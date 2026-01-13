1 pm and 4 pm Bill List

For the bills listed below, you will have the link to the bill. (The Bill Number).

Click into the bill info page.

If it’s been scheduled for committee there is a “Testify” button!!

(I was so excited when I saw this much needed addition.)

Choose Sign up to testify!

Save time! Make sure you LOGIN using the tiny green button at the upper right corner of the committee sign-in page. (You only have to do this once. Don’t log out)

Make sure the radio button is on the correct bill.

Then choose “Note my position”.

On the next page, “*Position” is a dropdown, choose (CON).

The list below is not ALL of the bills, just the ones we want to pay attention to!

In the spreadsheet, choose the Jan 13 Tab at the bottom, and the use the “Find” function to enter the bill number.

VOTE CON 🚨 on all of the following bills. ⬇️

All research is in the master spreadsheet!

Don’t trust me blindly, go take a look at my reasons for a Pro/Con recommendation. You may have a different opinion or experiences. In the spreadsheet, choose the Jan 13 Tab at the bottom, and the use the “Find” function to enter the bill number.



Remember, if you miss the deadline for “Note your position,” you can submit written testimony for 24 hours. Just say “please oppose/please support”



So, if you are offline for a bit, and “miss a deadline” don’t worry! Just visit the bill and see if the testify button is still active! Super, super easy!

The first bill on Ranked Choice Voting is the most important one! Be sure to OPPOSE!.

1:30 pm Group. Testify prior to 12:30 pm

Click the Bill Number OR the word “Testify.” ⬇️

🚨 HB 2210 - Protecting local representation by strengthening and securing fair elections in local governments. (RANKED CHOICE VOTING)

Testify CON 🚨

HB 2185 - Concerning the office of homeless youth prevention and protection programs advisory committee.

Testify CON 🚨

SB 5982 - Updating provisions for consumer-owned utilities, including port districts, and affected market customers under the clean energy transformation act.

Testify CON 🚨

SB 6008 - Incentivizing grid-connected residential battery energy storage systems.

Testify CON 🚨

HB 2122 - Requiring hospitals to offer immunizations for influenza in certain cases.

Testify CON 🚨

SB 5873 - Concerning escorted leaves of absence for incarcerated individuals.

Testify CON 🚨

SB 5945 - Modifying the definition of persistent offender to exclude convictions for offenses committed by someone under the age of 18 and providing for resentencing.

Testify CON 🚨

HB 2281 - Concerning the state and tribal government-to-government relationship.

Testify CON 🚨

HB 2411 - Modifying shared leave provisions to authorize shared leave for victims of a hate crime and those whose absence is due to immigration enforcement actions against the employee or the employee’s relative.

Testify CON 🚨

SCR 8406 - Reestablishing the joint select committee on civic health. Testify CON 🚨

SB 5840 - Making adjustments to the schedule for reporting campaign finance expenditure activity. Testify CON 🚨

4 pm Group. Testify prior to 3 pm

HB 2165 - Concerning false identification as a peace officer.

Testify CON🚨 [Anti-Ice Bill ]

HB 2173 - Concerning the use of face coverings by law enforcement officers. Testify CON🚨 [Anti-Ice Bill ]

HB 1634 - Providing school districts and public schools with assistance to coordinate comprehensive behavioral health supports for students. Testify CON🚨

HB 2215 - Concerning climate commitment act compliance obligations for fuels supplied or otherwise sold into Washington.

Testify CON🚨

HB 2245 - Updating provisions for consumer-owned utilities, including port districts, and affected market customers under the clean energy transformation act.

Testify CON🚨

HB 2236 - Concerning the housing finance commission.

Testify CON🚨

VOTE PRO 🍀 on all of the following bills. ⬇️

All research is in the master spreadsheet!

Remember, if you miss the deadline for “Note your position,” you can submit written testimony for 24 hours. Just say “please oppose/please support”.

Click the Bill Number OR the word “Testify.”

1:30 pm Group. Testify prior to 12:30 pm

SB 6050 - Expanding the use of distributed energy resources.

Testify PRO🍀



SB 6056 - Exempting utility service vehicles from certain motor vehicle emission standards. Testify PRO🍀

HB 2110 - Concerning personnel for ambulance service interfacility specialty care transports.

Testify PRO🍀

HB 2113 - Concerning the supervision of diagnostic radiologic technologists, therapeutic radiologic technologists, and magnetic resonance imaging technologists.

Testify PRO🍀

HB 2123 - Concerning foreign national participation in Washington state elections. Election Integrity Bill.

Testify PRO🍀

4 pm Group. Testify prior to 3 pm

HB 2090 - Integrating advanced nuclear energy into the state energy strategy.

Testify PRO🍀

Grab the 2026 Master Spreadsheet

The Master Spreadsheet is up to date with all Week One hearings and bills. I’ve reviewed Monday’s and Tuesdays, and part of Wednesdays.

