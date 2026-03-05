Resending this because of the date error in yesterday’s post. If you have already responded to yesterday’s email, no need to do these again. :)

Final Public Hearings? I wish!

While this might be one of our last opportunities to testify in public hearings, maybe not.

I was looking ahead to next week, and what do I see? Both the House Appropriations and House Transportation committees have scheduled “placeholder” meetings for public hearings. Currently for : “Bills referred to Committee”.

Well, doesn’t that just sound like fun? 🤨. See ya there… 💚

House Appropriations Tue 3/10

House Transportation Tue 3/10

8 am Bill List Thursday March 5

Topics covered in this list

PRO: None.



CON:

Concerning budget sustainability (Tax Increase), Concerning changes in public education (Defund Running Start), Concerning the electric transmission system ( A state run PUD! 😱), Establishing an abortion savings program (funded by YOU) and more!

Save time! Make sure you LOGIN using the tiny green button at the upper right corner of the committee sign-in page. (You only have to do this once. Don’t log out)

Make sure the radio button is on the correct bill.

Then choose “Note my position”.

On the next page, “*Position” is a dropdown, choose (CON).

Thanks for reading Influencing Olympia Effectively! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

VOTE CON 🚨 on all of the following bills. ⬇️

All research is in the master spreadsheet!

Don’t trust me blindly, go take a look at my reasons for a Pro/Con recommendation.



Remember, if you miss the deadline for “Note your position,” you can submit written testimony for 24 hours. Just say “please oppose/please support”



So, if you are offline for a bit, and “miss a deadline” don’t worry! Just visit the bill and see if the testify button is still active! Super, super easy!

8:00am Group. Testify prior to 7:00am

🚨 HB 2747 - Concerning budget sustainability.

Testify

TAX INCREASE

2747 > 25 D Club CON >

The bill effectively expands the definition or base of available resources which would permit higher appropriations without violating the expenditure limit statute.

The existing RCW caps increases in future budgets to 4.5%. But another way of looking at it would be that budgets are automatically increased by 4.5%.

This essentially means the sky’s the limit as the official forecast is just that, a forecast and is subjective. Looks like they are anticipating raising taxes forever at record levels.

🚨 2SSB 6182 - Establishing an abortion savings program.

Testify

From a friend (CON)

SS SB 6182 would: Force ALL individuals and families to support abortion through their insurance enrollment;

Create a permanent, automatic funding mechanism for abortion outside the normal budget process;

Remove transparency and accountability by shifting costs away from the general fund;

Offer no conscience protections for individuals, employers, or carriers;

Prioritize abortion funding, through a costly administrative program, while the state faces a $4.5B deficit and other critical needs remain underfunded.

The Washington State Catholic Conference OPPOSES this bill.

🚨 ESSB 6260 - Implementing efficiencies and programming changes in public education.

Testify

NC CON > This bill covers too much ground: bus depreciation, online platforms for college planning, Cuts Running Start programs. Has an emergency clause, never a good thing.

🚨 SSB 6355 - Concerning the electric transmission system.

Testify

NDC Con > If you understand anything at all about how the majority party works, the idea of a State Agency with eminent domain power should scare the pants off you.

I read this bill as a State + Tribal takeover of ALL electrical generation in the state.

I wrote about this last week… 👇🏻

🚨 SSB 6225 - Authorizing bonds for transportation funding.

Testify

6225 25 D Club Con (2) > *** Note. The bill received unanimous support in the senate. It seems our Republican lawmakers have been hamstrung by this legislation. We desperately need funding for our long neglected roads. This bill will provide some of that, but they have to swallow the poison pill to get it.



The underlying “Move ahead WA” account where most of the funding funnels through is an abomination. It moves transportation dollars into walk, bike and transit by the $Billions. Enacted in 2022 under SB 5974 in conjunction with SB 5975 were both all Democrat sponsored and passed on party line votes.

🚨 ESSB 6354 - Advancing transportation electrification by expanding access to electric vehicles already being sold in Washington and increasing associated funding.

Testify

25 D Club Con > Note—> Bucking the tide again on this one. All Republicans voted for it.

Raises fees on auto dealers and allows manufacturers to be direct dealers. Spends the money on stupid woke stuff

🚨🚨🚨

THANK YOU FOR PARTICIPATING IN THE HEARINGS!

These public hearings are powerful opportunities to make our voices heard, and if you can’t travel to Olympia you can testify online.

By the way, I don’t believe the majority party when they say they don’t pay attention to the Pro/Con testimony. You know they lie about everything important. I think they’re very very worried about all of the pushback. Keep up the great work! 💚

FIGHT! FIGHT! FIGHT!

Some Housekeeping! 🧹

Here’s how to get into the course.

First, add info@influencingolympia.com to your email contacts.

Click login here button below. Use your password, or click forgot password, and set a new password. Easy!

LOGIN HERE

I’ll always have the login button in the newsletter in case you need it.

Grab the 2026 Master Spreadsheet

The Master Spreadsheet is up to date with all Week One hearings and bills. I’ve reviewed Monday’s and Tuesdays, and part of Wednesdays.

If you’re NOT yet a “member” of Influencing Olympia then click the “Join Here” button 👇🏻



Join Here & Start Today

Be sure to look for your welcome email and login!

That’s the only way to get access to the Master Spreadsheet!

NEED TO REACH ME?

Message Nancy D Churchill

Thank you for reading Influencing Olympia Effectively. This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Do you read Dangerous Rhetoric? You might enjoy this related article:

Visit Dangerous Rhetoric

Influencing Olympia Effectively is supported by readers and influencers like you! If you’d like to help us continue to bring you this great information please consider making a donation.

We’re grateful for your support!

Tip Jar