We have a short list of bills for Saturday morning.

For the bills listed below, you will have the link to the bill. (The Bill Number), and a “testify” link.

Step 1: Click on the Testify button to note your position.

Make sure the radio button is on the correct bill.

Then choose “Note my position”.

On the next page, “*Position” is a dropdown, choose (CON).



Step Maybe: ⏳ Click on the bill number to send a comment to your legislators .

Save time! Make sure you LOGIN using the tiny green button at the upper right corner of the committee sign-in page. (You only have to do this once. Don’t log out)

Make sure the radio button is on the correct bill.

Then choose “Note my position”.

On the next page, “*Position” is a dropdown, choose (CON).

The list below is not ALL of the bills, just the ones we want to pay attention to!

Thanks for reading Influencing Olympia Effectively! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

VOTE CON 🚨 on all of the following bills. ⬇️

All research is in the master spreadsheet!

Don’t trust me blindly, go take a look at my reasons for a Pro/Con recommendation.



Remember, if you miss the deadline for “Note your position,” you can submit written testimony for 24 hours. Just say “please oppose/please support”



So, if you are offline for a bit, and “miss a deadline” don’t worry! Just visit the bill and see if the testify button is still active! Super, super easy!

8:00am Group. Testify prior to 8:00 am (6 bills)

🚨 SHB 2515 - Addressing emerging large energy use facilities.

Testify

House committee narrowly passes tax to disincentivize data centers in Washington; Republicans vote no

🚨 SHB 2523 - Concerning the community reinvestment program.

Testify

🚨 SHB 1592 - Concerning public defense services.

Testify

NC CON > We need a solution to the problem of public defenders, but this is NOT the solution.



1592 25 D Club Con > This bill is in response to the recent supreme court ruling on public defenders case loads. The court ruling sets lowered statewide case load standards which will impact everyone severely.



The bill was recently heard in the house law and justice committee where our state Chairman, Jim Walsh was joined by our own Cyndy Jacobsen and the other 3 Republicans on the committee to vote against it. That alone indicates it is a problem.



The bill aims to spread the costs statewide to avoid extreme financial hardship the cost of adding more public defenders will be on individual counties and cities. The bill has language to do that, but don’t worry, Democrats have a plan to screw up just about anything. In this case they added restrictions on what the added state dollars can be spent on:



may only be used for the following activities:



(i) Pretrial or precharge diversion programs;

(ii) Alternatives to incarceration;

(iii) Reentry services for those exiting incarceration;

(iv) Administrative expenditures related to the provision of public defense services including, but not limited to:

(A) Information technology;

(B) Human resources;

(C) Office space;

(D) Other indirect costs;

(v) Behavioral health facilities and services;

(vi) Costs of developing affordable and supportive housing, consistent with eligible activities outlined in RCW 82.14.540;



I would have to respond with a hard NO!

🚨 SHB 1906 - Increasing transparency and consumer protection in water system rates.

Testify

NC CON > This one add bureaucracy, not transparency.

🚨 SHB 2248 - Concerning corporate filings and other documents processed by the secretary of state's corporations and charities division.

Testify

🚨 SHB 2438 - Establishing the supporting our early education degree seekers scholarship.

Testify

🚨🚨🚨

THANK YOU FOR PARTICIPATING IN THE HEARINGS!

These public hearings are powerful opportunities to make our voices heard, and if you can’t travel to Olympia you can testify online.



This is JUST the morning bills… Afternoon bills coming asap!

Some Housekeeping! 🧹

Here’s how to get into the course.

First, add info@influencingolympia.com to your email contacts.

Click login here button below. Use your password, or click forgot password, and set a new password. Easy!

LOGIN HERE

I’ll always have the login button in the newsletter in case you need it.

Grab the 2026 Master Spreadsheet

The Master Spreadsheet is up to date with all Week One hearings and bills. I’ve reviewed Monday’s and Tuesdays, and part of Wednesdays.

If you’re NOT yet a “member” of Influencing Olympia then click the “Join Here” button 👇🏻



Join Here & Start Today

Be sure to look for your welcome email and login!

That’s the only way to get access to the Master Spreadsheet!

NEED TO REACH ME?

Message Nancy D Churchill

Thank you for reading Influencing Olympia Effectively. This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Do you read Dangerous Rhetoric? You might enjoy this related article:

Visit Dangerous Rhetoric

Influencing Olympia Effectively is supported by readers and influencers like you! If you’d like to help us continue to bring you this great information please consider making a donation.

We’re grateful for your support!

Tip Jar