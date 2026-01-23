Image update after email was sent! :) Tomorrow is Friday!

8 am and 10:30 am Bill List

For the bills listed below, you will have the link to the bill. (The Bill Number), and a “testify” link.

Step 1: Click on the Testify button to note your position.

Make sure the radio button is on the correct bill.

Then choose “Note my position”.

On the next page, “*Position” is a dropdown, choose (CON).



Step Maybe: ⏳ Click on the bill number to send a comment to your legislators .

Save time! Make sure you LOGIN using the tiny green button at the upper right corner of the committee sign-in page. This will solve the recaptcha problem!

The list below is not ALL of the bills, just the ones we want to pay attention to!

VOTE PRO 🍀 on all of the following bills. ⬇️

All research is in the master spreadsheet!

Remember, if you miss the deadline for “Note your position,” you can submit written testimony for 24 hours. Just say “please oppose/please support”

8:00 am Group. Testify prior to 7:00am

🍀 HB 2087 - Addressing travel insurance.

Testify

🍀 SB 6094 - Concerning facilities licensed to provide pediatric transitional care services.

Testify

🍀 SB 6136 - Promoting transparency in certain industrial insurance rate increases.

Testify

10:30am Group. Testify prior to 9:30 am

🍀 HB 2104 - Concerning aviation assurance funding in response to wildland fires.

Testify

🍀 HB 2348 - Updating timber sale process efficiencies and adopting consistent language for the department’s land sales.

Testify

🍀 HB 2454 - Reducing regulatory burdens on small producers of infrastructure materials.

Testify

🍀 HB 2239 - Providing Washingtonians and their loved ones with location choices for interment of remains.

Testify

NC PRO > This is a geat bill from Ferry County Republican, 7th D Rep .Hunter Abell. Out here in rural Washington, this is a very important issue. Many people would like to be buried on the family homestead for a variety of reasons, but are currently mandated to buy a plot at a cemetery. This bill gives families more choices. 🍀

Unusual “OTHER” Bills 🤔

🤔 HB 2384 - Increasing regulatory oversight of continuing care retirement communities. Testify

NC > Mixed feelings on this one. Actuarial analysis of these retirement communities is probably prudent.

However, DSHS will charge for the “review.” Starting to feel more like a grift, and less like a solution.

I’d like to see a HARD CAP or limit on the amount charged, to keep costs reasonable. Remember, it’s the consumer who pays the fee through additional costs.



See Section C >> “(c) Establish and collect a fee that is sufficient to cover the department’s costs associated with administering the requirements of this chapter, including the costs to reimburse the office for its costs associated with providing actuarial reviews under section 5 of this act;”

VOTE CON 🚨 on all of the following bills. ⬇️

All research is in the master spreadsheet!

Don’t trust me blindly, go take a look at my reasons for a Pro/Con recommendation.



Remember, if you miss the deadline for “Note your position,” you can submit written testimony for 24 hours. Just say “please oppose/please support”



So, if you are offline for a bit, and “miss a deadline” don’t worry! Just visit the bill and see if the testify button is still active! Super, super easy!

8:00 am Group. Testify prior to 7:00am

🚨 HB 2402 - Concerning phthalates in medical equipment used for intravenous purposes.

Testify

2402 NC (CON). Supported by a group called "Washington Physicians for Social Responsibility". Also these 4 [D] Sponsors are pretty radical. I think this is a solution that will create more problems than it solves.

🚨 SB 6067 - Concerning workers’ compensation benefits.

Testify

🚨 HB 2401 - Establishing the boys and men commission.

Testify

2401 AI Bill Description > This bill establishes the Washington State Boys and Men Commission to address issues and needs specific to boys and men, recognizing that they face higher rates of struggle in areas like education, juvenile rehabilitation, homelessness, and suicide, with particular attention to disparities faced by boys and men of color, those in rural areas, LGBTQ+ individuals, and those who are socioeconomically disadvantaged.

NC > so, a WOKE boys and men commission. Offensive. Very CON.

🚨 HB 2462 - Countering unpiloted aircraft systems.

Testify

10:30am Group. Testify prior to 9:30 am

🚨 SB 6171 - Addressing emerging large energy use facilities.

Testify

6171 25 D Club > The problem that Washington faces is we have artificially hamstrung our electrical grid with the green energy adventure.

This bill is sponsored by 12 Democrats so expect it to just add fuel to the fire and it does.

The quandary: Data centers are beneficial and really essential but they draw a lot of resources.

The response: Should be no problem. Just have them provide their own electrical generation by natural gas or other means that is economical and reliable.

The Democrat response in this bill is to create a tariff and contract requirement for utilities inevitably driving up costs and also persist with an 80% green energy demand and force them on the data centers and private utilities to require green energy. It’s also back dated to Jan. 1st.

NC > This bill also proposes to add a fee to fund "low income energy assistance.” This requirement will drive up costs for end users. This may discourage data centers from locating in our state.

🚨 SB 6069 - Encouraging permanent supportive housing, transitional housing, indoor emergency housing, and indoor emergency shelters. Testify

The WA Dems are trying to create the “right to shelter” in Seattle!

🚨 SB 6153 - Concerning senior independent housing protections.

Testify

Skagit Team > Critics argue the bill could impose administrative and financial burdens on property owners, create uncertainty about which facilities are covered, expand government oversight unnecessarily, and raise concerns about ongoing costs or future state funding. Some also worry the ombuds role may overlap with existing protections without providing measurable benefits.

🚨 SB 6200 - Concerning renters’ and mobile home occupants’ ability to install portable cooling devices.

Testify

Skagit Team Con > Critics argue the bill limits landlord control over property, which could lead to disputes, property damage, or liability issues, and may represent government overreach by forcing landlords to allow modifications they might otherwise deny. Additional concerns include uncertainty over what constitutes a “reasonable” installation, potential costs for inspections or repairs, and conflicts between tenants and landlords regarding safety compliance.

🚨 HB 2479 - Concerning the recovery of unpaid wages.

Testify

NC Con > expands L&I.

🚨 SB 5888 - Removing the requirement that women’s commission members be subject to senate confirmation.

Testify

NC Con > I'm just guessing, but I wonder if this is so they can nominate men pretending to be women?

1:30 pm Group. Testify prior to 12:30 pm

(HOUSE FINANCE COMMITTEE)

🚨 HB 1960 - Encouraging renewable energy in Washington through tax policy and investment in local communities.

Testify

🚨 HB 2194 - Concerning sales and use tax for cultural access programs. Testify

MORE TAX INCREASES

🚨 HB 2258 - Authorizing cities and counties the ability to levy a household excise tax for the operation, maintenance, and capital needs of animal control and shelter systems.

Testify

MORE TAX INCREASES

🚨 HB 2089 - Supporting wildfire mitigation by modifying RCW 82.04.29005, concerning taxes on loan interest.

Testify

MORE TAX INCREASES

Grab the 2026 Master Spreadsheet

The Master Spreadsheet is up to date with all Week One hearings and bills. I’ve reviewed Monday’s and Tuesdays, and part of Wednesdays.

