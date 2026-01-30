Topics covered in this list:

PRO

We have some wonderful bills in the House Agriculture Committee that need your support!

HB 2619 - Reducing regulatory stress in agriculture.

HB 2221 - Restoring and sustaining healthy ungulate populations.

From Rep. Abell’s newsletter:

Dear Friends and Neighbors, …I need your input and support so that my colleagues in Olympia understand what these mean to my constituents back home. House Bill 2221 is my bill to address significant declines in ungulate (deer, elk, moose) populations in areas of Eastern Washington where gray wolves are no longer federally protected. The bill establishes clear, science-based thresholds that require the Department of Fish and Wildlife to act when ungulate herds fall to unsustainable levels. This bill has a public hearing tomorrow, Jan. 30 at 10:30 AM in the House Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee. To testify remotely, submit written, or simply register your support for the bill, click here! Under my proposal, if a local deer, elk, or other ungulate population drops 25% below its 10-year rolling average, the department must designate the herd as “at risk” and initiate predator mitigation within 60 days. Actions may include nonlethal deterrence, translocation, or targeted removal, as needed, with management decisions tailored to regional conditions.

On the “CON” List…

MORE Taxes, cannabis bills, land banking and MORE ANTI ICE bills!

For the bills listed below, you will have the link to the bill. (The Bill Number), and a "testify" link.

Step 1: Click on the Testify button to note your position.

Make sure the radio button is on the correct bill.

Then choose "Note my position".

On the next page, "*Position" is a dropdown, choose (CON).



Step Maybe: ⏳ Click on the bill number to send a comment to your legislators .

Save time! Make sure you LOGIN using the tiny green button at the upper right corner of the committee sign-in page.

Make sure the radio button is on the correct bill.

Then choose “Note my position”.

On the next page, “*Position” is a dropdown, choose (CON).

The list below is not ALL of the bills, just the ones we want to pay attention to!

VOTE PRO 🍀 on all of the following bills. ⬇️

All research is in the master spreadsheet!

Remember, if you miss the deadline for "Note your position," you can submit written testimony for 24 hours. Just say "please oppose/please support"

Step 1: Click on the Testify button to note your position.

Step Maybe: Click on the bill number to send a comment to your legislators .

8:00 am Group. Testify prior to 7:00am (5 Bills)

🍀 HB 2614 - Legalizing the home cultivation of cannabis by persons who are 21 years of age and older.

Testify

UPDATE » REMOVED FROM HEARING

🍀 SB 6226 - Protecting the clinical autonomy of audiologists.

Testify

🍀 HB 2545 - Concerning patient access to elective percutaneous coronary interventions in ambulatory surgical facilities.

Testify

🍀 SB 6158 - Adopting national standards for factory built housing and commercial structures.

Testify

🍀 HB 1364 - Increasing the gross revenue threshold for unlicensed bingo, raffles, and amusement games conducted by charitable or nonprofit organizations.

Testify

🍀🍀🍀

10:30am Group. Testify prior to 9:30 am (7 Bills)

🍀 HB 2131 - Providing for voluntary donations to the sea lion predation control account at the time of vessel registration for the purpose of salmon level preservation.

Testify

🍀 HB 2221 - Restoring and sustaining healthy ungulate populations. Testify

🍀 HJM 4009 - Requesting Congress to ensure that federal wildfire response entities have the capacity to protect communities and infrastructure, limit impacts to natural resources and watersheds, and protect wildland firefighter health and safety.

Testify

🍀 HB 2619 - Reducing regulatory stress in agriculture.

Testify

🍀 HB 2094 - Requiring coroners to be appointed rather than elected. Testify

🍀 SB 6000 - Concerning gatherings of a majority of members of a governing body and action taken by a governing body during a state or federally declared emergency in response to a natural disaster.

Testify

UPDATE » REMOVED FROM HEARING

🍀 SB 6215 - Concerning fraud prevention.

Testify

🍀🍀

VOTE CON 🚨 on all of the following bills. ⬇️

All research is in the master spreadsheet!

8:00am Group. Testify prior to 7:00am (6 bills)

🚨 HB 2291 - Establishing the kratom consumer protection act.

Testify

🚨 HB 2315 - Preventing an oversupply of cannabis.

Testify

UPDATE » REMOVED FROM HEARING

🚨 HB 2639 - Allowing short-term rental operators to provide complimentary cannabis.

Testify

UPDATE » REMOVED FROM HEARING

🚨 HB 2613 - Establishing safety and regulatory requirements for compounded medications.

Testify

🚨 HB 2632 - Modernizing terminology when referring to individuals who are not citizens or nationals of the United States.

Testify

🚨 HB 2637 - Safeguarding personal information entrusted to agencies that is of no legitimate concern to the public.

Testify

🚨🚨

10:30am Group. Testify prior to 9:30 am (4 bills)

🚨 SB 6214 - Establishing land banking authorities.

Testify

🚨 HB 2588 - Concerning county ferry district authority.

Testify

🚨 SB 6049 - Protecting student and employee information from public disclosure.

Testify

🚨 HB 2579 - Promoting and funding public media and digital equity. Testify

🚨🚨

1:30 pm Group. Testify prior to 12:30 pm (5 bills)

🚨 HB 2038 - Establishing the youth behavioral health account and funding the account through the imposition of a business and occupation additional tax on the operation of social media platforms. Testify

🚨 HB 2297 - Incentivizing grocery stores located in underserved communities.

Testify

Government run groceries are doomed to fail.

🚨 HB 2382 - Concerning excise taxes on cigarettes, vapor products, and tobacco products.

Testify

TAX INCREASE

🚨 HB 2487 - Concerning taxes imposed on insurers operating within the state.

Testify

TAX INCREASE

🚨 HB 2018 - Concerning solid waste and establishing the local government solid waste assistance account.

Testify

🚨🚨

