Influencing Olympia Effectively

Influencing Olympia Effectively

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Neural Foundry's avatar
Neural Foundry
Jan 22

Solid roundup of the excise tax proposals, especially the fixture redefinition in SB 6114. Shifting more assets into the real property bucket creates compliance headaches and essentially a backdoor rate hike without changing the nominal rate. When I was dealing with similar asessment reclassifications in a prior job, the uncertainty around which equipmnt counted as "fixed" ate up way more time than anticipated. The way HB 2100 structures the payroll threshold to mirror federal medicare thresholds is clever framing but still expands the tax base pretty aggresively.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Nancy D Churchill
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Nancy D Churchill · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture