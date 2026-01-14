8 am and 10:30 am Bill List

I’m experimenting with email format. Let me know what you think of this, because you’ll have to work a little harder, but it will free up research time for me.

A simple image makes this quick and easy, too.

For the bills listed below, you will have the link to the bill(The Bill Number), and a “testify” link.

Step 1: Click on the Testify button to note your position.



Step Maybe: ⏳ Click on the bill number to send a comment to your legislators .

Save time! On the committee sign-in page, Make sure you LOGIN using the tiny green button at the upper right corner. (You only have to do this once. Don’t log out)

Make sure the radio button is on the correct bill.

Then choose “Note my position”.

On the next page, “*Position” is a dropdown, choose (CON).

The list below is not ALL of the bills, just the ones we want to pay attention to!

VOTE PRO 🍀 on all of the following bills. ⬇️

All research is in the master spreadsheet!

Remember, if you miss the deadline for “Note your position,” you can submit written testimony for 24 hours. Just say “please oppose/please support”

8:30am Group. Testify prior to 7:00am (4 bills)

Click the Bill Number OR the word “Testify.” ⬇️

🍀 SB - Encouraging fire districts and insurance providers to develop voluntary incentives to promote best practices.

Testify PRO

🍀 SB 6030 - Repealing restrictions and fees on plastic carryout bags. Testify PRO



🍀 SB 5941 - Allowing limited exemptions to renewable energy systems requirements for certain school districts.

Testify PRO



🍀 HB 2154 - Concerning land ownership by conservation districts. Testify PRO



TESTIFY OTHER ON THE FOLLOWING BILL

🤷🏼‍♀️ HB 2163 - Clarifying public defense caseload standards for local jurisdictions.

Testify OTHER! The Deep Dive ⬇️

10:30am Group. Testify prior to 9:30 am

🍀 No good bills in this group today

VOTE CON 🚨 on all of the following bills. ⬇️

Don’t trust me blindly, go take a look at my reasons for a Pro/Con recommendation.



8 am Group. Testify prior to 7:00am (11 bills)

Master Spreadsheet

🚨 HB 2238 - Concerning statewide food security.

Testify CON



🚨 HB 2095 - Protecting vulnerable users of public ways.

Testify CON



🚨 SB 5975 - Providing consumer access to safe cookware and interstate and international trade certainty in the regulation of lead in cookware.

Testify CON

🚨 SB 5965 - Reducing environmental impacts associated with bags provided to customers at retail establishments.

Testify CON [ TAX BILL]



🚨 SB 5940 - Creating a housing assistance pilot program for youth enrolled in extended foster care.

Testify CON



🚨 SB 5957 - Concerning the office of homeless youth prevention and protection programs advisory committee.

Testify CON

🚨 HB 2191 - Concerning workers’ wages and benefits in the construction industry.

Testify CON

🚨 HB 2201 - Standardizing city and county planning and development regulations with an urban growth area.

Testify CON

🚨 HB 1170 - Informing users when content is developed or modified by artificial intelligence.

Testify CON



🚨 HB 2157 - Regulating high-risk artificial intelligence system development, deployment, and use.

Testify CON



🚨 HB 2225 - Concerning regulation of artificial intelligence companion chatbots.

Testify CON

10:30am Group. Testify prior to 9:30 am (3 Bills)

🚨 SB 5860 - Concerning school board compensation.

Testify CON

🚨 SB 5574 - Providing instruction on Asian American and Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander history in public schools.

Testify CON

🚨 SB 5938 - Concerning the foreclosure prevention fee.

Testify CON

These public hearings are powerful opportunities to make our voices heard, and if you can’t travel to Olympia you can testify online.

Some Housekeeping! 🧹

Here’s how to get into the course.

First, add info@influencingolympia.com to your email contacts.

Click login here button below. Use your password, or click forgot password, and set a new password. Easy!

LOGIN HERE

I’ll always have the login button in the newsletter in case you need it.

Grab the 2026 Master Spreadsheet

The Master Spreadsheet is up to date with all Week One hearings and bills. I’ve reviewed Monday’s and Tuesdays, and part of Wednesdays.

Be sure to look for your welcome email and login!

That’s the only way to get access to the Master Spreadsheet!

NEED TO REACH ME?

Message Nancy D Churchill

