Establishing a tax on millionaires.

Bottom Line up front Action Items:

1) Click the bill number above, send a comment on this bill to your legislators.



If you have (R) legislators, thank them for fighting this monster rewrite of our tax code!

If you have (D) legislators, ask them to oppose this bill!

2) Watch the debate:

Watch on TVW:

https://www.tvw.org/watch/?clientID=9375922947&eventID=2026031177



Watch On X:



Reminder: CLICK THE BILL NUMBER ABOVE and “SEND A COMMENT” on this bill to all of your legislators. Let them know we’re paying attention.



Some of what you missed while you were sleeping…

Democrats plan to sleep through the most important debate of the session…

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🙏 Please pray over this bill, other terrible bills, and our legislators. 🙏

May God grant them wisdom, strength and fortitude. May He also grant ALL the legislators compassion for the people they serve.

Remember, little is much when God is in it!

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