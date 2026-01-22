Influencing Olympia Effectively

Jan 22

Here’s another bill to watch: Today, Senate Bill 6261 was introduced by Senator Lisa Wellman.

HSLDA opposes this bill.

S.B. 6261 would require parents who intend to homeschool to file a “signed declaration of the parent’s plan regarding the education of that child” even before the child is of compulsory school age. Under this bill, a parent would be required to file the “plan” during the school year when a child turns 6 and again at age 7. (Currently, homeschooling parents are not required to submit a Declaration of Intent until the child is age 8, the compulsory age for education in WA.)

It has been assigned to the Senate Early Learning & K-12 Education Committee but has not yet been scheduled for a hearing.

This legislation was filed at the request of the state superintendent of public instruction.

WHY WE OPPOSE THIS BILL

It discriminates against homeschool parents. Parents intending to provide home-based instruction would face increased requirements, but parents intending to send their child to a public or private school would have no such obligation.

It is a back-door attempt to lower the compulsory school age. If passed, it is not a big step from this legislation to lowering the compulsory education age in a future legislative session.

It’s vague and onerous. The plain language of the bill requires the parent to submit a signed declaration of the “…plan regarding the education of that child” but provides no guidance regarding what such a plan may entail. Yet it imposes penalties for lack of compliance.

It increases the regulatory burden on parents and school administrators. This regulation would require parents to deal with two additional years’ worth of homeschool paperwork. Failure to comply could incur truancy charges. It also increases the paperwork burden for school administrators, which could lead to delays and mistakes.

