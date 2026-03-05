Once public hearings are over, it’s sometimes difficult to develop a plan of action, as the bills that are called for a floor vote floor sometimes move very quickly AND very slowly at the same time.



Today we have some welcome help from Rep. Brian Burnett, regarding this ANTI-SHERIFF BILL, 5974.

Modernizing and strengthening laws concerning sheriffs, police chiefs, town marshals, law enforcement agency volunteers, youth cadets, specially commissioned officers, and police matrons.

From Rep. Burnett’s newsletter:

Thank you for your email to protect the vote of the people in electing our Sheriff, SB 5974. At the time of this email, the bill is in the House Rules Committee waiting to go to the floor for a vote, which could happen (or not) at any time up to 5 p.m. tomorrow, Friday, March 6. The vote so far has been Republicans opposed, Democrats in favor. Please be assured that Representative Burnett will be voting NO on SB 5974. Representative Burnett has been directly involved in efforts to protect your right to elect your County Sheriff, including working with local officials, law‑enforcement leaders, and community advocates to defend the independence of the Sheriff’s office and the authority of local voters.

I’m going to start with Rep. Burnett’s recommendation for Action Items, and then after that, I’ll share his thoughts on WHY THIS IS SUCH A BAD BILL.

WHAT YOU CAN DO RIGHT NOW (TIME‑SENSITIVE) 1. Email Speaker Laurie Jinkins TODAY To: Laurie.Jinkins@leg.wa.gov

Subject: Vote NO on SB 5974 – Protect Elected Sheriffs and Our Constitutional Rights In your email, please: State clearly that you oppose SB 5974 and any effort to remove an elected Sheriff through an unelected state board or commission.

Emphasize that this is not a partisan issue but a fundamental question of voter rights, local self‑government, and constitutional protections.

State that you oppose expanding centralized powers that threaten due process, local control, and constitutional rights.

Make it clear you expect leadership to defend the right of citizens to choose—and, when necessary, remove—their own Sheriff at the ballot box, not through political maneuvering in the statehouse. 2. Forward this message Please forward this email to friends, family, coworkers, and community groups and ask them to send their own message to Speaker Jinkins before 5 p.m. tomorrow (March 6). 3. Email the Governor: Use the Governor’s Office Contact Form to demand he veto or oppose this overreach. Because the bill can be pulled from Rules and voted on at any time before 5 p.m. tomorrow, every hour counts. A strong, bipartisan message from citizens to House leadership right now can make the difference between preserving the people’s authority over their Sheriff and handing that authority to an unelected board and an ever more powerful centralized apparatus. Thank you for your strong advocacy on this critical issue and for standing up for our constitutional rights and the voice of local voters. PLEASE SHARE TODAY

The Problems with this bill:

SB 5974 is not just a technical “modernization” bill. It contains a deeply troubling provision that would allow an unelected state board to declare the office of Sheriff vacant if the Sheriff is decertified by the Criminal Justice Training Commission, an unelected body largely made up of non‑law‑enforcement members. This strips local voters of their power to decide who serves as their chief law‑enforcement officer and shifts that power to Olympia insiders. This is a fundamental shift of power away from county voters and toward centralized state authority. No other elected office in our state is subjected to this kind of licensing and removal power by an unelected commission, which raises serious constitutional concerns and threatens the independence of the office of Sheriff that our state and federal Constitutions were designed to protect. Importantly, SB 5974 is part of a broader pattern of bills that dramatically expand the investigative and enforcement powers of the Attorney General and other centralized state entities at the expense of local control and individual rights, including measures that would authorize extensive document demands, compelled testimony, and far‑reaching civil investigative tools. These changes would concentrate unprecedented authority in a single statewide office and unelected commissions, diminishing the traditional checks and balances that protect citizens, local governments, and small organizations. This is not, and must not become, a partisan issue. The right of citizens to elect their own Sheriff, to hold that Sheriff accountable at the ballot box, and to be protected from an over-concentration of power in Olympia are principles that cut across party lines and ideological labels. Every Washingtonian—Republican, Democrat, independent, or otherwise—has a stake in preserving local self‑government and preventing the creation of a system where unelected boards and a single statewide office can override community decisions.

A reader of this newsletter also noted the following additional problem:

I noticed that prefiled bill SB 5974 (about police and sheriffs) contains the repealing of the RCW that keeps people of different sexes in separate cells. See page 26, Section 18. They tried this during the last session.

.

There are other undesirable elements in the bill too, but I wanted to bring this point up because it is not readily evident; you have to search out the RCW.

See: RCW 35.66.050

If you’re as concerned as I am, and want to try and save your right to elect your local sheriff, please forward this newsletter to everyone you know, and encourage them to take the ACTION STEPS ABOVE!

FINAL ACTION ITEM:

Click on the bill number above and “leave a comment on this bill.” This is especially important if you have Democrat legislators.

Help us get to 1000 SUBSCRIBERS! There’s power in numbers! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

THANK YOU FOR PARTICIPATING IN THE FLOOR ACTION!

🙏 Please pray over this bill, other terrible bills, and our legislators. 🙏

May God grant them wisdom, strength and fortitude. May He also grant ALL the legislators compassion for the people they serve.

Remember, little is much when God is in it!

Some Housekeeping! 🧹

Here’s how to get into the course.

First, add info@influencingolympia.com to your email contacts.

Click login here button below. Use your password, or click forgot password, and set a new password. Easy!

LOGIN HERE

I’ll always have the login button in the newsletter in case you need it.

Grab the 2026 Master Spreadsheet

The Master Spreadsheet is up to date with all Week One hearings and bills. I’ve reviewed Monday’s and Tuesdays, and part of Wednesdays.

If you’re NOT yet a “member” of Influencing Olympia then click the “Join Here” button 👇🏻



Join Here & Start Today

Be sure to look for your welcome email and login!

That’s the only way to get access to the Master Spreadsheet!

NEED TO REACH ME?

Message Nancy D Churchill

Thank you for reading Influencing Olympia Effectively. This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Do you read Dangerous Rhetoric? You might enjoy this related article:

Visit Dangerous Rhetoric

Influencing Olympia Effectively is supported by readers and influencers like you! If you’d like to help us continue to bring you this great information please consider making a donation.

We’re grateful for your support!

Tip Jar