For the bills listed below, you will have the link to the bill. (The Bill Number), and a “testify” link.

Step 1: Click on the Testify button to note your position.



Step Maybe: ⏳ Click on the bill number to send a comment to your legislators .

8 am and 10:30 am Bill List

The list below is not ALL of the bills, just the ones we want to pay attention to!

VOTE PRO 🍀 on all of the following bills. ⬇️

All research is in the master spreadsheet!

Remember, if you miss the deadline for “Note your position,” you can submit written testimony for 24 hours. Just say “please oppose/please support”

8:30am Group. Testify prior to 7:00am (2 bills)

🍀 SB 5928 - Concerning wildfire risk models and score disclosure. Testify

🍀 HB 2220 - Concerning state oversight and accountability of the criminal justice training commission.

Testify

10:30am Group. Testify prior to 9:30 am

🍀 No good bills in this hearing block.

Share

VOTE CON 🚨 on all of the following bills. ⬇️

All research is in the master spreadsheet!

8:30am Group. Testify prior to 7:00 am (7 bills)

🚨 HB 2362 - Concerning impaired driving.

Testify

🚨 HB 1420 - Establishing producer responsibility for textiles.

Testify

🚨 HB 2233 - Reducing environmental impacts associated with bags provided to customers at retail establishments.

Testify

🚨 HB 2271 - Concerning postconsumer recycled content requirements for plastic products.

Testify

🚨 HB 2212 - Reducing microplastic pollution from washing machines. Testify

🚨 SB 5967 - Preserving access to preventive services by clarifying state authority and definitions.

Testify

🚨 HB 2299 - Establishing an independent living ombuds to support seniors living in independent living facilities and the independent living portion of continuing care retirement communities.

Testify

10:30am Group. Testify prior to 9:30 am (2 bills)

🚨 SB 5961 - Transferring the imagination library program from the department of children, youth, and families to the office of the superintendent of public instruction.

Testify

The Attack on the Sheriffs continues… ⬇️

🚨 SB 5974 - Modernizing and strengthening laws concerning sheriffs, police chiefs, town marshals, law enforcement agency volunteers, youth cadets, specially commissioned officers, and police matrons.

Testify



From John in 25th District:

The Sheriff is created and defined by our state constitution. The office is not subject to legislative control. This is basic separation of powers. The legislature can no more legislate the actions of the Governor or the Courts. The Sheriff is an independent state constitutional office directly elected by the people.

The Democrats HATE this and seek to destroy it. It is within the constitutional authority for an individual county to appoint their sheriff rather than elect him at the will of the people, but that does not infer the state legislature has power over the office. The actions proposed in this bill are a clear violation of our state constitution but there is extreme danger here as we all know how our state Supreme Court rules and would probably not overturn it.

And From CLW:

Under this bill, the state gains the ability to: Decide who is allowed to run

Remove a sheriff without an election

Control training, certification, and eligibility

Override local priorities and community standards

