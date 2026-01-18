Good morning and may God Bless you today and every day! 🙏. You need to testify on these bills before 9:30 am on Monday.

For the bills listed below, you will have the link to the bill. (The Bill Number), and a “testify” link.

Step 1: Click on the Testify button to note your position.



Step Maybe: ⏳ Click on the bill number to send a comment to your legislators .

Save time! Make sure you LOGIN using the tiny green button at the upper right corner of the committee sign-in page. (You only have to do this once. Don’t log out)

Make sure the radio button is on the correct bill.

Then choose “Note my position”.

On the next page, “*Position” is a dropdown, choose (CON).

The list below is not ALL of the bills, just the ones we want to pay attention to!

8 am and 10:30 am Bill List

There are NO 8 am bills for Monday.

VOTE PRO 🍀 on all of the following bills. ⬇️

All research is in the master spreadsheet!

Remember, if you miss the deadline for “Note your position,” you can submit written testimony for 24 hours. Just say “please oppose/please support”

10:30am Group. Testify prior to 9:30 am (2 Bills)

🍀 SB 6082 - Safeguarding student financial aid from fraud.

Testify

🍀 SB 5833 - Allowing pets in unattended motor vehicles under certain circumstances.

Testify

VOTE CON 🚨 on all of the following bills. ⬇️

All research is in the master spreadsheet!

10:30am Group. Testify prior to 9:30 am (4 bills)

🚨 SB 5978 - Establishing the Washington guaranteed admissions program and requiring student notifications.

Testify



🚨 SB 6117 - Concerning collective bargaining for employees not covered by the national labor relations act.

Testify

🚨 SB 5993 - Prohibiting interest charges for new and unpaid medical debt.

Testify

🚨 SB 5735 - Establishing state standards for the labeling of imitation firearms sold inside Washington state.

Testify

These public hearings are powerful opportunities to make our voices heard, and if you can’t travel to Olympia you can testify online.

