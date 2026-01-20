4 pm Bill List - ONLY. You have until 3pm to testify.

For the bills listed below, you will have the link to the bill. (The Bill Number), and a “testify” link.

Step 1: Click on the Testify button to note your position.

Make sure the radio button is on the correct bill.

Then choose “Note my position”.

On the next page, “*Position” is a dropdown, choose (CON).



Step Maybe: ⏳ Click on the bill number to send a comment to your legislators .

Save time! Make sure you LOGIN using the tiny green button at the upper right corner of the committee sign-in page. (You only have to do this once. Don’t log out)

The list below is not ALL of the bills, just the ones we want to pay attention to!

VOTE PRO 🍀 on all of the following bills. ⬇️

All research is in the master spreadsheet!

Remember, if you miss the deadline for “Note your position,” you can submit written testimony for 24 hours. Just say “please oppose/please support”

4 pm Group. Testify prior to 3 pm (6 bills)

🍀 HB 2142 - Replacing statutory references to alternative learning experiences with remote and hybrid learning.

Testify

🍀 HB 2432 - Supporting public school students by improving their access to surplus technology hardware.

Testify

🍀 HB 2426 - Improving efficiency in appeals to the pollution control hearings board.

Testify

NC> These quasi judicial boards are AWFUL. Making them more efficient would be a good thing.

🍀 HB 2416 - Concerning fair treatment of waste to energy facilities under the climate commitment act.

Testify

🍀 SB 5905 - Concerning membership in the public employees’ retirement system for port workers who participate in a federal railroad retirement plan, a union-sponsored defined benefit retirement plan, or another employer-funded private pension plan.

Testify

From the AI Analysis : This bill amends the state’s Public Employees’ Retirement System (PERS) law to specifically exclude certain port workers from mandatory membership in the retirement system. Specifically, the bill creates a new exemption for port district employees who are participants in either a federal railroad retirement plan or a union-sponsored defined benefit pension plan that requires employer contributions under a collective bargaining agreement.

No bill report but this is a SHORT/ABELL/ENGELL set, so Good to Go! (Companion bill: HB 2179)

🍀 SB 6177 - Modifying the legislative evaluation and accountability program website.

Testify

🍀 More good bills than I expected! Celebrate that! 🎉

VOTE CON 🚨 on all of the following bills. ⬇️

All research is in the master spreadsheet!

Don't trust me blindly, go take a look at my reasons for a Pro/Con recommendation.



Remember, if you miss the deadline for "Note your position," you can submit written testimony for 24 hours. Just say "please oppose/please support"



So, if you are offline for a bit, and “miss a deadline” don’t worry! Just visit the bill and see if the testify button is still active! Super, super easy!

4 pm Group. Testify prior to 3 pm (9 Bills)

🚨 HB 1591 - Providing remedies for defendant survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, or human trafficking.

Testify

NC> Treats the perps the the "victim" and uses that reason to give them lighter sentences. Fails to help them by giving consequences. Spare the rod, spoil the child.

🚨 HB 2209 - Concerning sentencing enhancements for theft offenses, robbery, possessing stolen property, and trafficking stolen property. Testify

NC > Let's see... Sentencing enhancements, BUT allows court's descrition for juvenile crimes. I'm against these juvenile modifications because we're learning the cartels are recruiting juveniles to do horrific things! NO!

Anthony Mixer has this one as a “PRO”. Reasonable people can disagree…

🚨 HB 2403 - Modifying provisions relating to the crime of failure to register. Testify

THEY LEFT "SEX OFFENDER OUT OF THE TITLE!! 😈

NC > Democrats continue their war against public safety and families

I cannot express how much anger I have over this bill and the next one.

🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥

NC > I was terrified what I would find when I looke at the bill summary. 1) Naming things is a way democrats corrupt our language. They don't want to call it "Prostitution". Notice the name change makes the prostitute a victim. 2) To win the naming war, they throw a bone... now a class C felony (like they will every prosecute one of these girls) and increased fees. Which is more important to you? The culture or the greater charge? I’m a CON

You could testify “OTHER” and say you support if they continue to call it “Prostitution”.

🚨 HB 2369 - Promoting the use of local foods in public schools.

Testify

2369 Bill Summary > Establishes the Washington Local Food for Schools Program (WLFSP) in the Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction (OSPI) to

facilitate increased procurement and distribution of Washington-grown

foods to participating school districts.

NC > Laudable goal, but instead of sending the funds to the school district, they will go to grow the corrupt OSPI bureaucratic empire. NO.

Mixer is a Pro, but I suspect he doesn’t know OSPI like I know OSPI. That’s a very dark agency.

🚨 HB 2373 - Requiring electric utilities to provide monthly bill assistance as part of their obligation to offer energy assistance to low-income households.

Testify

I wrote about this earlier today …

🚨 HB 2266 - Encouraging permanent supportive housing, transitional housing, indoor emergency housing, and indoor emergency shelters. Testify

From CLW wrote about this one’s companion: SB 6069: Olympia’s New Push to Override Local Control on Homeless Housing

🚨 HB 2489 - Establishing statewide standards for when local governments may enforce laws regulating the use of public space for life-sustaining activities.

Testify

Mixer and Stadlman urge a no vote … love Tonya’s graphic so much here it is 🥰

🚨 SB 6173 - Creating an apple health employer assessment.

Testify

No matter what you call it... Assessment, fee, or tax... it's a money laundering playground. 🤑

6173 Bill Summary >

Creates an Apple Health Employer Assessment (AHEA). Assesses Apple Health Employers that meet specific requirements an AHEA equal to total member months multiplied by 100 percent of the Medicaid Fair Share Capitation Rate. • Deposits assessments collected in the State Health Care Affordability Account to be used for health care programs for low-income individuals.

NC > Another example of how the other team twists the language to hide their true intent —> ASSESSEMENT = TAX or FEE. Uses the money for “low income” health care programs. Another way to launder the money.

THANK YOU FOR PARTICIPATING IN THESE HEARINGS!

These public hearings are powerful opportunities to make our voices heard, and if you can’t travel to Olympia you can testify online.



This is the last of the AFTERNOON bill for TUESDAY 1/20!

Guys, this set took me a good 12 hours, but I looked briefly at every bill.

Why? because of the way Democrats twist the language, like calling the last bill an “assessment” rather than a fee. Or the Agriculture bill that was hidden in the Local Government committee. Gotta be thorough.

Pray for me. 🙏 I think Wednesday is just as bad… 😵‍💫☕️

Some Housekeeping! 🧹

NEED TO REACH ME?

Message Nancy D Churchill

