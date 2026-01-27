For the bills listed below, you will have the link to the bill. (The Bill Number), and a “testify” link.

Step 1: Click on the Testify button to note your position.

Make sure the radio button is on the correct bill.

Then choose “Note my position”.

On the next page, “*Position” is a dropdown, choose (CON).



Step Maybe: ⏳ Click on the bill number to send a comment to your legislators .

Save time! Make sure you LOGIN using the tiny green button at the upper right corner of the committee sign-in page. (You only have to do this once. Don’t log out)

The list below is not ALL of the bills, just the ones we want to pay attention to!

8 am and 10:30 am Bill List

VOTE PRO 🍀 on all of the following bills. ⬇️

All research is in the master spreadsheet!

Remember, if you miss the deadline for “Note your position,” you can submit written testimony for 24 hours. Just say “please oppose/please support”

Step 1: Click on the Testify button to note your position.

Step Maybe: Click on the bill number to send a comment to your legislators .

8:00 am Group. Testify prior to 7:00am (5 bills)

🍀 HB 2175 - Exempting providers of free durable medical equipment from retail sales and use tax for certain items.

Testify

🍀 HB 2608 - Modifying the targeted urban areas tax preference for projects related to nuclear facilities.

Testify

🍀 SB 5886 - Concerning forged digital likenesses.

Testify

🍀 SB 6041 - Updating personality rights protections.

Testify

🍀 SB 6190 - Protecting critical infrastructure.

Testify

10:30am Group. Testify prior to 9:30 am (4 bills)

🍀 HB 2327 - Directing an audit of county forest board lands.

Testify

🍀 SB 5927 - Capping the rate of increase for future workers' compensation cost-of-living adjustments.

Testify

🍀 HB 2451 - Concerning local tax increment financing.

Testify

NC PRO > TIFs are a TERRIBLE IDEA, but this bill will make some much needed improvements that will fix huge problems in the TIF law.

🍀 HB 2566 - Concerning local government procurement.

Testify

🍀🍀

VOTE CON 🚨 on all of the following bills. ⬇️

Don't trust me blindly, go take a look at my reasons for a Pro/Con recommendation.



Remember, if you miss the deadline for "Note your position," you can submit written testimony for 24 hours. Just say "please oppose/please support"



So, if you are offline for a bit, and “miss a deadline” don’t worry! Just visit the bill and see if the testify button is still active! Super, super easy!

8:00 am Group. Testify prior to 7:00am (10 bills)

🚨 SB 6130 - Celebrating national voter registration day.

Testify

🚨 SB 6247 - Concerning school district financial management.

Testify

🚨 SB 6260 - Implementing efficiencies and programming changes in public education.

Testify

🚨 SB 6278 - Concerning the ongoing review of approved teacher and principal preparation programs.

Testify

🚨 HB 2227 - Providing a real estate excise tax exemption for the sale of qualified affordable housing.

Testify

🚨 HB 2528 - Creating uniformity for the process by which cities planning under the growth management act implement real estate excise taxes.

Testify

🚨 HB 2292 - Concerning taxation of a long-term capital gain of a section 1202 small business stock.

Testify

NC > OPPOSE! Additional taxes on capital gains.

🚨 HB 2257 - Concerning taxes administered by the department of revenue.

Testify

NC Con > Expands sales taxes, B&O taxes, motor vehicles, boats, RVs, Car Sharing, digital goods... More more more.

🚨 SB 6239 - Requiring arbitration for tort claims against the state of Washington and its subdivisions.

Testify

10:30am Group. Testify prior to 9:30 am (13 bills)

🚨 HB 2117 - Adding a tribal member to the board of natural resources.

Testify

🚨 HB 2516 - Placing a moratorium on the use of certain rodenticides.

Testify

🚨 HB 2554 - Recognizing judicially affirmed and treaty-reserved fishing rights and promoting state-tribal cooperative agreements in the management of salmon, trout, and steelhead resources.

Testify

🚨 SB 5185 - Establishing preceptorship and hardship pathways to medical practice for international medical graduates.

Testify

🚨 SB 6182 - Establishing an abortion savings program.

Testify

🚨 SB 6115 - Concerning comprehensive cancer education programs. Testify

🚨 SB 5379 - Granting interest arbitration to certain parks and recreation commission employees.

Testify

🚨 SB 6147 - Concerning notice requirements for grocery establishment closures.

Testify

🚨 SB 6287 - Concerning the preparation, distribution, and sale of kratom products.

Testify

🚨 HB 2611 - Reducing the standard workweek from 40 hours to 32 hours.

Testify

🚨 HB 2313 - Concerning publicly owned grocery stores.

Testify

🚨 HB 2523 - Concerning the community reinvestment program.

Testify

THANK YOU FOR PARTICIPATING IN THE HEARINGS!

These public hearings are powerful opportunities to make our voices heard, and if you can’t travel to Olympia you can testify online.



This is JUST the morning bills… Afternoon bills coming asap!

I’m a little behind because I’ve been hanging out in Olympia all day, chasing down legislators!

Some Housekeeping! 🧹

Grab the 2026 Master Spreadsheet

The Master Spreadsheet is up to date with all Week One hearings and bills. I’ve reviewed Monday’s and Tuesdays, and part of Wednesdays.

