My friend Jane Milhans tracks Firearms related bills. Her facebook group is Washington Women’s Rights for Firearms Ownership.

I saw this post from her on Facebook this morning:

List shared by Jane Milhans

You know what to do:



Comment on each bill. Links below! Send to all three of your legislators. Keep it simple. “Please oppose” is fine!



Sign up for email notifications so you know when the bill is moving.

Firearm bill buttons below. “OPPOSE” all of these!

1132

1152

1386

1504

5098

5099

5140

Get Organized: How to track Bills

If you are like me, it’s easy to lose a list of notes! I get tired of shuffling for pieces of paper! You can get organized and stay organized on leg.wa.gov! Here’s how. 👇🏻

Visit leg.wa.gov.

On the menu Tab : choose “Bills Meetings and Session”

On the next page, Choose “Bills”

Scroll down to “Track Bills”

If you want, read How to Track a Bill

Return to “track bills”, choose Selected Bill Tracking.

You’ll have to create an account and sign in. ( Having an account will save you tons of time during session so don’t hesitate to do this!)

Inside Selected Bill tracking, I’ve created a folder for this biennium called “2025-26”

Use the new folder button to do this.



Once you have the folder (like “2025-26”), click on “New List” and give your new list a name like “Firearms”. Later, you can create additional lists to easily track multiple topics like “Education,” “Wolves,” or “Housing”.

Next you’ll have a pop up screen:

The bills on Jane’s list were: 1132, 1152, 1386, 1504, 5098, 5099, 5140

I left off the bill that passed last session 1163 (Look at the image below, you can tell it passed because the Status begins with the letter “C”).

Enter these bill numbers and hit save!

You did it!

Here’s my list of Firearms Bills*:

*screen shot from before I removed 1163

Prioritize!

You’ll notice there are three bills in “Rules”.

Comment on these bills right away, they could get quickly pulled to the floor early in the session.

Leave a comment

Visit the “Prefiled” bills tab on the 2026 Master Spreadsheet

