PRO: Look for protecting agriculture, improving steelhead broodstocks, wildfire response, medical school grades, and street standards.

CON: Another ANTI-ICE Bill, the International Wildland Urban Interface Code (VERY BAD), Traffic Safety Commission, and extending handicap parking privileges.

This is an amazing list! We have MORE PRO bills than CON bills! 🎉

Be sure to support the good work and good ideas represented by these bills.

For the bills listed below, you will have the link to the bill. (The Bill Number), and a “testify” link.

Step 1: Click on the Testify button to note your position.



Step Maybe: ⏳ Click on the bill number to send a comment to your legislators .

Save time! Make sure you LOGIN using the tiny green button at the upper right corner of the committee sign-in page. (You only have to do this once. Don’t log out)

Make sure the radio button is on the correct bill.

Then choose “Note my position”.

On the next page, “*Position” is a dropdown, choose (CON).

The list below is not ALL of the bills, just the ones we want to pay attention to!

VOTE PRO 🍀 on all of the following bills. ⬇️



Remember, if you miss the deadline for “Note your position,” you can submit written testimony for 24 hours. Just say “please oppose/please support”

1:30 pm Group. Testify prior to 12:30 pm (9 Bills)

🍀 SB 6241 - Enhancing steelhead populations with wild broodstock conservation programs.

Testify

All research is in the master spreadsheet!

🍀 SJM 8015 - Requesting Congress to ensure that federal wildfire response entities have the capacity to protect communities and infrastructure, limit impacts to natural resources and watersheds, and protect wildland firefighter health and safety.

Testify

🍀 HB 2353 - Concerning predesign thresholds.

Testify

🍀 SB 6251 - Using only letter grades in schools of medicine.

Testify

🍀 SB 6259 - Establishing that students are no longer eligible for and must repay state aid immediately upon determination of significant monetary damage to a public institution of higher education.

Testify

🍀 SB 5633 - Concerning the subdivision of land.

Testify

🍀 SB 6291 - Concerning on-site wastewater treatment system inspections.

Testify

🍀 SB 6274 - Concerning street standards and frontage improvement requirements.

Testify

VOTE CON 🚨 on all of the following bills. ⬇️

All research is in the master spreadsheet!

Don’t trust me blindly, go take a look at my reasons for a Pro/Con recommendation.



Remember, if you miss the deadline for “Note your position,” you can submit written testimony for 24 hours. Just say “please oppose/please support”



So, if you are offline for a bit, and “miss a deadline” don’t worry! Just visit the bill and see if the testify button is still active! Super, super easy!

1:30 pm Group. Testify prior to 12:30 pm (1 Bill)

🚨 SB 6279 - Implementing the International Wildland Urban Interface Code.

Testify

4 pm Group. Testify prior to 3 pm (5 Bills)

🚨 SB 6131 - Updating the role of the Washington traffic safety commission in identifying the risk factors that lead to roadway fatalities. Testify

🚨 SB 6155 - Concerning special parking privileges for persons with disabilities.

Testify

🚨 SB 5439 - Concerning divestment of funds under management by the state investment board from thermal coal.

Testify

🚨 SB 6109 - Prohibiting investment of funds under management by the state investment board in private detention facilities.

Testify

25 D Club CON > This one is clearly directed at immigration policies and is totally political. Just like SB 5439, this bill direct the state investment board to retract all investments the state may have in any companies that have anything to do with private detention centers which ICE is one of the biggest users. No matter that these are producing great returns for investors as immigration enforcement demands are driving rate of return up. They are attacking from every angle they can think of.

ANTI ICE BILL

🚨 SSB 5945 - Modifying the definition of persistent offender to exclude convictions for offenses committed by someone under the age of 18 and providing for resentencing.

Testify

Senate R Caucus: Legislative Democrats continue prioritizing criminals over victims. Currently, they are trying to find workarounds for criminals sentenced under WA’s Three Strikes Law (SB 5945).

