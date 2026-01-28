TOPICS:

Another ANTI ICE BILL ==> SB 6286 - Concerning the state's ability to fine private detention facilities that deny entry to the department of health for an inspection.

Free Bus Rides for college kids, a foster care housing program, ELECTRONIC VOTING!

Good bills include rental agreements, anti-camping ban, deceased candidates and much needed fix regarding vacancies in a partisan office.

1:30 pm and 4 pm Bill List

For the bills listed below, you will have the link to the bill.

The list below is not ALL of the bills, just the ones we want to pay attention to!

VOTE PRO 🍀 on all of the following bills. ⬇️

All research is in the master spreadsheet!

1:30 pm Group. Testify prior to 12:30 pm (7 bills)

🍀 HB 2477 - Concerning actions arising out of real estate appraisal activity.

🍀 HB 2501 - Revising the real estate seller disclosure notice to reflect changes in the pollution liability insurance agency's home heating oil tank insurance program.

🍀 HB 2240 - Concerning the delivery, execution, acceptance, and provisions of individual storage space rental agreements and modifying the use of individual storage spaces after notice of termination or nonrenewal of rental agreements.

🍀 HB 2589 - Addressing encampments at institutions of higher education.

🍀 HB 2574 - Concerning the removal of deceased candidates for nonpartisan office from ballots.

🍀 HB 2460 - Concerning vacancies in partisan elective offices.

See also HJR 4212.

🍀 HJR 4212 - Amending Article II, section 15 of the state Constitution concerning vacancies in partisan elective offices.

4 pm Group. Testify prior to 3 pm (1)

🍀 SB 6249 - Concerning department of corrections supervision of individuals convicted of stalking.

🍀🍀

VOTE CON 🚨 on all of the following bills. ⬇️

All research is in the master spreadsheet!

1:30 pm Group. Testify prior to 12:30 pm (4 bills)

🚨 HB 2465 - Concerning water recreation facilities at short-term rentals.

🚨 HB 2455 - Creating a housing assistance pilot program for youth enrolled in extended foster care.

🚨 HB 2458 - Expanding access to the Washington college grant to students enrolled in eligible postsecondary nondegree credential programs.

(Note BIAW is PRO)

🚨 HB 2572 - Increasing access to voting services for military, overseas, Native American, and disabled voters.

2572 Skagit CON > This bill is a TARGETED PILOT PROGRAM toward electronic ballot return for all Washingtonians, but it does not yet create general electronic voting. If the portal proves “secure and effective,” it could mean the EXPANSION OF ELECTRONIC VOTING TO ALL VOTERS, removing paper ballots entirely. Other criticisms center on cost, complexity and difficulties in implementing the system.

4 pm Group. Testify prior to 3 pm (4 bills)

🚨 HB 2550 - Adding certain students at certain community and technical colleges to the passengers that must be allowed to ride transit for free under the transit support grant program.

🚨 SB 6224 - Supporting children and youth behavioral health.

Codifying a Cradle-to-25 Behavioral Health System in Washington

🚨 SB 6255 - Concerning the legislative-executive poverty reduction task force.

6286 Bill Report > Brief Summary of Bill

Allows the Department of Health to issue a fine to any private detention

facility that prevents entry into the facility to conduct an inspection.

•

Creates the Federal Enforcement Accountability and Community Repair

Account where all fines collected through enforcement of this act are

deposited and distributed to individuals or families with members that

have been wrongfully detained and released by the court, assaulted, or

killed by agents employed by the United States Immigration and

Customs Enforcement. 🚨 ANTI ICE BILL 🚨

This is the list of AFTERNOON bills for Wednesday Jan 28.

The Master Spreadsheet is up to date with all Week Three hearings and bills.

