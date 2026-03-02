Cutoff is coming… again.

Monday, March 2 is fiscal Committee Cut off for Opposite House bills.

That means that there’s only a few ONE public hearing and many, many exec hearings.

There will be a few more public hearings later this week, but after that action shifts to “Floorpalooza.”

Save time! Make sure you LOGIN using the tiny green button at the upper right corner of the committee sign-in page. (You only have to do this once. Don’t log out)

Make sure the radio button is on the correct bill.

Then choose “Note my position”.

On the next page, “*Position” is a dropdown, choose (CON).

The list below is not ALL of the bills, just the ones we want to pay attention to!

VOTE CON 🚨 on all of the following bill s . ⬇️

All research is in the master spreadsheet!

Don’t trust me blindly, go take a look at my reasons for a Pro/Con recommendation.



Remember, if you miss the deadline for “Note your position,” you can submit written testimony for 24 hours. Just say “please oppose/please support”



So, if you are offline for a bit, and “miss a deadline” don’t worry! Just visit the bill and see if the testify button is still active! Super, super easy!

8:00am Group. Testify prior to 7:00am

🚨 HB 2745 - Increasing temporarily insurance premium taxes on insurers to fund health insurance premium assistance.

Testify .

REMOVED FROM HEARING Sunday, Mar 1 at 4pm.

I’ve left bill in the newsletter as an encouraging example. This bill was introduced very late last Friday, and there was probably some arm twisting to get it a public hearing tomorrow.

I’m guessing that some of our friends who had already testified had created just enough of a headwind for this bill that they decided they didn’t have time to hold a public debate on it.

If we didn’t show up and didn’t sign up, then they could have just slid it through the public hearing process. Time is their enemy.

SHOWING UP MAKES A DIFFERENCE!

Here’s what 2745 was about… it was a LAST MINUTE NEW “Temporary” TAX

2745 25 D Club > We are way past cutoff, but this bill was just introduced today, Saturday, Feb. 28th and is being heard Monday, March 2nd.



The bill proposes to put a “temporary” .75% tax increase on health insurance.

1:30 pm Group. Testify prior to 12:30 pm

🚨 ESHB 2711 - Concerning transportation resources.

Testify

Gas Tax Increase

2711 25 D CON > PERPETUAL GAS TAX INCREASES > This one is not getting any attention. They filed this bill in yesterday, Feb. 2nd and it got a hearing 3 days later on the 5th Literally no one is signed in on it.



The bill would create an annual increase is fuel tax of 2%. Past increases have been set amounts like last years $.06 increase.



I hope this does not go on unnoticed.

🚨🚨🚨

THANK YOU FOR PARTICIPATING IN THE HEARINGS!

These public hearings are powerful opportunities to make our voices heard, and if you can’t travel to Olympia you can testify online.

