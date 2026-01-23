Influencing Olympia Effectively

Influencing Olympia Effectively

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Nancy D Churchill's avatar
Nancy D Churchill
Jan 23

There are a several bills on this list that have already been removed from their hearings... that's a good thing! 💚

Reply
Share
2 replies by Nancy D Churchill and others
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Nancy D Churchill · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture