Topics that you'll find in Monday's list:



More good bills to support than bad bills to oppose. That’s a first! 💚🎉

On the bad side. Taxing more products. Trying to over regulate markets. Expanding benefits and subsidies. Blocking transparency. Moves to over ride local control. MORE regulations. More Taxes.

10:30 am Bill List

For the bills listed below, you will have the link to the bill. (The Bill Number), and a "testify" link.

Step 1: Click on the Testify button to note your position.

Make sure the radio button is on the correct bill.

Then choose "Note my position".

On the next page, "*Position" is a dropdown, choose (CON).



Step Maybe: ⏳ Click on the bill number to send a comment to your legislators .

Save time! Make sure you LOGIN using the tiny green button at the upper right corner of the committee sign-in page. (You only have to do this once. Don’t log out)

Make sure the radio button is on the correct bill.

Then choose “Note my position”.

On the next page, “*Position” is a dropdown, choose (CON).

The list below is not ALL of the bills, just the ones we want to pay attention to!

VOTE PRO 🍀 on all of the following bills. ⬇️

All research is in the master spreadsheet!

Remember, if you miss the deadline for "Note your position," you can submit written testimony for 24 hours. Just say "please oppose/please support"

Step 1: Click on the Testify button to note your position.

Step Maybe: Click on the bill number to send a comment to your legislators .

10:30am PRO Group. Testify prior to 9:30 am (3 bills)

🍀 SB 6235 - Prohibiting certain private equity and sovereign wealth fund agreements in intercollegiate athletics.

Testify

🍀 SB 6134 - Concerning notice to striking workers applying for unemployment insurance benefits of potential overpayment assessment upon receipt of retroactive wages.

Testify

🍀 SB 6087 - Concerning liability protections for donations of baby items that are less than five years old.

Testify

10:30am CON Group. Testify prior to 9:30 am (4 bills)

VOTE CON 🚨 on all of the following bills. ⬇️

All research is in the master spreadsheet!

Don't trust me blindly, go take a look at my reasons for a Pro/Con recommendation.



Remember, if you miss the deadline for "Note your position," you can submit written testimony for 24 hours. Just say "please oppose/please support"



So, if you are offline for a bit, and “miss a deadline” don’t worry! Just visit the bill and see if the testify button is still active! Super, super easy!

🚨 SB 6217 - Expanding access to the Washington college grant to students enrolled in eligible postsecondary nondegree credential programs.

Testify

NC > Expands taxpayer funded grants for college education.

NC > find an unregulated product, create massive regulation structure, tax it at 95%, do this ‘for the children.”

🚨 SB 6195 - Preventing an oversupply of cannabis.

Testify

NC > Government control of markets never works.

🚨 SB 5882 - Concerning industrial insurance coverage for posttraumatic stress disorders affecting local correctional facility workers.

Testify

NC > Expands Worker Comp.

AFTERNOON BILLS

VOTE PRO 🍀 on all of the following bills. ⬇️

All research is in the master spreadsheet!

Remember, if you miss the deadline for "Note your position," you can submit written testimony for 24 hours. Just say "please oppose/please support"

1:30 pm Group. Testify prior to 12:30 pm

(10 bills 🍀)

🍀 SB 5930 - Concerning irrigation district director beneficial interests in contracts.

Testify

🍀 SB 6075 - Requiring fairness in mitigation requirements.

Testify

🍀 SB 6216 - Updating timber sale process efficiencies and adopting consistent language for the department's land sales.

Testify

🍀 HB 2146 - Combating sexual exploitation of minors.

Testify

🍀 HB 2349 - Providing community notification regarding the release or discharge of sexually violent predators.

Testify

🍀 HB 2430 - Concerning the crime victim penalty assessment.

Testify

🍀 HB 2457 - Ensuring access to victim services through the crime victim penalty assessment.

Testify

🍀 HB 2510 - Concerning the supervision of individuals sentenced to community custody.

Testify

🍀 HB 2551 - Maintaining the financial solvency of school districts.

Testify

🍀 SB 6242 - Granting counties authority to enter into a shared stewardship agreement.

Testify

4 pm Group. Testify prior to 3 pm (5 bills)

🍀 SHB 1833 - Creating an artificial intelligence grant program.

Testify

🍀 SB 5989 - Concerning the distribution of aircraft fuel tax revenue. Testify

🍀 SB 5898 - Directing the deposit of the proceeds from taxes on aircraft fuel to the aeronautics account.

Testify

🍀 SB 6244 - Extending an existing hazardous substance tax exemption for certain agricultural crop protection products that are temporarily warehoused but not otherwise used, manufactured, packaged, or sold in the state of Washington.

Testify

🍀 SSB 5880 - Concerning toxicology testing by certified or accredited laboratories.

Testify

🍀🍀

AFTERNOON CON BILLS

VOTE CON 🚨 on all of the following bills. ⬇️

All research is in the master spreadsheet!

Don't trust me blindly, go take a look at my reasons for a Pro/Con recommendation.

1:30 pm Group. Testify prior to 12:30 pm (9 bills)

🚨 SB 6233 - Concerning penalties for sale of covered animal species. Testify

6233 Bill Report > Brief Summary of Bill

Increases penalties for violations of distribution or trade of parts from

certain endangered animals and transfers the increased amounts to the

University of Washington’s Center for Environmental Forensic Science.

NC > Look, a way to funnel money to UW. 🤔🔥, Why not fund animal shelters?

🚨 HB 2532 - Concerning the sale and distribution of nitrous oxide. Testify

🚨 HB 2440 - Addressing records maintained by the office of the education ombuds.

Testify

🚨 HB 2593 - Addressing school district accounting, budgeting, and reporting requirements.

Testify

🚨 HB 2509 - Improving the efficiency of the review of applications by the energy facility site evaluation council.

Testify

2509 Skagit team > HB 2509 speeds up EFSEC’s review process, but faster timelines can lead to rushed environmental checks and more trust in company‑submitted data. Other agencies are expected to work faster without extra staff, which could cause new delays… Overall, the bill risks weaker oversight and less public input in the name of efficiency.

🚨 HB 1542 - Concerning senior independent housing.

Testify

🚨 HB 2527 - Increasing opportunities for tenants to own homes under eventual tenant ownership programs established under the federal low-income housing tax credit program.

Testify

🚨 SB 6062 - Modifying provisions related to individuals found to have committed criminal offenses when under the age of 18.

Testify

🚨 SB 6211 - Creating uniformity for the process by which cities planning under the growth management act implement real estate excise taxes. Testify

4 pm Group. Testify prior to 3 pm (9 bills)

🚨 HB 1570 - Concerning collective bargaining for certain employees who are enrolled in academic programs at public institutions of higher education.

Testify

🚨 HB 1834 - Protecting Washington children online.

Testify

🚨 SB 5234 - Concerning snowmobile registration fees.

Testify

TAX BILL

🚨 SB 6110 - Addressing electric-assisted bicycles and electric motorcycles.

Testify

TAX BILL

🚨 SB 6176 - Concerning the enforcement of failure to renew an expired vehicle registration.

Testify

TAX BILL

🚨 SB 6240 - Allocating a portion of hazardous substance tax revenues derived from aviation fuel to aircraft noise and air quality mitigation. Testify

TAX BILL

🚨 SB 6231 - Removing a tax exemption for the replacement of equipment for data centers.

Testify

TAX BILL

🚨 SB 6228 - Removing a tax exemption for the warehousing and reselling of prescription drugs.

Testify

TAX BILL

🚨 SB 6220 - Ensuring nonprofit housing providers qualify for a property tax exemption when the property is temporarily used for certain community purposes other than affordable housing.

Testify

NC > no exemptions for these non-profit housing providers. This is a slippery slope.

🚨🚨

THANK YOU FOR PARTICIPATING IN THE HEARINGS!

These public hearings are powerful opportunities to make our voices heard, and if you can't travel to Olympia you can testify online.



This is JUST the morning bills… Afternoon bills coming asap!

