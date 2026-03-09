It’s hard to believe that we’re still having public hearings this week. Sine Die is on Thursday at 5 pm.

Topics covered in this list

CON: Retroactive Tax Increase!! Working Connections Child Care. Taxing Cannabis

Save time! Make sure you LOGIN using the tiny green button at the upper right corner of the committee sign-in page. (You only have to do this once. Don’t log out)

Make sure the radio button is on the correct bill.

Then choose “Note my position”.

On the next page, “*Position” is a dropdown, choose (CON).

The list below is not ALL of the bills, just the ones we want to pay attention to!

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VOTE CON 🚨 on all of the following bills. ⬇️

All research is in the master spreadsheet!

Don’t trust me blindly, go take a look at my reasons for a Pro/Con recommendation.



Remember, if you miss the deadline for “Note your position,” you can submit written testimony for 24 hours. Just say “please oppose/please support”



So, if you are offline for a bit, and “miss a deadline” don’t worry! Just visit the bill and see if the testify button is still active! Super, super easy!

8:00am Group. Testify prior to 7:00am

🚨 EHB 2681 - REVISED FOR ENGROSSED: Concerning cannabis license fees.

Testify

Killing the goose that laid the golden egg.

2681 Skagit CON > The minority opposed the bill and recommended “do not pass” because they argued it raises costs on cannabis businesses that already face high taxes and heavy regulation in Washington. Critics said increasing license fees could make it harder for legal cannabis businesses to compete with the illegal market and could drive some small businesses out of the industry. They also objected to the automatic yearly increases tied to inflation, saying fees could keep rising even if cannabis sales decline or businesses struggle financially.

🚨 SHB 2689 - Concerning the working connections child care program.

Testify

2689 Skagit CON > The minority recommended “do not pass” because the bill expands an already expensive taxpayer-funded program without clearly identifying how the added costs will be paid for.

They warned that broadening eligibility and benefits could significantly increase state spending in future years, placing more pressure on the state budget and taxpayers.

Critics also said expanding subsidies does not address the underlying problem of high child-care costs and instead increases government dependence by growing a program that may be difficult to scale back later. They argued the Legislature should focus on reducing regulations and lowering the cost of providing child care rather than expanding government subsidies.

2487 - Retroactive Tax Increase!

🚨 HB 2487 - Concerning taxes imposed on insurers operating within the state.

Testify

2487 Skagit Team CON > HB 2487 limits the exemption so that it only applies when the insurer receiving the premiums actually paid the premium tax or is legally exempt from it, and it applies this change retroactively back to October 2, 2019.

The minority voted “do not pass” because the bill creates a retroactive tax increase, forcing companies to pay taxes for past years after the rules have changed.

They also warned that the added taxes could be passed on to consumers through higher insurance premiums, and that the bill could lead to double taxation of insurance-related services and undermine the purpose of the premium tax system.

Just when you think the ideas cannot possibly get any worse, you see a bill like this one!

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THANK YOU FOR PARTICIPATING IN THE HEARINGS!

These public hearings are powerful opportunities to make our voices heard, and if you can’t travel to Olympia you can testify online.



This maybe our last public hearings, however…

There are some placeholder hearings scheduled for Tuesday, so who knows?

Some Housekeeping! 🧹

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