday: VOTE CON 🚨 on the following bill. ⬇️

🚨 HB 2741 - Concerning the electric transmission system.

COMMENT ON THIS BILL : Make sure your legislators understanding our concerns! Send them a link to this email if necessary.

I’m VERY WORRIED about this bill. The companion bill, 6355 had a hearing late last week, which I wrote about. 👇🏻

🚨Reasons my Alarm Bells are going off 🚨

First: This Legislation creates a STATE RUN POWER AGENCY with EMINENT DOMAIN POWER

If you understand anything at all about how the majority party works, the idea of a State Agency with eminent domain power should scare the pants off you.

I read this bill as a State + Tribal takeover of ALL electrical generation in the state. It will take some time to accomplish, but that appears to be the end goal to me.

I’ve gone through the senate version of the bill section by section in the article above. It’s terrifying.

“The Authority,” board of directors appointed by the governor, not elected by the ratepayers like your local PUD.

Unreasonable and unattainable deadlines.

The ability to “leverage” (steal?) existing transmission lines and infrastructure.

the AGENCY’s facilities ARE NOT subject to ANY supervision or regulation from the Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission. They are setting themselves outside of defined regulators… WHY?

given the right to “adopt rules and procedures” AND ALSO the power of eminent domain! ‼️

creation of a “tribal clean energy partnership work group” which will look for opportunities for “Joint ownership” with the tribes.

could this be another effort at giving the tribes the authority to mandate the removal of the Snake River dams? 🤨

funded by the taxpayers.

Even though it’s a state agency, no transparency because they’re going to call everything they do “critical” or “proprietary” or “business information.

Affordable power generation is the life blood of our communities and our prosperity.



The state seizing the means of power production is a marxist revolution in progress! ‼️

Second Reason to worry: the timing and process betrays their intentions.

These bills were dropped at the last possible minute.

Quick hearings were scheduled in both the house and the senate, up to the very last minute on this Wednesday. I think they hope people will have “participation fatigue” and just not show up to testify!

Fierce debates about the Operating Budgets, proposed new Income Taxes and Replacement Sheriffs have largely drawn attention away from this “Electric Transmission System” idea. That’s not a bug, it’s a feature. Pay no attention to those last minute bills. These are not the droids you’re looking for…



I believe that the majority party is going to sneak these bills on to the floor and try to accomplish a vote without much Republican pushback.

Heck, they may even be able to convince a few Republicans it’s a good idea!

ACTION ITEMS:

2) COMMENT ON THIS BILL : Make sure your legislators understand these concerns! Send a link to this post if necessary!

3) Write the [R] members of the House Environment & Energy Committee by Tuesday.

They are: Dye; Klicker; Abbarno; Abell; Barnard; Ley; Mendoza; Ybarra;

THANK YOU FOR PARTICIPATING IN THE HEARINGS!

These public hearings are powerful opportunities to make our voices heard, and if you can’t travel to Olympia you can testify online.

Remember: Session is not over until the last gavel drops.



We’ll let you know if more public hearings are scheduled at the last minute.

It’s always possible to break the rules. After all, they’re willing to ignore the constitution, so why not? 🤨

