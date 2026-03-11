I’ve gotten some questions about the Concurrence process, so we could figure it out together. I really don’t know much about how the concurrence process works, but here’s what I’ve been able to patch together from several sources.

Just so you know, even some legislators are kind of fuzzy about how this process works. 😅

Any errors are the result of my misunderstanding my sources.

What is Concurrence?

Concurrence happens when one legislative body has changed a bill that originated in the other chamber. It’s passed both chambers, but now the two groups must come to an agreement.

How the concurrence process happens:

The chair, the sponsor, and the ranking member of the committee make a recommendation for to concur or not to concur and whatever consecutive motions happen, be it recede or adhere.

(The ranking member is the minority party member with the most rank - the person who would be committee chair if that party held the majority) Then that recommendation goes to the caucus. When it goes to the floor, the motion is one motion and then there’s a final vote on the bill. Both houses have a “Concurrence Calendar” where all the bills that need another vote are considered.

In case of conflict: Conference Committee

If the originating house chooses to NOT concur and the other house chooses NOT to recede, then a conference committee is appointed. That is is two members of the majority and one of the minority from each house. It’s typically the chair and either sponsor or vice chair and ranking members of the committee the bill went through.



How to see the Concurrence Calendars:

Look for the calendar drop down on the "Floor Activity" page for each chamber. Choose "Concurrence."

It’s easier to show you than to describe it, so today, you get a short demo video. 😅

Recording as of 4 pm, Wed. March 11, the 69th day of the 2026 Session

Sine Die (last day) is tomorrow.

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