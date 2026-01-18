1 pm and 4 pm Bill List

For the bills listed below, you will have the link to the bill. (The Bill Number), and a “testify” link.

Step 1: Click on the Testify button to go to the Committee sign in page.

Make sure the radio button is on the correct bill.

Then choose “Note my position”.

On the next page, “*Position” is a dropdown, choose (CON).



Step Maybe: ⏳ Click on the bill number to send a comment to your legislators .

Save time! Make sure you LOGIN using the tiny green button at the upper right corner of the committee sign-in page. (You only have to do this once. Don’t log out)

The list below is not ALL of the bills, just the ones we want to pay attention to!

VOTE PRO 🍀 on all of the following bills. ⬇️

Remember, if you miss the deadline for “Note your position,” you can submit written testimony for 24 hours. Just say “please oppose/please support”

1:30 pm Group. Testify prior to 12:30 pm

🍀 SB 5960 - Restoring and sustaining healthy ungulate populations. Testify

From the Sponsor, Senator Short: “The beauty of the bill language is that it comes directly from DFW’s own documents, including the 2011 Grey Wolf Management Plan, the 2015-2017 Ungulate Assessment Plan, the 2015-2021 Game Management Plan, and the current draft of the 2025 Game Management Plan. SB 5960 would statutorily require DFW to do its work! “

🍀 HB 2310 - Concerning criminal classification and penalties for sexually motivated assault in the fourth degree.

Testify

4 pm Group. Testify prior to 3 pm

🍀 SB 5750 - Concerning fees for charging electrical vehicles at state facilities. (Remote Testimony Available). - Testify

VOTE CON 🚨 on all of the following bills. ⬇️

Remember, if you miss the deadline for “Note your position,” you can submit written testimony for 24 hours. Just say “please oppose/please support”



So, if you are offline for a bit, and “miss a deadline” don’t worry! Just visit the bill and see if the testify button is still active! Super, super easy!

1:30 pm Group. Testify prior to 12:30 pm (11 bills)

🚨 SB 5838 - Adding a tribal member to the board of natural resources. Testify

🚨 SB 6097 - Adding federally recognized Indian tribes to the list of entities that may participate in the conservation futures program.

Testify

🚨 HB 1239 - Preparing incarcerated people for successful reentry upon release from a correctional facility.

Testify

🚨 HB 2421 - Concerning 6PPD and regrettable 6PPD substitutes in tires. Testify

🚨 HB 1652 - Reducing environmental impacts associated with the operation of certain ocean-going vessels.

Testify

🚨 HB 2367 - Eliminating preferential treatment related to a coal-fired electric generating plant.

Testify

🚨 HB 1974 - Establishing land banking authorities.

Testify

🚨 HB 2265 - Protecting tenants from periods of extreme heat.

Testify

🚨 HB 2452 - Modifying requirements for service of rent increase notices.

Testify

🚨 SB 5820 - Concerning the responsibility of certain counties to include freight rail dependent use overlay as part of the transportation element of their comprehensive plan.

Testify

🚨 SB 6101 - Requiring coroners to be appointed rather than elected. Testify

4 pm Group. Testify prior to 3 pm (7 bills)

🚨 HB 2251 - Concerning climate commitment act accounts.

Testify

🚨 HB 2096 - Addressing the issuance of confidential identification to investigators employed by the office of the attorney general.

Testify

🚨 HB 2134 - Concerning regional transportation plans, of regional transportation planning organizations containing certain counties, providing for reductions in greenhouse gas emissions and vehicle miles traveled.

Testify

🚨 SB 6148 - Modifying the maximum terms of regional transit authority bond issues.

Testify

🚨 SB 5988 - Establishing fee authority for accreditation services provided to opioid treatment programs by the department of health. Testify

🚨 SB 5832 - Updating the arbitration fee collected for the new motor vehicle arbitration account. Testify

🚨 SB 5949 - Concerning taxes imposed on insurers operating within the state.

Testify

These public hearings are powerful opportunities to make our voices heard, and if you can’t travel to Olympia you can testify online.

