Session ends on Thursday, and normally we would not see new bills introduced this close to Sine Die.



However, Senator Hasegawa dropped one this morning, on Monday the last week of session. As I’m writing this, there’s no public hearings scheduled for Senate Law and Justice this week, so why bother? 🤔

I took a closer look at the bill text, and after looking at it, I’m calling this bill “The Stop Brian Heywood Bill.”

Concerning corporate powers.

Since all of the Anti-Initiative bills (5973/2259 and 2260) died in committee after significant public push back, I assume that the majority party decided that it would be easier to attack a PERSON rather than the Initiative Process.

I expect rules to be broken, and that this bill will be rushed to a floor vote in the Senate, post haste.

Bottom Line up front Action Item:



CLICK THE BILL NUMBER ABOVE and “SEND A COMMENT” on this bill to all of your legislators. Let them know we’re paying attention to this little game.



Also send an email to your senator, Senator Jamie Peterson, and Senator Hasegawa.

jamie.pedersen@leg.wa.gov,

bob.hasegawa@leg.wa.gov



Subject: Re: SB6358 Concerning Corporate Powers.

Body: “Please OPPOSE this last-minute Bill.”

Lets take a look at the bill text:

Section 1 : Definitions

Defines “Ballot Measure Activity. Making contributions to directly or indirectly support/oppose a ballot measure.

🛎️ Ding Ding Ding… Must be about Brian Heywood and Future 42! Defines types of Corporations. Baskin Robbins style, 31 Flavors. 🍦 Defines “Election Activity.” Similar to Ballot Measure Activity above, only regarding candidates and political parties.

Section 2:

Repeats the warning: This applies to ALL types of corporations. We mean it.

Section 3: D*MN YOU BRIAN HEYWOOD!

Sub Section (2)(iii) Corporations ARE NOT granted ANY POWER TO ENGAGE IN BALLOT MEASURE or ELECTION ACTIVITY.

Sub Section (3): If you exercise your freedom of speech, we will punish you. You FORFEIT corporate privileges.

Sub Section (4): Applies even to out of state corporations.

But hey, no Kings. 👑

FINAL ACTION ITEM:

Click on the bill number above and “leave a comment on this bill.” This is especially important if you have Democrat legislators.

Help us get to 1000 SUBSCRIBERS! There’s power in numbers! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

THANK YOU FOR PARTICIPATING and FOR TAKING ACTION!

🙏 Please pray over this bill, other terrible bills, and our legislators. 🙏

May God grant them wisdom, strength and fortitude. May He also grant ALL the legislators compassion for the people they serve.

Remember, little is much when God is in it!

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