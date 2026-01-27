Influencing Olympia Effectively

Influencing Olympia Effectively

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Nancy D Churchill's avatar
Nancy D Churchill
Jan 27

Got one wrong on this list ... I recommended PRO, it should be CON

"6084 Election Integrity Committee Summary >

This is a Democrat sponsored bill response to the Court Case: Washington v. Padrta. Padrta, admitted he voted in both OR and WA in Nov 2022 and was convicted of double voting under RCW 29A.84.650(1). He appealed that conviction, and the Court of Appeals 3 judge panel issued its 2-1 decision on Jan, 6, 2026 saying that Mr. Padrta did not vote in the same “election” and therefore did not violate RCW 29A.84.650.

SB 6084 redefines 29A.84.650(1) making it worse, allowing dual voting in different states if the date of election is different: The legislature finds that it has been and continues to be the law of this state that a person may not vote in an election in WA and an election in any other state if the election date is the same for both states. The term ""election"" refers to any general, primary, or special election. An election is the ""same election"" if the election date is the same, regardless of the candidates, offices, issues, or measures on the ballot, regardless of the date on which ballots are mailed or returned.

"

Reply
Share
5 replies by Nancy D Churchill and others
Jennifer K's avatar
Jennifer K
Jan 27

You and Judy (Skagit) are not on the same page on HB2387, the sheriff bill in this stack.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Nancy D Churchill and others
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Nancy D Churchill · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture