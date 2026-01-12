8 am and 10:30 am Bill List

I’m experimenting with email format. Let me know what you think of this, because you’ll have to work a little harder, but it will free up research time for me.

No fancy image makes this quick and easy, too.

For the bills listed below, you will have the link to the bill. (The Bill Number).

Click into the bill info page.

If it’s been scheduled for committee there is a “Testify” button!!

(I was so excited when I saw this much needed addition.)

Choose Sign up to testify!

Save time! Make sure you LOGIN using the tiny green button at the upper right corner of the committee sign-in page. (You only have to do this once. Don’t log out)

Make sure the radio button is on the correct bill.

Then choose “Note my position”.

On the next page, “*Position” is a dropdown, choose (CON).

The list below is not ALL of the bills, just the ones we want to pay attention to!

VOTE CON on all of the following bills. ⬇️

All research is in the master spreadsheet!

Don't trust me blindly, go take a look at my reasons for a Pro/Con recommendation.



Remember, if you miss the deadline for "Note your position," you can submit written testimony for 24 hours. Just say "please oppose/please support"



So, if you are offline for a bit, and "miss a deadline" don't worry! Just visit the bill and see if the testify button is still active! Super, super easy!

8 am Group. Testify prior to 7 am

SB 5855 - Concerning the use of face coverings by law enforcement officers.

Testify CON [ANTI ICE BILL ] 🚨

10:30 am Group. Testify prior to 9:30 am

HB 2264 - Concerning unemployment insurance benefits for workers separated from employment as a result of employer-initiated layoffs or workforce reductions.

Testify CON 🚨

VOTE PRO on all of the following bills. ⬇️

All research is in the master spreadsheet!

Remember, if you miss the deadline for “Note your position,” you can submit written testimony for 24 hours. Just say “please oppose/please support”

10:30 am Group. Testify prior to 9:30 am

HB 2158 - Concerning electronic notarial acts.

Testify PRO 🍀



HB 2178 - Concerning court rules and procedures.

Testify PRO 🍀





These public hearings are powerful opportunities to make our voices heard, and if you can’t travel to Olympia you can testify online.

Some Housekeeping! 🧹

