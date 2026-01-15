1 pm and 4 pm Bill List

Your voice matters at the Legislature this session. You can support policies protecting drivers from defective plate penalties and safeguarding our aquifers. Please join us to oppose state-run banks, new taxes, and troubling abortion expansions. Submit testimony today using the “Testify” links below. Your input shapes fairness, fiscal responsibility, and freedom.

For the bills listed below, you will have the link to the bill. (The Bill Number), and a “testify” link.

Step 1: Click on the Testify button to note your position.



Step Maybe: ⏳ Click on the bill number to send a comment to your legislators .

Save time! Make sure you LOGIN using the tiny green button at the upper right corner of the committee sign-in page. (You only have to do this once. Don’t log out)

Make sure the radio button is on the correct bill.

Then choose “Note my position”.

On the next page, “*Position” is a dropdown, choose (PRO/CON).



On the list below, 🍀 signals PRO and 🚨 signals CON. 👍🏻

VOTE PRO 🍀 on all of the following bills. ⬇️ (two Bills)

Remember, if you miss the deadline for “Note your position,” you can submit written testimony for 24 hours. Just say “please oppose/please support”

1:30 pm Group. Testify prior to 12:30 pm

🍀 SB 6016 - Considering critical aquifer recharge areas when revising an urban growth area.

Testify

4 pm Group. Testify prior to 3 pm

VOTE CON 🚨 on all of the following bills. ⬇️ (7 Bills)

Don’t trust me blindly, go take a look at my reasons for a Pro/Con recommendation.

1:30 pm Group. Testify prior to 12:30 pm

🚨 SB 5826 - Concerning access at public postsecondary educational institutions to medication abortion.

Testify

🚨 HB 1717 - Creating a sales and use tax remittance program for affordable housing.

Testify

🚨 HB 1859 - Expanding opportunities for affordable housing developments on properties owned by religious organizations.

Testify

🚨 SB 5995 - Concerning moneys available to a port district allocated for the purchase of zero and near zero emission cargo handling equipment.

Testify

🚨 HB 2295 - Concerning the capital budget.

Testify

4 pm Group. Testify prior to 3 pm

🚨 SB 5754 - Creating the Washington state bank.

Testify

Bill Summary 5754: Provides authority to the state to activate a State Public Bank with a cooperative membership organization to lend to local and tribal governmental entities under certain conditions. • Permits local and tribal governments, along with the state, to be members of the State Public Bank. • Enables the State Public Bank to issue debt in the name of the bank rather than the state of Washington without creating state debt. 💸 🤯

It’s not like WA government EVER mismanaged public funds, right?

🚨 HB 2092 - Establishing a passenger rail advisory committee.

Thank you for participating in YOUR government! These public hearings are powerful opportunities to make our voices heard!

Some Housekeeping! 🧹

TECHNICAL ISSUES 🚜 🚧

InfluencingOlympia.com and the Courses.influencingOlympia.com are experiencing technical difficulties today. Working on getting that fixed. 😬



FOR NOW, Here’s the link to the master spreadsheet.

2026 Master Spreadsheet

Here’s how to get into the course (When it is back online) 😏

First, add info@influencingolympia.com to your email contacts.

Click login here button below. Use your password, or click forgot password, and set a new password. Easy!

LOGIN HERE

I’ll always have the login button in the newsletter in case you need it.

Thank you for reading Influencing Olympia Effectively.

