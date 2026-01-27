Influencing Olympia Effectively

Influencing Olympia Effectively

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Erik Nelson's avatar
Erik Nelson
Jan 27

What about HB 2327 "County Forest Board Lands" being considered along with the first of the mid-morning 10:30am batch of bills? More overreach of Public lands out of Public hands?

Reply
Share
2 replies by Nancy D Churchill and others
Jennifer K's avatar
Jennifer K
Jan 27

I’m awaiting the Bank of Washington bill — haven’t seen that one pop up again this session, yet.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Nancy D Churchill
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Nancy D Churchill · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture