Good news. No afternoon committee meetings this Friday! Enjoy!

Today is the last day of Week 1 of the session. How did it go for you. Overwhelming? Don’t give up, there’s a ton happening that affects our kids, energy, communities, and freedoms!

Let’s cheer on smart moves for early learning, exploring nuclear energy for reliable clean power, streamlining permit reviews to get things built faster, and giving rural schools some energy exemptions to ease costs.

But we need to push back on concerning ideas like digital ID systems, multiple abortion expansions, anti-ICE measures that could impact safety, and taxpayer-funded loans that burden us all.

Your voice counts—use the links below to testify! Together we’ve got this!

8 am and 10:30 am Bill List

I don’t know if you noticed, but I’m using emoji’s to help signal what type of bill (Pro/Con) you’re looking at below. If you see a 🍀, it’s a good bill, testify PRO. If you see a 🚨 it’s a bad bill, testify CON. And if you see a shrug 🤷🏼‍♀️, I recommend OTHER. That means the bill needs amendments. 🤷🏼‍♀️

For the bills listed below, you will have the link to the bill. (The Bill Number), and a “testify” link.

Step 1: Click on the Testify button to note your position.



I’ve noticed that a few of the testify links seem broken. Sometimes the bill has been removed from the hearing. You can check this by visiting the bill page, and seeing if it’s testify button is still there.

Sometimes, there’s a glitch, and you have to choose the bill from the list. 😬

Save time! Make sure you LOGIN using the tiny green button at the upper right corner of the committee sign-in page. (You only have to do this once. Don’t log out)

Make sure the radio button is on the correct bill.

Then choose “Note my position”.

On the next page, “*Position” is a dropdown, choose (CON).

The list below is not ALL of the bills, just the ones we want to pay attention to!

VOTE PRO 🍀 on all of the following bills. ⬇️

All research is in the master spreadsheet!

Remember, if you miss the deadline for “Note your position,” you can submit written testimony for 24 hours. Just say “please oppose/please support”

Step Maybe: Click on the bill number to send a comment to your legislators .

8:30am Group. Testify prior to 7:00am (4 bills)

🍀 HB 2317 - Concerning early learning program licensing requirements.

Testify

🍀 HB 2318 - Adjusting the early achievers quality improvement awards. Testify

🍀 SB 5904 - Concerning the use of nursing titles.

Testify

🍀 SB 5933 - Facilitating the rapid sharing of overdose mapping information for overdose prevention.

Testify

10:30am Group. Testify prior to 9:30 am (6 bills)

🍀 SB 5821 - Integrating advanced nuclear energy into the state energy strategy.

Testify

🍀 SB 6004 - Authorizing certain public entities to contract for the capability of renewable or nonemitting electric generation projects. Testify

🍀 SB 5941 - Allowing limited exemptions to renewable energy systems requirements for certain school districts.

Testify

🍀 HB 2418 - Concerning permit review processes.

Testify

🍀 SB 5827 - Concerning the definition of a “qualifying discharge” for the Washington state veterans’ preference program for civil service.

Testify

🍀 HB 2186 - Supporting the acquisition of federal funds to promote economic development.

Testify

VOTE CON 🚨 on all of the following bills. ⬇️

8:30am Group. Testify prior to 7:00am (5 bills)

🚨 HB 2112 - Establishing an age minimum to access certain adult content online.

Testify

🚨 SB 5990 - Expanding the qualifications of those who may serve as a local health officer in rural counties.

Testify

🚨 SB 6025 - Updating the definition of fetal death.

Testify

🚨 SB 5981 - Protecting patient access to discounted medications and health care services through Washington’s health care safety net by preventing manufacturer limitations on the 340B drug pricing program. Testify

🚨 HB 2182 - Improving access to abortion medications.

Testify

Skagit Team > HB2182 turns the Department of Corrections into a STATE‑RUN storage and distribution center for abortion medications, operating far outside its corrections mission. There are no pricing limits. That means the DOC does NOT have to charge for the drugs. There are NO guardrails, or legislative oversight (lack of oversight might lead to abuse and fraud.) By authorizing distribution to “ANY PERSON” (see line 27 in the link for the definition of “person”) and removing cost controls, the bill centralizes power in a single agency with sweeping, unchecked authority. This bill, (sponsored by 30 Democrats and not a single Republican) forces an emergency implementation without demonstrating need or capacity. This is an UNPRECEDENTED EXPANSION OF EXECUTIVE CONTROL, not a targeted health policy.

10:30am Group. Testify prior to 9:30 am (9 Bills)

🚨 SB 6010 - Concerning tribal consultation conducted by the energy facility site evaluation council.

Testify

🚨 SB 6018 - Concerning the housing finance commission.

Testify

🚨 SB 6026 - Concerning residential development in commercial and mixed-use zones. Testify

🚨 SB 6027 - Modifying requirements and allowed uses for certain funding related to providing and maintaining affordable housing and related services.

Testify

🚨 SB 6028 - Establishing a revolving loan fund for mixed-income affordable homeownership development.

Testify

🚨 HB 2091 - Requiring public employers under chapter 41.80 RCW to provide employee information to exclusive bargaining representatives. Testify

🚨 HB 2105 - Concerning immigrant worker protections.

Testify

🚨 HB 2273 - Reducing embodied carbon emissions of buildings and building materials.

Testify

🚨 HB 2351 - Protecting emergency responders and emergency response operations in Washington

Testify



Remember, public hearings are powerful opportunities to make our voices heard, and your voice does make a difference

