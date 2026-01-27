UPDATE 1 PM > Changing a bill from PRO to CON

"6084 Election Integrity Committee Summary >

This is a Democrat sponsored bill response to the Court Case: Washington v. Padrta. Padrta, admitted he voted in both OR and WA in Nov 2022 and was convicted of double voting under RCW 29A.84.650(1). He appealed that conviction, and the Court of Appeals 3 judge panel issued its 2-1 decision on Jan, 6, 2026 saying that Mr. Padrta did not vote in the same “election” and therefore did not violate RCW 29A.84.650.

SB 6084 redefines 29A.84.650(1) making it worse, allowing dual voting in different states if the date of election is different: The legislature finds that it has been and continues to be the law of this state that a person may not vote in an election in WA and an election in any other state if the election date is the same for both states. The term “”election”“ refers to any general, primary, or special election. An election is the “”same election”“ if the election date is the same, regardless of the candidates, offices, issues, or measures on the ballot, regardless of the date on which ballots are mailed or returned.

1:30 pm and 4 pm Bill List

Besides the bill on Elected Sheriffs, we have more Tax Bills, another anti-ICE bill, State sponsored Kidnapping, and an expansion of the CCA.

There are also quite a number of good bills in this set! Please be sure to support these great Republican bills so that we can get them moving out of their committee hearing!

VOTE PRO 🍀 on all of the following bills. ⬇️

1:30 pm Group. Testify prior to 12:30 pm (9 bills)

🍀 HB 2629 - Protecting critical infrastructure.

Testify

🍀 HB 2511 - Providing a definition for imminent physical harm in the context of child welfare.

Testify

🍀 HB 1812 - Concerning patient-centered equitable access to anesthesia services and reimbursement.

Testify

🍀 HB 2250 - Concerning residency requirements for charity care.

Testify

Rep. Andrew Engell proposes bill to restore residency focus for hospital charity care while protecting emergency access

🍀 SB 5977 - Requiring publication of child near fatality reviews.

Testify

🍀 HB 2525 - Establishing the heritage orchard program.

Testify

🍀 HB 2235 - Concerning public records act exemptions regarding concealed pistol licenses, permits to purchase firearms, and firearms purchases or transfers.

Testify

🍀 SB 6084 - Clarifying the prohibition on voting more than once in an election.

Testify —> Change to CON 🚨

🍀 SB 6046 - Establishing the Washington division of civil air patrol as part of the Washington military department.

Testify

4 pm Group. Testify prior to 3 pm (6 bills)

🍀 HB 2387 - Concerning elected sheriffs.

Testify PRO!!

Some inside baseball > This messy Republican sponsored bill is an attempt to head off the problems that could be caused from 1399 which would create a vacancy automatically on sheriff decertification. It's still problematic, but better than 1399.

This bill would trigger a recall, where the voters could choose to keep their sheriff! It’s possible that the Ds would add on some bad amendments, but… for now this bill is still better than 1399.

If you will look at “who has testified on this bill” you can see that liberal groups are AGAINST this bill, and the LAW ENFORCEMENT groups SUPPORT this bill!



Please testify PRO!

HB 2557 - Providing parental access to special education evaluation reports.

Testify

🍀 SB 5987 - Addressing the emergency replacement of failed infrastructure on state route number 165.

Testify

5987 25 D Club Pro > The Fairfax bridge outside Carbonado was condemned in April 2025 and cuts off traffic into Mount Rainier Park impacting the towns of Wilkenson and Carbonado. This bill would create an emergency waiver of statutory and regulatory obligations to expedite the replacement. It is seeking funding through the climate commitment act and claims it because of climate change! Oh well, at least some of the money they’re robbing us for will go to good use.

🍀 SB 6170 - Adjusting monetary limits regarding contracting rules for state highway construction work and procurement.

Testify

🍀 SB 5893 - Addressing appropriations for long-term forest health and wildfire reduction.

Testify

🍀 HB 1376 - Concerning the prepayment of capital gains taxes six months prior to the due date.

Testify

VOTE CON 🚨 on all of the following bills. ⬇️

1:30 pm Group. Testify prior to 12:30 pm (9 bills)

🚨 SB 6084 - Clarifying the prohibition on voting more than once in an election.

Testify . (Moved here from PRO)

Testify . (Moved here from PRO)

🚨 SB 5609 - Regarding cultural resource protection for certain land use activities that are categorically exempt from the state environmental policy act.

Testify

CAPR: Enhanced Cultural Artifact Bill Too Costly for All Projects, Property Owners

🚨 HB 2232 - Improving system outcomes for time-sensitive emergencies.

Testify

🚨 HB 2577 - Concerning hospital inspections.

Testify

NC > an example of moving the goal posts. Was 18 months on average, this bill makes it every 18 months.

🚨 SB 6184 - Updating the office of homeless youth program provisions. Testify

NC > State sponsored kidnapping. 🔥

6184 > Bill Report > Brief Summary of Bill

Renames the Housing Stability for Youth in Crisis Pilot Program the

Housing Stability for Youth in Courts (HSYNC); HSYNC is not limited

to six counties and the program does not expire.

•

Provides that Independent Youth Housing Program subcontractors are

not restricted to providing housing stipends to only the landlord or

housing manager, among other changes.

•

Modifies the duties of administrators of Crisis Residential Services so

that if a compelling reason exists, as defined in statute, the administrator

is NOT required to immediately notify the child’s parent of the child’s

whereabouts or notify a parent of any unauthorized leave from the Cisis

Residential Centers. 🔥

🚨 HJR 4210 - Amending the state Constitution to allow the legislature to determine the duration of regular sessions.

Testify

🚨 HB 2499 - Modernizing conservation district election procedures and requiring financial disclosures from district supervisors and candidates for district supervisor.

Testify

🚨 HB 1692 - Exempting certain data related to American Indians, Alaska Natives, and Indian tribes from public inspection and copying.

Testify

🚨 SB 5763 - Concerning the law enforcement aviation support grant program.

Testify

NC Con > Must implement the Anti ICE Keep Washington Working Act to qualify.

🚨 SB 5784 - Encouraging agency demographic data collection.

Testify

NC > CON. "Voluntary" Data Collection can always become Mandatory in the future.

4 pm Group. Testify prior to 3 pm (4 bills)

🚨 HB 2508 - Clarifying the scope of authority of the office of independent investigations to align with current operations and practices and to include public disclosure requirements and protect privacy.

Testify

🚨 HB 2594 - Ensuring that unhoused children and youths in Washington have equal access to free, appropriate public education.

Testify

NC (CON) I have concerns about funding this, I have concerns about OSPI, and I have concerns about the expansion of the Homeless Industrial Complex.

🚨 HB 2537 - Concerning emissions from emissions-intensive, trade-exposed facilities under the climate commitment act.

Testify

NC (CON) > Tightens the screws of the CCA, which will raise energy prices.

🚨 SB 6229 - Concerning taxation of a long-term capital gain of a section 1202 small business stock.

Testify

