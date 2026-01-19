8 am and 10:30 am Bill List

For the bills listed below, you will have the link to the bill. (The Bill Number), and a “testify” link.

Step 1: Click on the Testify button to note your position.

Make sure the radio button is on the correct bill.

Then choose “Note my position”.

On the next page, “*Position” is a dropdown, choose (CON).



Step Maybe: ⏳ Click on the bill number to send a comment to your legislators .

Save time! Make sure you LOGIN using the tiny green button at the upper right corner of the committee sign-in page. (You only have to do this once. Don’t log out)

The list below is not ALL of the bills, just the ones we want to pay attention to!

Thanks for reading Influencing Olympia Effectively! This post is public so feel free to share it. Help us reach 1000 subscribers! Share

VOTE PRO 🍀 on all of the following bills. ⬇️

All research is in the master spreadsheet!

Remember, if you miss the deadline for “Note your position,” you can submit written testimony for 24 hours. Just say “please oppose/please support”

Step 1: Click on the Testify button to note your position.

Step Maybe: Click on the bill number to send a comment to your legislators .

8:30am Group. Testify prior to 7:00am (3 bills)

🍀 SB 6051 - Providing flexibility to school districts by authorizing school district waivers.

Testify

🍀 HB 2135 - Modifying and extending the adaptive housing retail sales and use tax preference for disabled veterans. THANK YOU VETERANS!

Testify

🍀 HB 2133 - Making the property tax exemption for multipurpose senior citizen centers permanent.

Testify

10:30am Group. Testify prior to 9:30 am (6 bills)

🍀 SB 6102 - Aligning the quality assurance fee for the ambulance transport fund with federal regulations.

6201 IOE Summary > R sponsored bill. Establishes property tax exemptions for “social housing agency” (public entity) for low income housing. This will help communities maintain sufficient stock of these units.

🍀 SB 6103 - Making payments for services provided by a rural emergency hospital subject to appropriation.

Testify

🍀 HB 2151 - Adopting national standards for factory built housing and commercial structures.

Testify

🍀 HB 2103 - Authorizing certain public entities to contract for the capability of renewable or nonemitting electric generation projects. Testify

🍀 HB 2316 - Concerning land use development when vegetation associated with shrubsteppe is present in the urban growth areas. Testify

🍀 HB 2006 - Extending the deadline for a rural county collecting the sales and use tax for economic development purposes to designate industrial land banks under the growth management act.

Testify

VOTE CON 🚨 on all of the following bills. ⬇️

All research is in the master spreadsheet!

Don’t trust me blindly, go take a look at my reasons for a Pro/Con recommendation.



Remember, if you miss the deadline for “Note your position,” you can submit written testimony for 24 hours. Just say “please oppose/please support”



So, if you are offline for a bit, and “miss a deadline” don’t worry! Just visit the bill and see if the testify button is still active! Super, super easy!

8:30am Group. Testify prior to 7:00am (5 bills)

🚨 HB 2559 - Providing a local government option for the funding of essential affordable housing programs. TAX BILL

Testify

🚨 HB 2442 - Providing local governments tax resources and fund flexibility. WILL INCREASE TAXES.

Testify

🚨 SB 5925 - Concerning the general powers and duties of the attorney general’s office. ATTACK ON LAW ENFORCEMENT.

Testify

🚨 SB 5906 - Establishing data and personal safety protections within areas of public accommodation for all Washington residents. ANTI-ICE.

Testify

🚨 SB 6002 - Concerning driver privacy protections. ANTI-ICE.

Testify

10:30am Group. Testify prior to 9:30 am (15)

🚨 HB 2279 - Evaluating the use of PFAS chemicals in agriculture.

Testify

🚨 HB 2161 - Concerning the general powers and duties of the attorney general’s office. See 5925 above 👆🏻. ATTACK ON LAW ENFORCEMENT.

Testify

🚨 HB 2332 - Concerning driver privacy protections. ANTI-ICE.

Testify

🚨 HB 2102 - Concerning legal financial obligations.

Testify

The bill makes several key changes: it eliminates many existing court costs and fees for criminal defendants, expands the definition of indigency to include individuals with household incomes up to 200% of the federal poverty level, prevents courts from charging interest on legal financial obligations, and prohibits additional fees for payment plans. In essence, you pay for your court costs, plus the costs of the homeless person who attacked or stole from you.

🚨 SB 6159 - Strengthening public hospitals.

Testify

NC > Increases Taxes, allows public hospital districts (which get property tax $$ ) to MERGE without a vote of the taxpayers!

🚨 SB 6045 - Placing agricultural employees under the jurisdiction of the public employment relations commission for the purpose of collective bargaining. Washington Cattlemen’s CON > unionizes Ag.

Testify

🚨 HB 2409 - Placing agricultural employees under the jurisdiction of the public employment relations commission for the purpose of collective bargaining.

Testify



Companion to 6045 above.

🚨 SB 6188 - Concerning the department of labor and industries’ authority to enact rules related to regulating asbestos training.

Testify

Increased rulemaking is always bad.

The attack on the American-born worker continues:

🚨 SB 6053 - Establishing labor protections for domestic workers.

Testify

IOE > “Protect the illegal housekeeper/yardman bill”. The unintended consequence will be that private people who use these cleaning/yard people without caring about their illegal status will no longer be willing to take the risk, because their housekeeper could so easily SUE THEM.

🚨 HB 2355 - Establishing labor protections for domestic workers. Testify

House version of 6035.

🚨 SB 5852 - Concerning immigrant worker protections.

Testify

Employers may not voluntarily cooperate with federal immigration enforcement. They cannot voluntarily hand over worker records. They cannot voluntarily allow access to nonpublic areas. They cannot impose verification requirements beyond federal law.



If they do, the penalties are staggering; up to $10,000 per employee for repeat violations.



SB 5952 creates a state‑mandated early‑warning system for illegal workers. It also creates a chilling effect: employers who want to cooperate with federal law enforcement risk financial ruin.

🚨 HB 2372 - Concerning workers’ compensation benefits.

Testify



🚨 HB 2388 - Concerning the siting of distributed energy generation resources on agricultural lands.

Testify

🚨 HB 2224 - Concerning fire protection districts.

Testify

A sneaky tax increase.

🚨 HB 2365 - Advancing digital opportunities for all.

Testify

Expands the broadband grift.

THANK YOU FOR PARTICIPATING IN THE HEARINGS!

These public hearings are powerful opportunities to make our voices heard, and if you can’t travel to Olympia you can testify online.



This is JUST the morning bills… Afternoon bills coming asap!

Some Housekeeping! 🧹

Here’s how to get into the course.

First, add info@influencingolympia.com to your email contacts.

Click login here button below. Use your password, or click forgot password, and set a new password. Easy!

LOGIN HERE

I’ll always have the login button in the newsletter in case you need it.

Grab the 2026 Master Spreadsheet

The Master Spreadsheet is up to date with all Week One hearings and bills. I’ve reviewed Monday’s and Tuesdays, and part of Wednesdays.

If you’re NOT yet a “member” of Influencing Olympia then click the “Join Here” button 👇🏻



Join Here & Start Today

Be sure to look for your welcome email and login!

That’s the only way to get access to the Master Spreadsheet!

NEED TO REACH ME?

Message Nancy D Churchill

This post is public so feel free to share it. Help us reach 1000 subscribers!! 🫶🏻 Share

Do you read Dangerous Rhetoric? You might enjoy this related article… Hearing for this bill is on Tuesday!

Visit Dangerous Rhetoric

Influencing Olympia Effectively is supported by readers and influencers like you! If you’d like to help us continue to bring you this great information please consider making a donation.

We’re grateful for your support!

Tip Jar