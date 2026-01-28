Influencing Olympia Effectively

Influencing Olympia Effectively

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Erik Nelson's avatar
Erik Nelson
Jan 29

FYI, FPIW makes a strong case for PRO on 2558. They say it makes it harder for criminals to claim insanity, especially for violent crimes. Please double check? 🙏 TYVM!

Reply
Share
2 replies by Nancy D Churchill
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Nancy D Churchill · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture