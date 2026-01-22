Captcha problem solved: Please LOGIN!

1 pm and 4 pm Bill List

For the bills listed below, you will have the link to the bill. (The Bill Number), and a “testify” link.

Step 1: Click on the Testify button to note your position.



Step Maybe: ⏳ Click on the bill number to send a comment to your legislators .

The list below is not ALL of the bills, just the ones we want to pay attention to!

VOTE PRO 🍀 on all of the following bills. ⬇️

All research is in the master spreadsheet!

Remember, if you miss the deadline for “Note your position,” you can submit written testimony for 24 hours. Just say “please oppose/please support”

1:30 pm Group. Testify prior to 12:30 pm (1 bill 🍇)

🍀 SB 5816 - Concerning the sale of juice grapes.

Testify

4 pm Group. Testify prior to 3 pm (5 Bills)

🍀 HB 2109 - Addressing vehicle loads on public highways.

Testify

🍀 SB 5824 - Concerning fifth-wheel travel trailers.

Testify

🍀 SB 5864 - Concerning verification of motor vehicle insurance.

Testify

🍀 SB 6032 - Addressing vehicle loads on public highways.

Testify

🍀 SB 6116 - Restoring funding for cancer research and public health services.

Testify

6116 Bill Report > Brief Summary of Bill

Excludes vapor products from the definition of tobacco products for

purposes of the other tobacco products tax.

VOTE CON 🚨 on all of the following bills. ⬇️

All research is in the master spreadsheet!

Don’t trust me blindly, go take a look at my reasons for a Pro/Con recommendation.



1:30 pm Group. Testify prior to 12:30 pm (6 bills)

🚨 SB 5971 - Establishing a green fertilizer incentive program to support the production and adoption of low-carbon nitrogen fertilizer in Washington state.

Testify

🚨 HB 2330 - Establishing a prioritization process for capital funding for state campus district energy systems.

Testify

🚨 HB 2334 - Adjusting the price of a cash transaction to eliminate the need for pennies.

Testify

🚨 HB 2326 - Concerning emergency medical service levies.

Testify

🚨 HB 2100 - Enacting an excise tax on large operating companies on the amount of payroll expenses above the minimum wage threshold of the additional medicare tax to fund services to benefit Washingtonians and establishing the Well Washington fund account.

Testify

2100 Skagit Team Summary > HB 2100 establishes a new state payroll expense tax targeted at high‑income earners.

Even the Washington Post warns against this bill: The Washingon Post Opinion : A supersonic Tax Hike

🚨 SB 6132 - Authorizing a narrow modification to indebtedness limits for select inland port districts to ensure continued eligibility for federal funding for rail, power, and other critical public infrastructure improvements.

Testify

Port of Chelan Douglas wants to borrow money against it’s projected TIF revenue.

4 pm Group. Testify prior to 3 pm (7 bills)

🚨 HB 2139 - Concerning snowmobile registration fees.

Testify

🚨 HB 2192 - Updating the role of the Washington traffic safety commission in identifying the risk factors that lead to roadway fatalities. Testify

🚨 SB 6073 - Concerning membership of wildland or aviation firefighters in the law enforcement officers’ and firefighters’ retirement system. Testify

🚨 SB 6113 - Concerning taxes administered by the department of revenue. TAX BILL.

Testify

🚨 SB 6129 - Concerning the taxation of cigarettes and other nicotine products. TAX BILL

Testify

Tax all the things. Then increase the tax rate.

🚨 SB 6162 - Concerning property tax reform. TAX BILL.

Testify

Tim Eyman is OPPOSING this bill, that’s all I need to know… 🔥

🚨 SB 6114 - Defining the terms “fixture” and “affixed” for excise tax purposes. TAX BILL.

Testify

Skagit Team > The broader definition of “fixture” means more business equipment will be taxed as part of the real property, increasing tax bills for many commercial and industrial operations. It reduces flexibility because equipment that used to be treated as movable personal property may now be locked into higher‑value assessments. The change also increases compliance risk and audit exposure, since more items fall into a gray zone where the Department of Revenue can classify them as fixtures.

This is all the AFTERNOON bills for Thursday 1/22…

See ya on the flip side! 🍀

Hey! Thanks for leaving comments about new bills to watch in the comments of these newsletters!! That makes it really easy for me to see, and I can pop your recommendations right into the spreadsheet!

You and me, we make a great team! 🙌🏻💚

THANK YOU FOR PARTICIPATING IN THE HEARINGS!

These public hearings are powerful opportunities to make our voices heard, and if you can’t travel to Olympia you can testify online.

Here, look at what we can do when we testify ⬇️ 👏🏻

Thank you for reading Influencing Olympia Effectively.

