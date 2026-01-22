2026 Jan 22 - Morning Bills 🍀
Please support SB 6079 - Creating a wildfire mitigation grant program. A great bill helping the mighty 7th District!
Captcha problem solved: Please LOGIN!
Save time! Make sure you LOGIN using the tiny green button at the upper right corner of the committee sign-in page.
Once you are logged in you should NOT have to enter a Captcha anymore!
WATCH THIS VIDEO IF YOU ARE HAVING TROUBLE.
8 am and 10:30 am Bill List
For the bills listed below, you will have the link to the bill. (The Bill Number), and a “testify” link.
Step 1: Click on the Testify button to note your position.
Make sure the radio button is on the correct bill.
Then choose “Note my position”.
On the next page, “*Position” is a dropdown, choose (CON).
Step Maybe: ⏳ Click on the bill number to send a comment to your legislators .
VOTE PRO 🍀 on all of the following bills. ⬇️
All research is in the master spreadsheet!
Remember, if you miss the deadline for “Note your position,” you can submit written testimony for 24 hours. Just say “please oppose/please support”
Step 1: Click on the Testify button to note your position.
Step Maybe: Click on the bill number to send a comment to your legislators .
8:00 am Group. Testify prior to 7:00am
🍀 SB 6079 - Creating a wildfire mitigation grant program.
Testify
Very important bill for Eastern WA!
If Sen. Shelly Short’s name is on it, it’s good.
🍀 SB 6137 - Concerning the regulated sports wagering industry.
Testify
🍀 HB 2343 - Protecting the public from water quality impacts of publicly owned or operated game farms.
Testify
10:30am Group. Testify prior to 9:30 am
🍀 SB 6065 - Concerning school district transportation vehicle funds. Testify
VOTE CON 🚨 on all of the following bills. ⬇️
All research is in the master spreadsheet!
Don’t trust me blindly, go take a look at my reasons for a Pro/Con recommendation.
Remember, if you miss the deadline for “Note your position,” you can submit written testimony for 24 hours. Just say “please oppose/please support”
So, if you are offline for a bit, and “miss a deadline” don’t worry! Just visit the bill and see if the testify button is still active! Super, super easy!
8:00am Group. Testify prior to 7:00am
🚨 SB 6061 - Establishing a tourism self-supported assessment program to fund statewide tourism promotion.
Testify
🚨 HB 2515 - Addressing emerging large energy use facilities.
Testify
🚨 HB 2301 - Concerning extended producer responsibility requirements associated with paint. Testify
🚨 SB 5985 - Concerning endometriosis.
Testify
🚨 SB 6019 - Improving the functioning of home care rate statutes. Testify
🚨 SB 6161 - Concerning department of health information on dementia. Testify
🚨 SB 6183 - Concerning coverage for HIV antiviral drugs.
Testify
🚨 SB 6210 - Concerning the health plan certification process.
Testify
10:30am Group. Testify prior to 9:30 am
🚨 SB 6089 - Increasing coordination and alignment throughout the P20W system.
Testify
🚨 SB 5859 - Expanding opportunities for competency-based assessments in graduation pathway options.
Testify
🚨 SB 5861 - Encouraging community representation in education. Testify
🚨 SJM 8014 - Requesting an investigation into the killing of Aysenur Ezgi Eygi.
Testify
THANK YOU FOR PARTICIPATING IN THE HEARINGS!
These public hearings are powerful opportunities to make our voices heard, and if you can’t travel to Olympia you can testify online.
This is JUST the morning bills… Afternoon bills coming asap!
Some Housekeeping! 🧹
Here’s how to get into the course.
First, add info@influencingolympia.com to your email contacts.
Click login here button below. Use your password, or click forgot password, and set a new password. Easy!
I’ll always have the login button in the newsletter in case you need it.
Grab the 2026 Master Spreadsheet
The Master Spreadsheet is up to date with all Week One hearings and bills. I’ve reviewed Monday’s and Tuesdays, and part of Wednesdays.
If you’re NOT yet a “member” of Influencing Olympia then click the “Join Here” button 👇🏻
Be sure to look for your welcome email and login!
That’s the only way to get access to the Master Spreadsheet!
NEED TO REACH ME?
Do you read Dangerous Rhetoric? You might enjoy this related article:
Influencing Olympia Effectively is supported by readers and influencers like you! If you’d like to help us continue to bring you this great information please consider making a donation.
We’re grateful for your support!
Thanks for reading Influencing Olympia Effectively! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
Here’s another bill to watch: Today, Senate Bill 6261 was introduced by Senator Lisa Wellman.
HSLDA opposes this bill.
S.B. 6261 would require parents who intend to homeschool to file a “signed declaration of the parent’s plan regarding the education of that child” even before the child is of compulsory school age. Under this bill, a parent would be required to file the “plan” during the school year when a child turns 6 and again at age 7. (Currently, homeschooling parents are not required to submit a Declaration of Intent until the child is age 8, the compulsory age for education in WA.)
It has been assigned to the Senate Early Learning & K-12 Education Committee but has not yet been scheduled for a hearing.
This legislation was filed at the request of the state superintendent of public instruction.
WHY WE OPPOSE THIS BILL
It discriminates against homeschool parents. Parents intending to provide home-based instruction would face increased requirements, but parents intending to send their child to a public or private school would have no such obligation.
It is a back-door attempt to lower the compulsory school age. If passed, it is not a big step from this legislation to lowering the compulsory education age in a future legislative session.
It’s vague and onerous. The plain language of the bill requires the parent to submit a signed declaration of the “…plan regarding the education of that child” but provides no guidance regarding what such a plan may entail. Yet it imposes penalties for lack of compliance.
It increases the regulatory burden on parents and school administrators. This regulation would require parents to deal with two additional years’ worth of homeschool paperwork. Failure to comply could incur truancy charges. It also increases the paperwork burden for school administrators, which could lead to delays and mistakes.