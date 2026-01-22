Captcha problem solved: Please LOGIN!

8 am and 10:30 am Bill List

For the bills listed below, you will have the link to the bill. (The Bill Number), and a "testify" link.

Step 1: Click on the Testify button to note your position.

Make sure the radio button is on the correct bill.

Then choose “Note my position”.

On the next page, “*Position” is a dropdown, choose (CON).



Step Maybe: ⏳ Click on the bill number to send a comment to your legislators .

VOTE PRO 🍀 on all of the following bills. ⬇️

All research is in the master spreadsheet!

Remember, if you miss the deadline for “Note your position,” you can submit written testimony for 24 hours. Just say “please oppose/please support”

Step 1: Click on the Testify button to note your position.

Step Maybe: Click on the bill number to send a comment to your legislators .

8:00 am Group. Testify prior to 7:00am

🍀 SB 6079 - Creating a wildfire mitigation grant program.

Testify

Very important bill for Eastern WA!

If Sen. Shelly Short’s name is on it, it’s good.

🍀 SB 6137 - Concerning the regulated sports wagering industry.

Testify

🍀 HB 2343 - Protecting the public from water quality impacts of publicly owned or operated game farms.

Testify

10:30am Group. Testify prior to 9:30 am

🍀 SB 6065 - Concerning school district transportation vehicle funds. Testify

VOTE CON 🚨 on all of the following bills. ⬇️

8:00am Group. Testify prior to 7:00am

🚨 SB 6061 - Establishing a tourism self-supported assessment program to fund statewide tourism promotion.

Testify

🚨 HB 2515 - Addressing emerging large energy use facilities.

Testify

🚨 HB 2301 - Concerning extended producer responsibility requirements associated with paint. Testify

🚨 SB 6019 - Improving the functioning of home care rate statutes. Testify

🚨 SB 6161 - Concerning department of health information on dementia. Testify

🚨 SB 6183 - Concerning coverage for HIV antiviral drugs.

Testify

🚨 SB 6210 - Concerning the health plan certification process.

Testify

10:30am Group. Testify prior to 9:30 am

🚨 SB 6089 - Increasing coordination and alignment throughout the P20W system.

Testify

🚨 SB 5859 - Expanding opportunities for competency-based assessments in graduation pathway options.

Testify

🚨 SB 5861 - Encouraging community representation in education. Testify

🚨 SJM 8014 - Requesting an investigation into the killing of Aysenur Ezgi Eygi.

Testify

THANK YOU FOR PARTICIPATING IN THE HEARINGS!

These public hearings are powerful opportunities to make our voices heard, and if you can’t travel to Olympia you can testify online.



This is JUST the morning bills… Afternoon bills coming asap!

