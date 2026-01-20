The ReCaptcha’s have been brutal.

After submitting 5 or 6 testimonies by just clicking the ReCaptcha check box, the system starts to gum up. At first, just one test box. Before you know it, its 5, 6, 7 or even 8 test boxes before you are “verified” human.

Click. Click. Click click click ARRGH, another test!

A task that should take 20 minutes drags out to an hour of frustration. 🤬



I finally sent this email.



To their credit, support is GREAT, I got a nearly immediate response very late in the day. Kudos to them for that. Their suggestions didn’t work, because we’re not all having browser issues. We’re having FREQUENCY issues.

Frequency of use should NOT limit participation.



That discriminates against those who MUST participate remotely.

Once we have created an account at the leg, and signed into that account, we should be able to use the system without be throttled.

Send an email to support@leg.wa.gov

Don’t be angry, just tell them that you are having a problem, and want them to fix it.

Help them understand the scope of the problem.

People all over the state are trying to participate in this system, and can’t.

THANK YOU FOR PARTICIPATING IN THE HEARINGS!

These public hearings are powerful opportunities to make our voices heard, and if you can’t travel to Olympia you can testify online.

STAY STRONG. STAY PERSISTENT.

We have 989 Subscribers! Help us get to 1000 This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Some Housekeeping! 🧹

Here’s how to get into the course.

First, add info@influencingolympia.com to your email contacts.

Click login here button below. Use your password, or click forgot password, and set a new password. Easy!

LOGIN HERE

I’ll always have the login button in the newsletter in case you need it.

Grab the 2026 Master Spreadsheet

The Master Spreadsheet is up to date with all Week One hearings and bills. I’ve reviewed Monday’s and Tuesdays, and part of Wednesdays.

If you’re NOT yet a “member” of Influencing Olympia then click the “Join Here” button 👇🏻



Join Here & Start Today

Be sure to look for your welcome email and login!

That’s the only way to get access to the Master Spreadsheet!

NEED TO REACH ME? You can message me on X or by using the button below.

Message Nancy D Churchill

Thank you for reading Influencing Olympia Effectively. This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Do you read Dangerous Rhetoric? You might enjoy this related article:

Visit Dangerous Rhetoric

Influencing Olympia Effectively is supported by readers and influencers like you! If you’d like to help us continue to bring you this great information please consider making a donation.

We’re grateful for your support!

Tip Jar