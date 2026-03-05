Influencing Olympia Effectively

Nancy D Churchill
1d

Burnett condemns House passage of bill allowing unelected commission to remove county sheriffs (https://brianburnett.houserepublicans.wa.gov/2026/03/06/burnett-condemns-house-passage-of-bill-allowing-unelected-commission-to-remove-county-sheriffs/)

NOTE THIS>> "The bill passed with no Republican support. Because 2SSB 5974 was amended in the House, it now moves back to the Senate for concurrence."

Washington Friends, it's a very, very slim chance, but we might be able to kill this bill during the concurrence process. EMAIL YOUR SENATOR, tell them NOT TO CONCUR WITH THE HOUSE AMENDMENTS.

Nancy D Churchill
1d

Passed on party line votes after 8 hours of debate.

