Influencing Olympia Effectively

Influencing Olympia Effectively

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Nancy D Churchill's avatar
Nancy D Churchill
Mar 8

SUBJECT: RE 6355 ON ENERGY TRANSMISSION: OPPOSE OR APPLY THESE AMENDMENTS

TO: beth.doglio@leg.wa.gov, joe.fitzgibbon@leg.wa.gov, joe.schmick@leg.wa.gov, Joshua.Penner@leg.wa.gov, April.Connors@leg.wa.gov, Travis.Couture@leg.wa.gov, nicole.macri@leg.wa.gov, mia.gregerson@leg.wa.gov, timm.ormsby@leg.wa.gov

Dear Representatives,

6355 on Energy Transmission has many problems, and I respectfully request that you not pass such complex legislation this session. It needs more work.

One of the many problems with this bill is that it would allow the Authority to build and own transmission infrastructure that is exempt from property taxes, potentially eliminating an important revenue source for counties and junior taxing districts that support schools, roads, and emergency services.

To address these concerns, please support the following three amendments in the House Appropriations Committee exec hearing on Monday: Amendments 183, 185, and 186.

These amendments would:

• Establish Payments in Lieu of Taxes (PILT) so counties receive revenue equivalent to property taxes on transmission facilities.

• Require least-cost and least-risk findings and a public process before transmission corridors are designated or eminent domain is exercised.

• Ensure balanced regional representation by requiring that at least half of the Authority’s board members reside east of the Cascade Mountains.

If this bill must move forward, please support these amendments.

Respectfully...

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