Concerning the electric transmission system.

As readers of this newsletter know, I’ve been extremely worried about this bill. It turns out that I’m not the only one. Rep. Mary Day has noticed additional problems with this bill that I overlooked, and she’s sent an action alert, which is below.

Please take a minute to email the representatives listed below and ask them to support these important amendments!



Now is not time to give up! FIGHT!

Dear Central & Eastern Washington Leaders,

I am reaching out to ask for your immediate help regarding SSB 6355, which creates the Washington Electric Transmission Authority. As currently drafted, the bill would allow the Authority to build and own transmission infrastructure that is exempt from property taxes, potentially eliminating an important revenue source for counties and junior taxing districts that support schools, roads, and emergency services.

To address these concerns, I have introduced three amendments in the House Appropriations Committee (Amendments 183, 185, and 186) to ensure counties hosting transmission infrastructure receive fair fiscal treatment and meaningful representation…

These amendments would:

• Establish Payments in Lieu of Taxes (PILT) so counties receive revenue equivalent to property taxes on transmission facilities.

• Require least-cost and least-risk findings and a public process before transmission corridors are designated or eminent domain is exercised.

• Ensure balanced regional representation by requiring that at least half of the Authority’s board members reside east of the Cascade Mountains.

Your advocacy is extremely important.

I respectfully ask that you contact these key members of the House Appropriations Committee to express support for Amendments 183, 185, and 186 before Monday, March 9.

Senate Bill 6355 will be voted in Executive Session of the Appropriations Committee at 8:00 AM. Support for these amendments will ensure your counties will receive fair treatment under a State owned Transmission Authority. The member’s email addresses are linked with their names below:

Thank you for your leadership and for helping ensure that counties have both a voice and fair treatment as this policy moves forward.

Best regards,

Representative Mary Dye

Here’s those emails addresses:

beth.doglio@leg.wa.gov, joe.fitzgibbon@leg.wa.gov, joe.schmick@leg.wa.gov, Joshua.Penner@leg.wa.gov, April.Connors@leg.wa.gov, Travis.Couture@leg.wa.gov, nicole.macri@leg.wa.gov, mia.gregerson@leg.wa.gov, timm.ormsby@leg.wa.gov

Now is not the time to give up, be sure to send a quick email, it won’t take long!

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