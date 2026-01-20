Recaptcha Relief?

A reader told me to try “Audio” Recaptcha! 🤔 🎙️

I didn’t know that was a thing, but I’m going to try it today.

Report back if it helps you.

8 am and 10:30 am Bill List

For the bills listed below, you will have the link to the bill. (The Bill Number), and a “testify” link.



[NOTE: To save time, I’m not going to continue to provide the “One Click” links in the spreadsheet… it’s very time consuming to build out. Just use the Testify Link in these newsletters, and refer to the spreadsheet for additional information. Thanks for being flexible! ]

Step 1: Click on the Testify button to note your position.

Make sure the radio button is on the correct bill.

Then choose “Note my position”.

On the next page, “*Position” is a dropdown, choose (CON).



Step Maybe: ⏳ Click on the bill number to send a comment to your legislators .

Save time! Make sure you LOGIN using the tiny green button at the upper right corner of the committee sign-in page. (You only have to do this once. Don’t log out)

Make sure the radio button is on the correct bill.

Then choose “Note my position”.

On the next page, “*Position” is a dropdown, choose (CON).

The list below is not ALL of the bills, just the ones we want to pay attention to!

We have 989 Subscribers! Help us get to 1000! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

VOTE PRO 🍀 on all of the following bills. ⬇️

All research is in the master spreadsheet!

Remember, if you miss the deadline for “Note your position,” you can submit written testimony for 24 hours. Just say “please oppose/please support”

Step 1: Click on the Testify button to note your position.

Step Maybe: Click on the bill number to send a comment to your legislators .

8:00 am Group. Testify prior to 7:00am (3 bills)

🍀 HB 2174 - Establishing accident risk zones.

Testify

🍀 HB 1529 - Increasing opportunities for cities to utilize county resources for road construction and maintenance.

Testify

10:30am Group. Testify prior to 9:30 am (4 bills)

🍀 SB 5918 - Providing funding for school materials, supplies, and operating costs.

Testify

NC > I'm a pro on this one. Our school funding model is broken, and rural schools in less prosperous districts are woefully underfunded. This is just $100/ student. Doesn’t keep up with inflation.

Skagit team is CON, they’d like education outcomes tied to more funding for schools.

Reasonable people can disagree… 🫶🏻

🍀 SB 5951 - Expanding access to albuterol in public and private schools.

Testify

🍀 SB 5470 - Establishing limitations on detached accessory dwelling units outside urban growth areas.

Testify

🍀 ESB 5729 - Encouraging construction of affordable housing by streamlining the permitting process.

Testify

VOTE CON 🚨 on all of the following bills. ⬇️

All research is in the master spreadsheet!

Don’t trust me blindly, go take a look at my reasons for a Pro/Con recommendation.



Remember, if you miss the deadline for “Note your position,” you can submit written testimony for 24 hours. Just say “please oppose/please support”



So, if you are offline for a bit, and “miss a deadline” don’t worry! Just visit the bill and see if the testify button is still active! Super, super easy!

8:00 am Group. Testify prior to 7:00am (16 bills)

🚨 HB 2275 - Concerning wildfire prevention and creating the Washington wildfire prevention and protection council.

Testify

From Rep. Engall Newsletter > HB2275 Concerning wildfire prevention (but really to add a fee to power bills). This bill will be in the Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee and has the ultimate result of adding a fee to power bills to create a fund that lawyers can sue from after wildfires are blamed on the local utility. It is retroactive so that they can get money from their lawsuit against Inland Power. In my opinion, this will benefit attorneys more than anyone else. Chime in here.



🚨 HB 2320 - Concerning the regulation of firearm manufacturing.

Testify

WGL: Washington Moves to Ban 3D Printing - YouTube

🚨 ESSB 5466 - Improving reliability and capacity of the electric transmission system in Washington state.

Testify

🚨 SB 6124 - Assessing the feasibility of developing an affordability index for appliances sold into Washington state.

Testify

🚨 SB 5652 - Reducing environmental and health disparities and improving the health of Washington state residents in large port districts.

Testify

🚨 SB 5917 - Improving access to abortion medications.

Testify

🚨 SB 6080 - Concerning contracts between the United States and county and municipal jails for committing or confining individuals in federal custody. ANTI-ICE.

Testify

🚨 SB 6085 - Concerning the transparency in expenditures from the institutional welfare account.

Testify

NC > Is this an unfunded mandate or a job security program for the bureaucrats and report writers?

🚨 HB 2471 - Concerning collective bargaining for employees not covered by the national labor relations act. Unionize Farmworkers.

Testify

Washington Cattlemens says, “Please Oppose this Second Bill on Collective Bargaining!”

🚨 HB 2492 - Requiring state registered apprenticeships in the building and construction trades to provide behavioral health and wellness training.

Testify

🚨 HB 2267 - Concerning urban forest management ordinances.

Testify

🚨 HB 2183 - Requiring counties to develop and implement heat response plans.

Testify

🚨 HB 2278 - Concerning tourism promotion areas.

Testify

Makes a temporary tax permanent.

🚨 HB 2325 - Establishing a tourism self-supported assessment program to fund statewide tourism promotion.

Testify

🚨 HB 2481 - Prohibiting surveillance-based price discrimination and surge pricing for retail goods.

Testify

🚨 HB 2503 - Regulating artificial intelligence training data.

Testify

10:30am Group. Testify prior to 9:30 am (5 bills)

🚨 SB 5992 - Creating the youth development fund account to increase access to positive youth development programs.

Testify

🚨 SB 6042 - Requiring the creation and maintenance of school maps in safe school plans.

Testify

🚨 SB 6001 - Concerning scissor stair regulations in the state building code.

Testify

🚨 SB 6015 - Concerning permit-ready residential building plans.

Testify

NC > I sit on my local planning commission. It's not the building plans. It's the regulations. This bill Removes Local Control. Encourages boring cookie cutter neighborhoods.

🚨 SB 6054 - Concerning unreasonable restrictions on wildfire home hardening practices in common interest communities.

Testify



THANK YOU FOR PARTICIPATING IN THE HEARINGS!

These public hearings are powerful opportunities to make our voices heard, and if you can’t travel to Olympia you can testify online.



This is JUST the morning bills… Afternoon bills coming asap!

Some Housekeeping! 🧹

Here’s how to get into the course.

First, add info@influencingolympia.com to your email contacts.

Click login here button below. Use your password, or click forgot password, and set a new password. Easy!

LOGIN HERE

I’ll always have the login button in the newsletter in case you need it.

Grab the 2026 Master Spreadsheet

The Master Spreadsheet is up to date with all Week One hearings and bills. I’ve reviewed Monday’s and Tuesdays, and part of Wednesdays.

If you’re NOT yet a “member” of Influencing Olympia then click the “Join Here” button 👇🏻



Join Here & Start Today

Be sure to look for your welcome email and login!

That’s the only way to get access to the Master Spreadsheet!

NEED TO REACH ME?

Message Nancy D Churchill

Thank you for reading Influencing Olympia Effectively. This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Do you read Dangerous Rhetoric? You might enjoy this related article:

Visit Dangerous Rhetoric

Influencing Olympia Effectively is supported by readers and influencers like you! If you’d like to help us continue to bring you this great information please consider making a donation.

We’re grateful for your support!

Tip Jar