8 am and 10:30 am Bill List

Topics of Note:

PRO: Three bills to improve basic education. Making sure students can sign their legal signature properly. Alternative jet fuel.

CON: Some Anti-Ice bills, Paying school districts for ghost students, Abortion tax.

For the bills listed below, you will have the link to the bill. (The Bill Number), and a “testify” link.

Step 1: Click on the Testify button to note your position.

Make sure the radio button is on the correct bill.

Then choose “Note my position”.

On the next page, "*Position" is a dropdown, choose (CON).



Step Maybe: ⏳ Click on the bill number to send a comment to your legislators .

Save time! Make sure you LOGIN using the tiny green button at the upper right corner of the committee sign-in page.

Make sure the radio button is on the correct bill.

Then choose “Note my position”.

On the next page, “*Position” is a dropdown, choose (CON).

The list below is not ALL of the bills, just the ones we want to pay attention to!

VOTE PRO 🍀 on all of the following bills. ⬇️

All research is in the master spreadsheet!

Remember, if you miss the deadline for "Note your position," you can submit written testimony for 24 hours. Just say "please oppose/please support"

Step 1: Click on the Testify button to note your position.

Step Maybe: Click on the bill number to send a comment to your legislators .

8:00 am Group. Testify prior to 7:00am (6 Bills)

🍀 SB 5976 - Modifying the Washington commercial electronic mail act.

🍀 SB 6257 - Regarding trainee real estate appraisers.

🍀 HB 1295 - Using evidence-based instructional practices in reading and writing literacy for public elementary students.

🍀 HB 2636 - Requiring reviews of the performance, operations, and funding of the state’s public education system.

🍀 HB 2262 - Concerning civics education for public school students through instruction and information about the production and use of official signatures.

🍀 HB 2322 - Providing certainty for the development of low-to-zero carbon alternative jet fuel production in Washington state.

🍀🍀

10:30am Group. Testify prior to 9:30 am (1 Bill)

🍀 SB 6192 - Concerning instruction and intervention in reading and mathematics.

🍀 🍀

VOTE CON 🚨 on all of the following bills. ⬇️

All research is in the master spreadsheet!

Don't trust me blindly, go take a look at my reasons for a Pro/Con recommendation.



Remember, if you miss the deadline for "Note your position," you can submit written testimony for 24 hours. Just say "please oppose/please support"



So, if you are offline for a bit, and “miss a deadline” don’t worry! Just visit the bill and see if the testify button is still active! Super, super easy!

8:00 am Group. Testify prior to 7:00am (10 Bills)

🚨 SB 6111 - Protecting children online.

CLW: WA's Digital ID Trojan Horse Disguised as Child Protection

🚨 HB 2217 - Concerning rehabilitative pathways for persons charged with certain felony offenses who have no prior felony convictions in adult criminal court.

🚨 HB 2641 - Prohibiting certain law enforcement agencies from hiring certain federal employees.

CLW: Radical New Bills Blacklist Federal ICE Agents — From WA to MD

🚨 HB 2648 - Concerning state and local law enforcement interactions with federal immigration enforcement officials.

Another ANTI-ICE Bill

🚨 HB 2007 - Expanding opportunities for competency-based assessments in graduation pathway options.

Who defines “competency?”

🚨 SB 6182 - Establishing an abortion savings program.

Taxing you to pay for abortion. CLW --> "Abortion Tax"

🚨 SB 5947 - Establishing the Washington health care board.

🚨 SJR 8206 - Amending the Constitution to establish a right to affordable health care.

Health Care is NOT a right.

🚨 SB 5823 - Concerning patient advocates.

10:30am Group. Testify prior to 9:30 am (2 Bills)

🚨 SB 6206 - Establishing a pilot program that incentivizes child care providers to care for children of first responders.

🚨 SB 6125 - Providing enrollment stabilization funding.

Pay school districts even though they have lost students. 🤷🏼‍♀️

🚨🚨

THANK YOU FOR PARTICIPATING IN THE HEARINGS!

These public hearings are powerful opportunities to make our voices heard, and if you can't travel to Olympia you can testify online.



This is JUST the morning bills… Afternoon bills coming asap!

Some Housekeeping! 🧹

