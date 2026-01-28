Thanks for your patience!

There have been some messy and controversial bills the last few days, and sometimes this referee misses a call. When I make the wrong call, I try to issue a correction if there’s time.

Sometimes, I get a little insight on the larger strategy being used by the conservative legislators to try and turn a really terrible bill into something less terrible. If I have permission, I share as much as I can with you.

It’s important to realize several things:

We’re not always going to agree on the correct strategy for a given problem. Everyone is doing the best that they can. Trust, but verify. 😉

Always assume that your Republican legislator has more information than is obvious from reading the bills, and reach out and ask for more information when their position on a bill is confusing or contradictory.

8 am and 10:30 am Bill List

Topics to support today include Supporting Agritourism, Upper Columbia Water Rights Adjudication pilot program, insurance rate transparency, and irrigation districts.



Problematic themes include the expanding the CCA, residential zoning, criminal justice, and of course, another Anti-ICE bill

For the bills listed below, you will have the link to the bill. (The Bill Number), and a “testify” link.

Step 1: Click on the Testify button to note your position.

Make sure the radio button is on the correct bill.

Then choose “Note my position”.

On the next page, “*Position” is a dropdown, choose (CON).



Step Maybe: ⏳ Click on the bill number to send a comment to your legislators .

Save time! Make sure you LOGIN using the tiny green button at the upper right corner of the committee sign-in page. (You only have to do this once. Don’t log out)

Make sure the radio button is on the correct bill.

Then choose “Note my position”.

On the next page, “*Position” is a dropdown, choose (CON).

The list below is not ALL of the bills, just the ones we want to pay attention to!

VOTE PRO 🍀 on all of the following bills. ⬇️

Remember, if you miss the deadline for “Note your position,” you can submit written testimony for 24 hours. Just say “please oppose/please support”

Step 1: Click on the Testify button to note your position.

Step Maybe: Click on the bill number to send a comment to your legislators .

8:00 am Group. Testify prior to 7:00am (6 bills)

🍀 HB 2544 - Concerning a pilot process for the upper Columbia water rights adjudication.

Testify

🍀 SB 6149 - Concerning the definition of "rural county" for purposes of public facilities funding. Testify

🍀 SB 5932 - Providing certainty for the development of low-to-zero carbon alternative jet fuel production in Washington state.

Testify

🍀 HB 2188 - Promoting transparency in certain industrial insurance rate increases.

Testify

🍀 HB 2223 - Concerning irrigation district director beneficial interests in contracts.

Testify

10:30am Group. Testify prior to 9:30 am (4 bills)

🍀 SB 6222 - Supporting public school students by improving their access to surplus technology hardware.

Testify

🍀 SB 6263 - Updating school district public bid limits.

Testify

🍀 SB 6167 - Prohibiting homebuyers from receiving multiple state-funded down payment assistance loans or grants.

Testify

🍀 SB 6205 - Increasing accountability for the distribution of grants for economically disadvantaged people.

Testify

VOTE CON 🚨 on all of the following bills. ⬇️

Don’t trust me blindly, go take a look at my reasons for a Pro/Con recommendation.



Remember, if you miss the deadline for “Note your position,” you can submit written testimony for 24 hours. Just say “please oppose/please support”



So, if you are offline for a bit, and “miss a deadline” don’t worry! Just visit the bill and see if the testify button is still active! Super, super easy!

8:00 am Group. Testify prior to 7:00am (7 bills)

🚨 HB 2170 - Expanding revenue generation and economic opportunities from natural climate solutions and ecosystem services.

Testify

🚨 HB 2578 - Adding tribal members to the fish and wildlife commission. Testify

🚨 HB 2595 - Concerning collateral attacks on judgment and sentence in criminal cases.

Testify

🚨 HB 2597 - Concerning remedies for violations of federal constitutional rights occurring during immigration enforcement. (Anti Ice)

Testify

🚨 SB 6172 - Eliminating preferential treatment related to a coal-fired electric generating plant.

Testify

🚨 SB 6246 - Concerning emissions from emissions-intensive, trade-exposed facilities under the climate commitment act.

Testify

🚨 HB 2480 - Concerning residential development in commercial and mixed-use zones.

Testify

10:30am Group. Testify prior to 9:30 am (3 bills)

🚨 SB 6118 - Requiring cardiac emergency response plans in schools. Testify

🚨 SB 6261 - Requiring signed declarations of intent of school enrollment or home-based instruction.

Testify

🚨 SB 6069 - Encouraging permanent supportive housing, transitional housing, indoor emergency housing, and indoor emergency shelters. Testify

The WA Dems are trying to create the “right to shelter” in Seattle!

THANK YOU FOR PARTICIPATING IN THE HEARINGS!

These public hearings are powerful opportunities to make our voices heard, and if you can’t travel to Olympia you can testify online.



This is JUST the morning bills… Afternoon bills coming asap!

