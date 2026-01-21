ReCaptcha Update 😵‍💫

I am assured that a fix is in the works. Leg Tech Support will let me know when it goes live. I think it’s just around the corner because I know they’ve heard from many of you.



In the mean time, BE SURE to save yourself tons of time by creating a Legislative Account. Use the tiny green button at the upper right corner of the committee sign-in page. (You only have to do this once. Don’t log out)



The information you put into your account automatically populates the testimony form, so things go much, much faster once you have that set up.



Here’s a little demo video I made for 2025.

1 pm and 4 pm Bill List

For the bills listed below, you will have the link to the bill. (The Bill Number), and a “testify” link.

Step 1: Click on the Testify button for each bill

On the “Committee sign in page,” make sure the radio button is on the correct bill.

Then choose “Note my position”.

On the next page, “*Position” is a dropdown, choose (CON).



Step Maybe: ⏳ Click on the bill number to send a comment to your legislators .

The list below is not ALL of the bills, just the ones we want to pay attention to!

VOTE PRO 🍀 on all of the following bills. ⬇️

All research is in the master spreadsheet!

Remember, if you miss the deadline for “Note your position,” you can submit written testimony for 24 hours. Just say “please oppose/please support”

1:30 pm Group. Testify prior to 12:30 pm (4 bills)

🍀 HB 2128 - Concerning alcohol service at facilities with sports, amusement, or recreational activities engaged in by patrons.

Testify

This bill is in response to a business owner in Rep. Steele's district who wants this type of license, but cannot get one. This bill solves this problem for this business. I don't believe it will harm other business owners.

🍀 HB 2207 - Concerning warehousing of alcohol.

Testify

🍀 HB 2476 - Modifying the spirits, beer, and wine theater license.

Testify

🍀 HB 2261 - Ensuring transparency in credentials and communications between patients and health care professionals.

Testify

4 pm Group. Testify prior to 3 pm (2 bills)

🍀 HB 2307 - Modifying the time component of various definitions for purposes of commute trip reduction.

Testify

🍀 HB 2379 - Providing for the suspension of tolling on certain facilities in the event of an emergency.

Testify

VOTE CON 🚨 on all of the following bills. ⬇️

All research is in the master spreadsheet!

Don’t trust me blindly, go take a look at my reasons for a Pro/Con recommendation.



Remember, if you miss the deadline for "Note your position," you can submit written testimony for 24 hours. Just say "please oppose/please support"



So, if you are offline for a bit, and "miss a deadline" don't worry! Just visit the bill and see if the testify button is still active! Super, super easy!

1:30 pm Group. Testify prior to 12:30 pm (7 bills)

🚨 HB 2389 - Modifying provisions related to individuals found to have committed criminal offenses when under the age of 18.

Testify

🚨 HB 2456 - Establishing a juvenile firearm early intervention alternative.

Testify

🚨 HB 2283 - Establishing a medical loss ratio of at least 90 percent for health plans.

Testify

🚨 HB 2098 - Adjusting higher education funding.

Testify

TAX BILL: WILL DRIVE TECH OUT OF THE STATE.

🚨 HJR 4209 - Concerning congressional redistricting between decennial censuses.

Testify

🚨 HB 2260 - Concerning requirements pertaining to signatures and addresses of ballot measure petitioners and petition signature gatherers. INITIATIVE KILLER #1

Testify

🚨 HB 2259 - Protecting the integrity of the state initiative and referendum process by requiring a demonstration of support before issuance of a ballot measure title and authorizing citizen actions for certain signature gatherer compensation violations.

INITIATIVE KILLER #2

Testify

4 pm Group. Testify prior to 3 pm (5 bills)

🚨 HB 1607 - Concerning recycling and waste reduction. BOTTLE TAX!

Testify

HOUSE REPUBLICAN CAUCUS ON X

🚨 HB 2159 - Establishing the preK promise account.

Testify

I’m a con because this will be an account under DCYF, one of the worst most corrupt agencies we have. What could go wrong?

🚨 HB 2521 - Concerning firearms background check.

Testify

TAX / FEE INCREASE on Firearms background check.

🚨 HB 2543 - Concerning county clerk fees.

Testify

Their favorite word is “more.”

🚨 HB 2374 - Concerning electric-assisted bicycle and electric motorcycle regulation.

Testify

THANK YOU FOR PARTICIPATING IN THE HEARINGS!

These public hearings are powerful opportunities to make our voices heard, and if you can’t travel to Olympia you can testify online.



This is all of the AFTERNOON bills… Morning bills for Thursday… coming asap 😵‍💫☕️

Some Housekeeping! 🧹

Here’s how to get into the course.

First, add info@influencingolympia.com to your email contacts.

Click login here button below. Use your password, or click forgot password, and set a new password. Easy!

LOGIN HERE

I’ll always have the Influencing Olympia login button in the newsletter in case you need it.

Grab the 2026 Master Spreadsheet

The Master Spreadsheet is up to date with all Week One hearings and bills. I’ve reviewed Monday’s and Tuesdays, and part of Wednesdays.

