POSSIBLE ACTIONS ON BILLS

Send a message to your legislators! To do this, Click on the bill number below. It’s important to bring a bill to their attention.

Most legislators are very narrowly focused on two things: Their bills (the ones they sponsor) and the bills in their committees.

They NEED your help to become better educated on other issues.

TESTIFY ON A BILL

This is where you have a big impact!

Remember, when you “Note your position” by choosing to “Sign in PRO” or “Sign in CON,” it’s effectively a way to VOTE on each bill. The legislators watch these numbers of “votes” very, very carefully.

If you have a story to tell about how the bill will help or hurt you, please ALSO submit written testimony.

To find the written testimony link, click on the “Testify” link with the bill description. Then choose “Submit written testimony.”



Keep your written comments respectful, like talking to a judge. Never attack or insult, because you’re trying to change hearts and minds. Tell YOUR story. Provide YOUR expertise. Then ask the committee to support or oppose. Keep in short. 200 words is plenty.

Anti ICE bills are below… ⬇️

NOTE: We are not lawyers, nor are we experts at reading legislation. It’s very possible that our current concerns are not valid and we’ll learn more as hearings begin.



However we have some red flags! The biggest red flags are 🚩:

Language: immigrant, law enforcement, privacy, worker rights, and public safety.

Democrat sponsored bills. Only one is bipartisan.

Brand new bills and rushed into hearings Week One. That means they really want to rush these bills through before the public notices them. One of them was scheduled for a hearing before the bill text was available!

Several of these were requested by the governor or by the attorney general.

All in all, seems like an effort to block cooperative federalism and solidify sanctuary state laws.

For the bills listed below, you will have the link to the bill. (The Bill Number).

Click into the bill info page.

If it’s been scheduled for committee there is a “Testify” button!!

Save time! Make sure you LOGIN using the tiny green button at the upper right corner of the committee sign-in page. (You only have to do this once. Don’t log out)

Make sure the radio button is on the correct bill.

Then choose “Note my position”.

On the next page, “*Position” is a dropdown, choose (CON).

VOTE CON on all of the following bills. ⬇️

All research is in the master spreadsheet!

Hearings on Tuesday

HB 2165 – Concerning false identification as a peace officer. Companion SB 5876 (no hearing yet)



HB 2173 - Concerning the use of face coverings by law enforcement officers. Companion SB 5855 also has a Tuesday Hearing!

HB 2411 – Modifying shared leave provisions to authorize shared leave for … those whose absence is due to immigration enforcement actions…

[ No bill text available at this time, but hey, hearing TUESDAY 🤯 ]

Hearings on Thursday

HB 2105 - Concerning immigrant worker protections. Companion bill: SB 5852 (no hearing yet)

HB 2351 – Emergency Responders.

These public hearings are powerful opportunities to make our voices heard, and if you can’t travel to Olympia you can testify online.

