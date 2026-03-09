Influencing Olympia Effectively

Influencing Olympia Effectively

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Jennifer K's avatar
Jennifer K
Mar 9

I wish we could have a Stop Pedersen Act.

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1 reply by Nancy D Churchill
Sue Lani Madsen's avatar
Sue Lani Madsen
Mar 9Edited

If the bill also applies to a usual chorus of progressive NGOs and unions spending money on campaigns, it might be a blessing. Checking into that now.

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